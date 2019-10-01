William Neal Reynolds, brother of R.J. Reynolds, served in a variety of roles at Reynolds Co. for 50 years, taking over the presidency in 1918 after his brother’s passing from cancer. “Mr. Will,” as he was called, gave the reins to Bowman Gray Sr. in 1924 and became the first chairman of the board, and later the chairman of the board’s executive committee.
A sportsman and avid golf player, he moved into his country estate, Tanglewood, on the Yadkin River in 1921. He loved horse racing and bred Standardbred harness racing horses for competition; he’s shown here watching his horses in 1946. After his death in 1951, he donated his estate and its grounds to Forsyth County. Today, Tanglewood Park offers trail rides, hayrides, and carriage rides, among other amenities.
