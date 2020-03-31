T-shirt to raise money for restaurant workers affected by COVID-19.
Local restaurateur Peyton Smith, the owner of Mission Pizza Napoletana downtown, is selling T-shirts to raise money for restaurant workers affected by the COVID-19 crisis.
With restaurant dining rooms and bars temporarily closed to anything but takeout and delivery, many are bracing for a financial hit. Many locally owned, independent restaurants are small businesses that do not offer such benefits as paid sick leave to workers.
Smith created a T-shirt that lists 10 local restaurants. He said the list was chosen to give a cross section of some of Winston-Salem’s locally owned restaurants.
He originally created the shirt as a way to support local restaurants, of which he is a strong supporter. But given the growing concern about the economic effects of the coronavirus, he decided to donate proceeds to restaurant workers.
“I am selling the T-shirt with all proceeds to be distributed to industry people who need financial relief: to pay their rent, their car payment, put food on the table, etc.,” Smith says. “Anyone in the industry with a demonstrable need is eligible.”
He said he sold 50 shirts the first weekend alone.
“I don’t expect it to be a lot, but maybe we could raise $5,000 to $10,000 if we are lucky,” he says. “That will help some people pay their bills and keep their car, feed their kid.”
The shirts sell for $25. They can be ordered through missionpizzanapoletana.com/shop.
By year end, Black Mountain Chocolate will call Innovation Quarter home.
Brent Peters, owner of Black Mountain Chocolate, will be expanding the size of their operation and their workforce by year end as he relocates the business from Trade Street to Innovation Quarter. After the move, it will also change its name to Black Mountain Chocolate Bar. The new 4,800-square-foot space will be considerably larger than the current 2,800-square-foot location. The new space will seat about 75 inside, plus more on a patio. Black Mountain hopes to use some of the additional space to hold chocolate tasting events and classes. The move also would almost double Black Mountain’s workforce to 20.
Local couple to run the Blue Ridge Parkway’s The Bluffs Restaurant.
Muddy Creek Enterprises, the owner of cafes and music venues in Winston-Salem and Sparta, will take over management of The Bluffs Restaurant on the Blue Ridge Parkway. Co-owners Bill Heath and Shana Whitehead operate a Muddy Creek Café & Music Hall at 137 West St. in Old Salem in Winston-Salem and a second location at 60 S. Main St. in Sparta. Plans call for reopening The Bluffs this summer.
