KINSTON — Jonathan Stiever registered his fifth consecutive quality start on Sunday, but it wasn’t enough as the Down East Wood Ducks edged the Winston-Salem Dash 3-2 at Grainger Stadium.
A former fifth-round pick out of Indiana University, Stiever (2-3) went six innings, allowing six hits and three runs in a losing effort. The right-hander’s nine strikeouts were his most in a Dash uniform.
However, Down East jumped out to an early advantage in the first inning.
Sam Huff, who was named the Futures Game MVP a week ago, launched a solo shot to center to put the Wood Ducks ahead 1-0.
Down East increased its lead to 3-0 in the third on a solo home run by Diosbel Arias and an RBI single by Bubba Thompson.
Noah Bremer tossed 41/3 solid innings for the Wood Ducks before leaving the game after Tate Blackman reached on an error.
Josh Advocate replaced Bremer, and after striking out Evan Skoug, he gave up an RBI double to Yeyson Yrizarri to make it 3-1.
Yrizarri’s double was the lone hit against Advocate (4-2), who earned the victory by throwing 22/3 shutout innings. Winston-Salem made it a one-run game on Yrizarri’s solo shot in the eighth, but Joe Kuzia shut the door with a scoreless ninth.
Winston-Salem wraps up its road trip today at 7 p.m. against Down East at Grainger Stadium.
Right-hander Kade McClure (1-1, 2.06 ERA) will take the hill for the Dash. Down East will start lefty John King (2-1, 1.87 ERA).