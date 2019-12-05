Lately, I’ve found myself thinking about my priorities. Do yours ebb and flow?
Mine certainly have.
I’ve taken on a lot more extracurricular activities within the past few months: I’m part of the Leadership Winston-Salem Class of 2020 and was elected president of the Twin City Kiwanis Satellite Club. These are great opportunities for me to learn more about the city I love while also giving back to to the community.
For my day-to-day, I’m here, sitting at my desk in downtown Winston-Salem, working with my team of writers, photographers, and designers to publish a magazine that is well-loved and that people are proud to show off to their customers, city newcomers, out-of-state family members, you name it.
And I’m part of a beautiful (and large) blended family. I’ve got my Bonus Mom (Leeann) and Bonus Sister (Hannah) on my dad’s side; Bonus Dad (Rich) and two Bonus Sisters (Sammi and Emma) on my mom’s side. There’s also my sister Alexe, two nieces, and five nephews. That makes me the oldest of five courageous women and Crazy Aunt Kat to a bunch of little ones; I wouldn’t have it any other way. Don’t forget the large circle of friends I have here and scattered across the rest of the country.
It’s a hectic life that I’ve created for myself, but it gives me a lot to be thankful for. After all, I wouldn’t be able to live said hectic life if it weren’t for the support system I just mentioned. Despite the 825 miles that keeps most of us apart, they’re always with me in heart, spirit, and Snapchat.
So I would be remiss if I ended my first full year as editor-in-chief of Winston-Salem Monthly magazine without giving thanks to my main priority: my family and my friends. Thank you for being you, thank you for your support and feedback on all my professional endeavors, and thank you for being there when I need you the most.
Remember the important stuff, folks. Best wishes this holiday season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.