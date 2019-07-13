KINSTON — Hasuan Viera’s grounder to first in the bottom of the eighth was misplayed and Yanio Perez scored from third, breaking a 3-3 tie and giving the Down East Wood Ducks a 4-3 win over the Winston-Salem Dash at Grainger Field on Saturday night.
Tyler Frost got the Dash off to a quick start, homering in the first, his 11th of the season.
Craig Dedelow scored in the second on a Jordan George double, and the Dash extended the lead to 3-0 when Frost scored on a Steele Walker sacrifice fly.
Down East answered with two runs in the bottom of the third and tied the game 3-3 with a solo homer by Josh Altmann run in the fourth.
All five of Winston-Salem’s hits came in the first three innings. The Dash failed to put a runner on base the rest of the way.
Jorgan Cavanerio started for Winston-Salem. He went five innings, allowing seven hits and three runs, all earned.
Tyler Johnson pitched two innings of relief, adding three more strikeouts.
Andrew Perez (0-2) closed the game for the Dash.
Alex Eubanks started for the Wood Ducks and struck out seven batters over seven innings. Scott Engler (2-0) picked up the win in relief.
Down East will play Winston-Salem (48-40) in the second of the three-game series at 1 p.m today.
Down East (65-19) leads the Carolina League’s Southern Division, with a 15-9 record in the second half.