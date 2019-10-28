Dough-Joe’s brings its treats to Reynolda Village.

Originally a food truck, Dough-Joe’s now has a home in the Reynolda Village shopping center next to the Wake Forest campus. Husband-and-wife team Eric Disch and Anna Margaret Roth are Wake Forest alumni who started the doughnut truck in 2017. They will continue to use the truck for private and special events. The shop will double as a café and doughnut joint, offering their popular treats as well as other baked goods. doughjoesnc.com

New Sichuan Restaurant opens on Silas Creek Parkway.

The Twin City has made room for a second Sichuan restaurant specializing in the spicy Chinese cuisine. New Sichuan Restaurant opened in September in the old Biscuitville location on Silas Creek Parkway. Dishes include dry pot pork, ma po tofu, and lamb with Sichuan sauce. Uncommon meats are also featured, like tripe, ox tongue, and pork intestine. Altogether, about 30 dishes hail from the Sichuan region, whose spiciness comes from Sichuan peppercorns and dried chiles. Other standard Chinese dishes and vegetarian options are available. newsichuannc.com

Stoked Woodfired Pub opens in the former Pintxos Pour House location.

A new pizza, wing, and sandwich joint opened this past summer in the Village at Robinhood shopping center. Owners Erika and Jeff Gibbs of Social Southern Kitchen & Cocktails wanted Stoked to be a casual family restaurant. Sausage and some produce are sourced from Harmony Ridge Farms in Tobaccoville. Ten taps include a few North Carolina beers; wine and mixed drinks are also served. stokedwoodfiredpub.com

Quick bites

• A new bakery has opened in town. 3 Layers Cakery on Trade Street sells the layer cakes that owner Pam Cager is known for. facebook.com/3layerscakery

Ava’s Cupcakes on Hanes Mall Boulevard features the talent of owner Michelle Spell, a Season 4 winner on Food Network’s “Cupcake Wars.” avascupcakes.com

Canvas Cake Studio on Jonestown Road sells cakes, offers lunch (including empanadas), and runs hands-on baking and decorating classes. It will also soon offer a self-decorating cake service. thecanvascakestudio.com

Carolina Quench opened in the former Uncle Buzzy’s location on First Street. The year-round Italian ice shop offers 10 flavors in two sizes, plus half-gallon takeout containers. Owner Mason McDowell currently buys the Italian ice from Carolina Quench in the Myrtle Beach area, but will eventually start making it on-site. facebook.com/carolinaquenchws

The Dish is compiled by WSM staff with help from Winston-Salem Journal

food editor Michael Hastings.

