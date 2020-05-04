Hungry, but don’t know where to order? We have you covered.
The Winston-Salem Journal has compiled a free listing of all restaurants that were forced to shut down because of COVID-19 but are still offering accommodations. Many have taken to offering takeout and delivery options. Please visit journalnow.com/sponsored/weareopen to support these businesses.
Bagels by bicycle.
A brother and sister have gotten into the entrepreneurial spirit during the COVID-19 pandemic, opening a bagel delivery business that helps nonprofits. Boneshaker Bagels, operated by Posey Lester-Niles, 17, and brother Finn Lester-Niles, 20, began as a way to fight shelter-at-home boredom. It’s since expanded, and the pair now offer homemade bagels in five flavors: plain, everything, cinnamon sugar, sea salt and rosemary, and sundried tomato and basil.
They ask for a donation of $8 for each half-dozen and $15 for each dozen. They also offer a list of local nonprofits, including Second Harvest Food Bank, Meals on Wheels, and No Kid Hungry. People can pay in cash upon delivery or through Venmo, a mobile payment app.
Customers can order by sending a message through the Boneshaker Bagels Instagram account or by sending an email to mlester-niles20@putneyschool.org.
Bakery annex at Old Salem has reopened and is providing bread for the food bank.
Old Salem Museums & Gardens has begun baking bread to donate to Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina, delivering about 50 loaves every day. Existing garden plots are being converted into Victory Gardens to produce a larger yield this year; milk was also donated to the food bank. oldsalem.org.
Cobblestone Farmers Market adds Wednesday pick-up, drive-thru.
Cobblestone Farmers Market has been holding its outdoor markets on Saturday mornings at 1001 S. Marshall St. to allow for proper social distancing. Now it has added a Wednesday pickup day for pre-orders.
Customers must order individually from each vendor and pay by phone or online, but the market will then assemble all the individual orders for easy pickup. Orders must be placed by Tuesday evening and Wednesday pickup at the Marshall Street location is from 4 to 6 p.m. Customers will be able to drive up and pick up their purchases without getting out of the car. Saturday market hours are still held. thecobblestonefarmersmarket.com.
Local chefs unite to make and share meals with unemployed colleagues.
Many local chefs are out of work themselves, but that’s not stopping them from preparing meals for their friends and former employees after eateries were shuttered because of COVID-19. Jeff Bacon, chef and vice president and executive director of Providence, and other volunteers have been serving boxed meals to hospitality workers — those put out of work by affected restaurants, bars, and hotels. Bacon got the idea when other chefs started calling him and asking how they could help.
A separate initiative to feed those in need is being spearheaded by Pete Strates, a co-owner of o’So Eats and The Sherwood, in coordination with Family Services. Strates and other restaurant volunteers began giving away boxed meals to Family Services’ Head Start clients.
The Dish is compiled by WSM staff with help from Winston-Salem Journal food editor Michael Hastings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.