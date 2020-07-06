Michael Millan announces next restaurant endeavor.
Mojito Latin Soul Food, an expansion of the Mojito Mobile Kitchen food truck, is Michael Millan’s latest restaurant endeavor and he plans to open in the former location of his business partner, Mary Haglund, in what was Mary’s Gourmet Diner. The menu will include lots of Cuban dishes, including fried steak (Milanese style) and a Cuban version of shrimp and grits. Staples from Mexico, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, and other countries will also be served. Millan hopes to open in August. facebook.com/MojitoMobileKitchen.
Smoke City Meats opens in the West End.
Rob and McCall Richardson have opened Smoke City Meats at 833 Reynolda Road, offering one-stop shopping for fresh, local meats. Striving to provide high-quality options, the store offers a variety of chicken, beef, and pork cuts. It also can do special cuts to order, and while suppliers might change from time to time, all of the available meat will be from North Carolina. Local chef Matt Pleasants is the head butcher and manager.
Lexington finally sees first craft brewery.
Goose and the Monkey Brewhouse had been open 16 days when Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order in mid-March closed all brewery taprooms — but that hasn’t stopped Ashlee and Brent Moore from staying the course. Located at 401 S. Railroad Street, the brewery will offer several different styles of beer including an IPA, brown ale, wheat ale, and Kolsch. Former homebrewers, Brandon Essick and Eric Gibble, are the brewers behind the operation. gooseandthemonkeybrewhouse.com.
Famed mayonnaise brand sponsors annual football bowl.
The Charlotte Sports Foundation has announced that the regular-season game and its bowl game at Bank of America Stadium will be sponsored by Duke’s Mayonnaise, a staple grocery store item that is perhaps best loved in North Carolina when slathered across two pieces of bread and topped with fresh, juicy summer tomato slices, sometimes with a dash of pepper. The Wake Forest and Notre Dame football teams will be meeting in Charlotte this fall to play in the Duke’s Mayo Classic. The game will take place Sept. 26.
