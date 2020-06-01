Strawberry season is here and ready to deliver.

Farms around the Triad are bursting at the stems with fresh strawberries, and owners are encouraging folks to come by for you-pick or curbside. Be sure to check ahead with your favorite farm to see what options they’re offering. Here’s a list of local farms that are open and ready for guests:

Crossnore School &

Children’s Home

1001 Reynolda Road

Winston-Salem, NC 27104

336-721-7624

crossnore.org

Jones Strawberry Farm

5590 Seward Road

Pfafftown, NC 27040

336-345-2149

jonesstrawberryfarm.com

Hedgecock Strawberry Farm

3011 Abbotts Creek Church Road

Kernersville, NC 27284

336-869-4762

For more locations and information on strawberry farms in your area, visit ncstrawberry.com.

Quick bites:

• High Point LLC and Iron Door Brewery are opening High Pint Brewery and Public House in a 16,200-square-foot building at 1114 Eastchester Drive. The brewery, which plans to produce ales, pilsners, and lagers, will feature a tap room and food trucks.

• Due to COVID-19, the annual Empty Bowls supporting Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina has been cancelled. Tickets can be converted into donations or a refund will be issued. secondharvestnwnc.org.

• North Carolina chef Vivian Howard has released a meal kit that coincides with her new cookbook, “This Will Make It Taste Good,” due out in October. vivianhoward.com/handy-and-hot.

• Carter Brothers Barbecue in High Point is one of the first restaurant casualties to hit the Triad as a result of COVID-19. After closing for two weeks, the owners announced on their Facebook page that the restaurant would not reopen.

The Dish is compiled by WSM staff with help from Winston-Salem Journal food reporter Michael Hastings.

