An autumn evening chill descends on the darkened street in Buena Vista, but a warm glow spills out of the windows of Buie’s Market on Avalon Road. Inside, the aroma of coffee fills the air, and rows of grocery staples and local specialty items invite patrons to shop, explore, and take a moment during a bustling, busy day to simply slow down.
This scene is just what Kristin Holcomb and Stacy Doss envisioned when they opened Buie’s Market in June.
“We wanted to be a gathering place for the community,” says Holcomb. “A lot of people are looking for places like this, a local spot in the neighborhood where they can find unique products, where they can socialize, where they can feel connected.”
Holcomb and Doss aren’t new to the food retail space. They had been providing food products through Salem Delights, a produce and local goods home delivery box. But when the space next to the Diamondback Grill became available, they saw an opportunity to bring a unique offering to the neighborhood. Their focus is on local products; they offer items from over 50 North Carolina vendors, including Niki’s Pickles, Y’all Sauce, and Asheville Pretzel Company — but they also include plenty of national brands to make the market a one-stop shop for grocery needs.
Patrons can also drop in and stay for a bit: The coffee bar, featuring Pure Intentions Coffee and Homeland Creamery dairy, offers espresso, nitro brew, and seasonal specialty drinks, and customers can also enjoy craft beers, eight draft taps, and wine by the glass. Dinner on busy evenings is made a lot easier with to-go meals from The Porch and Fishel’s Moravian Chicken Pies.
But Buie’s is about more than the products. It’s about the customers, the community, and the history of this space, which was Buie’s Pharmacy for many years.
“People are excited to have a store here again,” Holcomb says. “There’s a nostalgia to this place for many people, and they feel like it’s their place.”
The owners and staff are doing everything they can to reinforce that feeling.
“We’ve been focused on the customer service aspect of the business,” Holcomb says. “We’re learning about our customers, what they need and want, and really making the market reflect the community.”
And the response in the market’s first six months has proven that their instincts were right: People are dropping in on weekends, after work and school, their children doing homework while they socialize and shop for groceries. Local businesses and partners have been generous and supportive. The market staff is bringing a passionate focus to customer service to make each person who walks in the door feel that this is indeed their market.
“It’s wonderful to see our vision of community come to life,” Holcomb says.“In an Amazon world, we’re offering a personal touch.”
Want to Go?
What: Buie’s Market
Where: 749 N. Avalon Road, Winston-Salem
When: Sun-Sat, 7 a.m.–9 p.m.
Misc.: The market is adding wreaths, gift sets, gift baskets, and other seasonal items to their offerings.
More info: 336-602-2504
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.