Earlier this year, with COVID-19 affecting much of the hospitality industry, bakeries around Winston-Salem rallied to support displaced workers and the homeless by providing food assistance through home-cooked meals and bread along with other eateries and nonprofits.
Baking bread is an art, often varying from culture to culture, but one thing rings true: the act of breaking bread with one another is the most profound way to connect; to learn more about one another and enjoy active conversation.
Photographer Andrew Dye caught up with some local bakeries and observed just how much love goes into each loaf they bake.
Camino Bakery's San Francisco Sourdough on Thursday, May 28, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Winston-Salem Journal/Andrew Dye) 2020June_wsm_bread
Andrew Dye/Journal
Baguettes bake in the oven at Bobby Boy Bakeshop on Thursday, May 21, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Winston-Salem Journal/Andrew Dye) 2020June_wsm_bread
Andrew Dye/Journal
Mariana Abou-Rizk, a bread baker at Camino Bakery, checks the temperature of a loaf of bread on Thursday, May 28, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Winston-Salem Journal/Andrew Dye) 2020June_wsm_bread
Andrew Dye/Journal
Mariana Abou-Rizk, a bread baker at Camino Bakery, prepares a bread for baking on Thursday, May 28, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Winston-Salem Journal/Andrew Dye) 2020June_wsm_bread
Andrew Dye/Journal
Mariana Abou-Rizk, a bread baker at Camino Bakery, removes baguettes from the oven on Thursday, May 28, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Winston-Salem Journal/Andrew Dye) 2020June_wsm_bread
Andrew Dye/Journal
John Bobby, owner of Bobby Boy Bakeshop, places spelt wheat loafs on a shelf to cool on Thursday, May 21, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Winston-Salem Journal/Andrew Dye) 2020June_wsm_bread
Andrew Dye/Journal
John Bobby, owner of Bobby Boy Bakeshop, pre-shapes loafs of emmer and oat bread on Thursday, May 21, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Winston-Salem Journal/Andrew Dye) 2020June_wsm_bread
Andrew Dye/Journal
John Bobby, owner of Bobby Boy Bakeshop, rolls emmer and oat bread in oats on Thursday, May 21, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Winston-Salem Journal/Andrew Dye) 2020June_wsm_bread
Andrew Dye/Journal
Jocelyn Linder, bread baker at Bobby Boy Bakeshop, places baguettes in the oven on Thursday, May 21, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Winston-Salem Journal/Andrew Dye) 2020June_wsm_bread
Andrew Dye/Journal
John Bobby, owner of Bobby Boy Bakeshop, sprinkles flour on baguettes on Thursday, May 21, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Winston-Salem Journal/Andrew Dye) 2020June_wsm_bread
Andrew Dye/Journal
