In honor of our Environment Issue this month, we decided to do something a little different with our Flashback piece. In early February, Winston-Salem saw heavy winds and rains that flooded several neighborhoods throughout the city. Roughly 84,000 reported power outages and several roads were closed.
Climate change has also affected precipitation — both rainfall and snow — across the world. In our own world, though, the effects were seen firsthand when Winston-Salem Fire Department firefighters with the Rescue Task Force rescued James Benjamin from his home at Liberty Landing Apartments as flood waters rose around his building. Unfortunately, Benjamin was just one of several who needed rescue.
For tips on how to make more eco-friendly differences in your routine, changes that just might help reduce your environmental impact, visit page 22.
