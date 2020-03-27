Cars were moving in and out of the parking lot of the ABC Store on Country Club Road this afternoon, and customers were walking in and out of the store with bags filled with liquor.
Social distancing is affecting liquor sales all over the country, and here in Forsyth County, where store hours will change this afternoon, people are stocking up.
“This is the second time I’ve been here this week,” one customer said, hauling a big brown bag filled with bottles of vodka. “But don’t tell anybody.”
He didn’t want his name used.
“I can’t have folks at church reading about me at the ABC Store,” he said.
All over the state, towns and municipalities are seeing changing habits in how people shop during the outbreak of COVID-19. Liquor sales have been effected as much as anything.
Gregory Bradsher, the administrator for the Triad Municipal ABC Board, said the sales seem to be consistently balanced since the governor first declared a state of emergency in North Carolina on March 11.
“Liquor sales overall have been somewhat consistent because of social distancing,” Bradsher said. “It’s been a balancing act with zero sales from restaurants and bars and something of an uptick in retail sales.”
Bradsher said Forsyth County has changed its store hours in response to shoppers’ changing habits as a result of social distancing.
“We’ve changed them according to different municipalities,” Bradsher said. “Here, we’ve gone to the hours of 10-to-6 so people can get out and do their shopping and then have time to get home safely.”
Outside the ABC Store in Lewisville, Kerri Bellias was also carrying a large brown bag. Asked if she’d been coming more since the state began social distancing, she laughed and pointed to her daughter by her side.
“It’s her 21st birthday,” Bellias said. “We never come here, but we’re going to celebrate.”
Alexa Bellias beamed as they walked to the car.
“What a time!” she said.
What a time indeed.
Liquor sales have been deemed “essential” in places hard hit by the virus such as New York City. Here in the Triad, as bars and restaurants close and alter their business models, people have decided going to the ABC Store is essential to them.
The state won’t get the numbers back for another month, according ABC Board public affairs director Jeff Strickland. Sales records are handled at the municipal level. Across the state line, liquor sales in Virginia are up 59 percent according to the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority.
Strickland said North Carolina is seeing two sides of the effects from changing habits.
“I can tell you that generally, for consumers sales are up and for bars and restaurants they’re down.”
The shelves inside the stores tell their own story.
A clerk at the counter of the Lewisville ABC Store said people have been buying it by the case and it’s been that way for three weeks.
Retired manager Greg Stokes said sales have definitely kicked up. At times, people are in long lines at the counter.
“We saw it immediately,” Stokes said. “Once they decided they were thinking about shutting down certain areas, we saw business pick up here.”
Economically, the shift from bars and restaurants to direct sales at liquor stores could actually help cities and small towns. In Winston-Salem, 75 percent of all liquor sales find their way into the city’s general fund.
In towns like Lewisville, 100 percent of the sales from its one liquor store go to the general fund, said Pam Orrell, the finance officer from the town Lewisville.
“We get a check quarterly,” she said.
That amount was listed as $140,000 on the Lewisville town budget for 2019-20, and sales have obviously spiked in the first quarter of 2020.
Lisa Saunders, the chief financial officer for the city of Winston-Salem, said the city brought in about $2.5 million last year, but wouldn’t speculate if that would rise this year.
Based on the parking lot at Country Club, those numbers appear to be rising daily. For 21-year-old Alexa Bellias, she wasn’t thinking about revenues or line-item budgets.
“We’re going home,” she said. “To celebrate.”
