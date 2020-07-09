FILE — In this Feb. 14, 2020, file photo, Tiger Woods tees off on the 10th hole during the second round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. The PGA Tour returned five weeks ago with some of its strongest fields. Now it gets its biggest star. Tiger Woods announced Thursday, July 9, 2020, on Twitter he will play next week at the Memorial, a tournament he has won a record five times, as he goes after his record 83rd career victory on the PGA Tour.(AP Photo/Ryan Kang, File)