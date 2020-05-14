Prison workers get testing; nursing homes get gear
RALEIGH — North Carolina government is offering widespread testing or protective equipment to workers in two of the more vulnerable living settings for COVID-19 outbreaks.
The Department of Public Safety unveiled on Thursday a plan to make free testing available starting next week to over 21,000 employees in state prisons or juvenile facilities or those who supervise offenders in the community, such as probation officers.
An earlier plan from the state employee health insurance plan to offer free direct testing didn’t happen, apparently due to logistics problems. Under the new initiative, testing will occur at FastMed Urgent Care locations, with results provided through LabCorp.
Gov. Roy Cooper also said Thursday that packages of personal protective equipment are being sent to each of the state’s 3,800 long-term care facilities, which include nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, adult care homes and group homes. Packets for workers include a 10-to-14-day supply of procedure masks, face shields, gloves and shoe covers, according to a state agency presentation to lawmakers Thursday.
The Associated Press
Amazon plans distribution center in North Carolina
ASHEVILLE — Retail and distribution giant Amazon is bringing a distribution center to North Carolina, where it will create 200 jobs.
Amazon spokesperson Shone Jemmott confirmed via email on Thursday that a location in Asheville is expected to open this year, the Asheville Citizen Times reported. Jemmott said Amazon has more than 150 delivery stations in the U.S.
Mills River Town Manager Daniel Cobb says the total project site is about 27 acres, and the total investment is $28 million. The building will cover 112,000 square feet.
Mills River is approximately 20 miles south of Asheville.
The Associated Press
Police: Officers kill robber in exchange of gunfire
RALEIGH — Police say that officers have fatally shot a man after he robbed a gas station’s convenience store. An officer was also struck by gunfire but was treated at a hospital and released.
Raleigh Police said in a statement that the shooting occurred Wednesday evening.
Police said the incident began when David Tylek Atkinson, 24, jumped over the counter with a handgun. He pointed it at the clerk and stole cash and tobacco products before running away toward some apartments.
Police said that bystanders told officers where Atkinson was headed. They then exchanged gunfire with Atkinson. He later died at a hospital.
The Raleigh Police Department said the State Bureau of Investigation is conducting an investigation into the shooting.
The identities of the officers involved in the shooting were not released. Police did not release the races of those involved.
The Associated Press
Legislative buildings reopen to public next week
RALEIGH — The public can return to North Carolina’s legislative complex to watch the General Assembly conduct business when it reconvenes its annual session after a two-week break, but health precautions will continue.
The Legislative Building and nearby Legislative Office Building will be reopen to visitors on Monday, four weeks after they were closed. House and Senate galleries were empty except for media and staff when lawmakers met for a week until May 2 to pass a COVID-19 relief package.
Maximum attendance in each building will be limited to 50% of fire code capacity, according to the offices of Senate leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore. They said members, staff and visitors should expect temperature checks for now when going inside.
While social distancing practices will be maintained in the buildings, the public is still encouraged to hold remote meetings with legislators when feasible. The House and Senate will keep separate parliamentary rules on voting, committee meetings and floor sessions, the legislative leaders said in a news release.
The Senate plans to return to largely normal operations. The House will keep to online committees and other emergency rules it approved last month, Rules Committee Chairman David Lewis tweeted on Thursday.
Murder charge dismissed over man’s mental state
ASHEVILLE — A murder charge that was filed against a North Carolina man has been dismissed because of his mental incompetence.
The Asheville Citizen-Times reports that a Superior Court judge issued the dismissal order on Wednesday for Buford James Penley, 45, of Asheville.
Penley had faced a first-degree-murder charge in the bludgeoning death of Joshua Christopher Stebbins in Asheville in 2017.
Since then, psychologists have found Penley incompetent. Penley has been mostly in state hospitals and will return to one for inpatient commitment.
Buncombe County District Attorney Todd Williams said the office is “frustrated” that it couldn’t present evidence to the jury and seek justice for the killing. But he also said the office recognizes state law regarding mental capacity. He said that the state lawmakers should consider revising it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.