FRIDAY'S RESULTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Winston Salem Christian, 77, West Chester Country Day 50
W-S Christian 19 17 20 21 - 77
West Chester 4 18 10 18 - 50
W-S Christian (5-1): Cem Bebali 13, Lamont McNeal 12, Aaron Potter 11, Jones 9, Reels 9, Isaacs 7, Nwaoshai 6, Thorpe 4, Boddie 4. Thomas 2, Smith-Ratcliff 2.
West Chester Country Day (2-4): J3 Swindell 24, Sadler 6, Patterson 6, Mattox 4, Matthews 3, Walters 3, Weil 2.
Ashboro 66, North Wilkes 41
North Wilkes 14 7 10 10 - 41
Ashboro 13 19 17 17 - 66
North Wilkes (1-2): Matthew Holloway 17, Zack Carlton 12, Watkins 6, Huffman 2, Sidden 2, Cleary 2.
Ashboro (2-1): Noah Watkins 15, Tatum Marsh 11, Alston 8, Hadley-Lindsay 8, Pulido 8, Jones 7, Spencer 4, Butler 4, Martin 1.
FOOTBALL
West Stokes 22, Mountain Heritage 22
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.