Bookmarks is now hosting the newly-established Winston-Salem chapter of the Well-Read Black Girl Book Club, a national movement spearheaded by Glory Edim, editor of the “Well-Read Black Girl” anthology. The anthology includes essays by many of today’s celebrated authors, including Jesmyn Ward and Tayari Jones.
Edim offers a curated list of books by women of color each month for Well-Read Black Girl Book Club members across the United States to read and discuss. Bookmarks invites people of all colors and genders to join the club to support inclusive literature, and to reflect upon the reading and writing of women of color.
The inaugural meet-up took place during Bookmarks’ 15th Festival of Books & Authors last month, when guests were joined by “Dear Haiti, Love Alaine” authors Maika and Maritza Moulite. The next Well-Read Black Girl Book Club gathering will be held on Monday, Oct. 21 at 5:30 p.m. at Bookmarks when Jacqueline Woodson’s highly-anticipated novel, “Red at the Bone,” will be discussed. This book epitomizes Woodson’s concise yet powerful storytelling in a novel that’s short in length but packs a powerful punch. It tackles themes of family, gender, class, and sexuality in the author’s signature poetic and rhythmic style.
Woodson is a Newbery Honor recipient, National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature, an NAACP Image Award winner, a four-time National Book Award finalist, a two-time Coretta Scott King Award winner, and more. A past featured author at Bookmarks Festival of Books & Authors, Woodson has authored many titles for readers of all ages, including “Brown Girl Dreaming” and “Another Brooklyn.”
Woodson’s latest book for adults, “Red at the Bone,” was released on Tuesday, Sept. 17 and will be available for purchase at Bookmarks. Bookmarks’ Well-Read Black Girl discussions will always be led by women of color, but people of all colors and genders are welcome to attend. Join the club and sign up for email updates at bookmarksnc.org/wrbg.
