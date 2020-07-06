The Bookmarks Summer Lecture Night series encourages community conversations with authors and unconventional topics, which have ranged from the history of tattoos, sex and power, the bluegrass music of Earl Scruggs, and the history of the Reynolds Building.
Originally started in 2006 as “Lecture Night in Camel City,” the series moved to Bookmarks in 2018 to expand and involve the entire Winston-Salem community — and beyond. Three Saturday night events are planned for the summer beginning at 7 p.m.
On July 11, Howard Covington will present the history of the UNC school system, including his latest work, “Fire and Stone: The Making of the University of North Carolina under Presidents Edward Kidder Graham and Harry Woodburn Chase.” Covington is the author or co-author of over 15 works of North Carolina history and biography. Among his books are “Terry Sanford: Politics, Progress and Outrageous Ambition”; “The North Carolina Century: Tar Heels Who Made A Difference, 1900-2000”; and “Lady on the Hill: How Biltmore Estate Became An American Icon.”
On July 25, co-authors Dr. Judkin Browning and Dr. Timothy Silver will speak on their latest work, “An Environmental History of the Civil War” as part of “UNC Press Presents.” The authors show how the environment influenced the Civil War’s outcome, and that the war was a watershed event in the history of the environment itself. It influenced the future of weather forecasting, veterinary medicine, the birth of the conservation movement, the establishment of the first national parks, and was a moment of profound transformation in Americans’ relationship to the natural world.
On August 8, Artress Bethany White will present on her book, “Survivor’s Guilt: Essays on Race and American Identity.” Dr. White is a poet, essayist, literary critic, and the recipient of the 2018 Trio Award for her poetry collection, “My Afmerica.” A teacher of poetry and nonfiction workshops for Rosemont College in Philadelphia, “Survivor’s Guilt” is Dr. White’s first essay collection, offered as both a healing and startling experience to urge a public searching for answers to America’s complex racial dilemma.
For complete details on these events — and whether they will be virtual or in person with social distancing and required masks — please visit bookmarksnc.org or call 336-747-1471 ext. 1000.
Cailey Neuschaefer is a volunteer and office specialist at Bookmarks. Each quarter, Bookmarks contributes editorial content to our magazine. For more information, visit booksmarksnc.org.
