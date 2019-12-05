We’re no strangers to winter weather here in the Piedmont. In this photo, circa 1936, shoppers and workers navigate wet sidewalks on W. Fourth Street. (That’s the Nissen Building in the background.) Meanwhile, a motorbike remains caught in a pile of snow.
Although it looks like a lot, it doesn’t compare to the record: a full 18 inches in December six years earlier, which beat out the 10 to 15 inches we saw in December 2018. No matter how much we get, though, residents usually continue their day-to-day routines, and out-of-school kids love to play in the stuff, whether in their yard, a local park, or a neighborhood hill (not pictured).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.