We’re willing to bet that your pet is always by your side, and because of their unconditional love, it’s easy to want to spoil them. Several business owners in the area offer unique gifts for your fur baby, as well as for the humans in your family.
1. Pawlee’s Doggie Bakery and Natural Pet Market
Treat your hound with some wholesome hound biscuits, a custom BarkDay cake, or fresh-baked cookies from Pawlee’s, less than 11 miles from downtown Winston-Salem.
It offers products for a variety of pets from furry four-legged critters to birds and reptiles — but it’s the bakery that makes this a go-to spot for you and your pooch. The selection of colorful seasonal cookies and grain-free cupcakes are generously topped with icing that looks good enough for human consumption. So whether you need a special BarkDay cake with extra “pawty” sprinkles, or just need to stock up on some every day hound treats, load up the car, roll down the windows, and head to Pawlee’s.
116 N. Main St., Kernersville
336-992-2600 | pawlees.com
2. Winston-Salem Dash merchandise
You and your four-legged family members can show support for your local baseball team with matching Dash merchandise. Options include fleece sweatshirts, jackets, collars, and bandanas. The whole family can show up at the next Pups in the Park Night in matching Dash gear.
allstardogs.com/Pages/MiLB/WinstonSalemDash
3. Buck Ties
Clint Cedillo and Ken Labrie’s bow tie business expanded to pet clientele following a human client’s request: She wanted a matching bow tie for her and her dog. Every tie is custom-made in Winston-Salem, designed to fit any size for any type of pet. The bow ties are elasticized to fit any collar with ease. Their own cat, Miss Katsy Cline, wears them herself to lounge around the house.
Doggystyle Pet Provision
301 Brookstown Ave. | buckles.com
4. 3 Pooches Designs
Career changes in 2007 led mother-daughter duo, Ann Long and Whitney Ellis, to open a dog daycare named after their three fur kids. Ellis began designing dog collars under the 3 Pooches umbrella because she was spending so much money on them for her Australian kelpie and Pomeranian mix named Jinx. Female collar designs were limited for Jinx, a broad-chested and brash female, so Ellis designed fashion-forward collars that fit her personality.
Since then, their business has evolved into a pet sitting and dog walking service. Several product expansions included a patented No-Pull Dual Walker Harness, personalized ID collars, leashes, and even cat collars.
5. Pet Portraits
Immortalize your beloved pet with a custom commissioned portrait.
Lewisville artist Seann Vicente creates colorful portraits of your pet whether they are furry, fuzzy, scaly, or feathered. This dog mama of two — a white collie named Link and an English bull terrier named Zelda — has an affection toward animals that comes through in her art. Her work can also be printed on magnets, mugs, T-shirts, coasters, and other items.
And if you’d like to learn how to paint your own pet portrait, she can teach you. Vicente offers classes, private lessons, and paint parties at Studio SRV.
6. Pet Praise Products
Pets become a member of our families, so when we lose them, our sorrow is deep.
Some studies indicate that certain pet owners actually feel closer to their pets than their own families or friends. The people behind Pet Praise Products understand this and the company, based in Winston-Salem, has provided pet cremation urns to the pet cremation industry since 2001. They offer wooden urns handcrafted by artisans in the Carpathian Mountain region of Romania and some urns even have a spot to insert a photo of your pet.
Brass and pewter urns are also available and can be customized further with etched paw prints.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.