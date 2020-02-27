Winston-Salem now serving up Hawaiian marinated fish at West End Poke.
Dave Hillman, owner of the two Burke Street Pizza restaurants and Quiet Pint Tavern, has opened West End Poke, a quick-service restaurant specializing in poke, a Hawaiian delicacy consisting of marinated fish on top of various complements. Victor Ramirez, the executive chef at Quiet Pint, is a co-owner. Menu items include staples like the West End Salmon bowl (marinated raw salmon with cucumber, onion, carrot, seaweed salad, watermelon relish, and avocado, $11.95) or the Korean pork bulgogi bowl. The restaurant, located at 750 Summit Street, is open Sun-Sat from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. facebook.com/West-End-Poke.
Golden Corral server named Restaurant Employee of the Year.
Jeffrey Bryant, a server at the Golden Corral near Hanes Mall, was honored by the North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association as Restaurant Employee of the Year for his outstanding service and dedication to excellence in hospitality. Bryant has worked at Golden Corral for 12 years and continued his tenure despite having a brain tumor removed which caused him to have to relearn all basic human functions. “I love coming to work every day knowing I am making a difference in serving my community,” Bryant says.
Two local siblings to open Brother’s Pizzeria.
Anthony Scotto Di Frega, partner at Whitaker Square Pizza, and his brother, Mike Scotto Di Frega, manager at BLL Rotisserie Factory, have plans to open Brother’s Pizzeria at 214 W. Fourth St. in the next few months. The brothers are both Italian and hope to bring their own style of pizza to the city, something they call New Jersey style. Pizzas will be on display for sale by the slice, and whole pizzas can be cooked to order. Strombolis and calzones will also be available; the pair plans to obtain an ABC permit, at least for beer.
Quick bites
• A High Point brewery has closed their doors after 20 years in business. Homegrown Hospitality Group, the owners of Liberty Brewery and Grill, are evaluating the next course of action for the building, which is located at 914 Mall Loop Road.
• Chef Andre Jones joins the team at Sir Winston Wine Loft & Restaurant after a colorful career at several prestigious restaurants.
• A second Popeyes location has opened in the city, this time near Winston-Salem State University.
• One of the city’s most popular food trucks, Taqueria Luciano’s, has opened a brick and mortar location on Reynolda Road.
The Dish is compiled by WSM staff with help from Winston-Salem Journal food editor Michael Hastings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.