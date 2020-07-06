A publisher buddy of mine once explained to a mutual friend, “Carroll just likes to write short stuff.”
He was dead on. I have never written a novel, but I have written mounds of “short stuff.” Maybe it has to do with attention span. I have a house full of books that I have read bits and pieces of and I’m always amused when I pick one up and find a bookmark still inserted at some random page.
It has been said, “You can always tell a southerner. They start conversations by saying, ‘Let me tell you a story.’” I am surely of that school. I enjoy stories. I talk in stories. And I love short stuff, and I bet you do, too. Let’s read some.
I have asked some people you may well know who are comfortable at a keyboard to try their hand at writing “short stuff.” The assignment was between 500 and 750 words, I said. Subject matter? Their choice. I wrote one myself.
So what you have here is a summer reading sampler that ranges from a loosely fashioned “filling station yarn” to a terse piece of experimental flash fiction. I think my contribution qualifies as “slice of life,” a style I once explained to my English students. Another is a story of childhood mischief told in a breezy fashion and, the last, a spare, pensive piece that leaves the thoughtful reader with unanswered questions.
[Editor’s note: The five short stories featured below were reviewed for context but not for grammar and punctuation as Winston-Salem Monthly magazine follows a different style guide. The views expressed in the stories are the views of the authors themselves.]
After the accident, he decided they needed cell phones. He found a deal and chose two phones…
I was the only girl and my Daddy’s darling. We had plenty, and every day of my life was fun!
The neighbor never acknowledged with much more than a wave or a nod or an occasional tip of …
When Jimmy Wright come in the store, he looked mighty down in the mouth. I figured his gout …
Who that is at Lona’s? Gloria here from Hickory? No. Don’t think so. Don’t look like her car…
