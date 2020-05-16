In a normal year, the teachers at Kernersville Middle School, Clemmons Elementary, Rural Hall Elementary and Whitaker Elementary schools might be planning parties for their retiring teachers.
But as everyone knows, this isn’t a normal year.
When students and teachers left for the day on March 13, they had no idea that they might never see each other in person again for the rest of the school year.
That has left many teachers with an empty feeling. For retiring teachers, that feeling is especially pronounced.
Many are left saying their goodbyes to peers and students in emails, group chats or video conferences, with that hope that someday soon, they’ll reunite in person.
Today, the Journal is highlighting four retiring teachers.
