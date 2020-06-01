Diane Bell has always been an avid gardener, and that love of plants extended to the fauna around her yard — the birds, bees, and butterflies. And 24 years ago, Bell and her husband, John, decided to turn that love into a business, opening a franchise of Wild Birds Unlimited in the Pavilions Shopping Center in Winston-Salem.
“Our motto is ‘We Bring People and Nature Together,’” says Diane. “I think there are a lot of people out there who enjoy watching and feeding the birds. We have the best and freshest bird seed in town, our staff is very knowledgeable, and we can help people find the best feeders, poles, etc., for their yard.”
Wild Birds Unlimited appeals to nature lovers with myriad bird feeders, bird seed, birdhouses, and the like. But feeders and equipment aren’t all customers find at Wild Birds Unlimited. In addition to Diane and John, the store’s staff is knowledgeable about birds — what they eat, how they live, etc.
“We can tell people the best way to attract blue birds, hummingbirds, and any other bird they would like to attract to their yard,” she says.
For Diane and her team, their mission isn’t just about helping customers feed or attract birds to their yards. They see their work in the scope of a larger mission to help protect wildlife and our natural environment.
“All of our other feeders are made out of recycled material so they last,” she says. “We are educating people about our native bees and how to protect the environment.”
Over the last two-plus decades, the Bells have cultivated a loyal following of customers and fellow bird lovers. And just as fun for Diane, they continually attract new shoppers eager to learn about local wildlife and how they can help protect it. Building those relationships has been an added bonus of this endeavor.
“I love everything about running this store,” she says. “Our customers are the best — we all share a love of nature and have many fun stories to share. This is truly my passion.”
Want to Go?
What: Wild Birds Unlimited
Where: 568 Hanes Mall Blvd
When: Mon-Sat, 11 a.m.–3 p.m.
Misc.: The website is a treasure trove of information for folks looking to learn more about their backyard birds.
Info: winstonsalem.wbu.com or
336-774-1906
