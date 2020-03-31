After many years of traveling to the Caribbean islands — 17 times to Jamaica alone — Vicki Ridenhour decided to create her own island sanctuary, even if it was landlocked in Clemmons.
“My late husband, Richard, and I loved Jamaica,” says the blue-eyed, sandy-haired Ridenhour.
When they weren’t island hopping in the tropics, the Ridenhours called Lake Wylie in South Carolina home. From their base of operations on the lake, the couple could easily manage some business in Charlotte. After her husband died, Ridenhour’s younger sister, Pam, and her brother-in-law, Ron, suggested she join them in Bermuda Run West.
“Being close to water has always been important to me,” Ridenhour says.
Rather than jump into the deep end and totally relocate, Ridenhour decided to establish a sort of tropical retreat just two doors down from her sister. The timing became perfect when a neighbor announced he was ready to sell.
“I wanted an all-white house, something completely different from the lake house,” Ridenhour says.
For her new space, Ridenhour reached out to Clemmons-based designer June DeLugas and her talented design team.
“Bright was the name of the game,” says DeLugas, who thought the best thing to do was paint the entire house an off-white called “Dove Wing” with a pearl finish.
As simple as it sounds, the result can only be described as brilliant; literally, as the bright-white interiors catch and reflect the dancing light of shimmering water that washes over the inside of the house.
The design team also provided ideas for furniture, lighting, décor, soft furnishings, fabrics, rugs, accessories, and color schemes to pull each room — and the entire house — together; a search for the perfect-piece-in-its-perfect-place, the design equivalent to beachcombing.
To that end, white cabinets, white furniture in metal, wood, upholstery, and leather, white bedding, and white shaggy rugs succeed in creating Ridenhour’s imagined home: a crisp, cool, all-white modern collection of spaces, bright-white and brilliant, where even the floors remind you of Jamaica’s white-sandy beaches; a perfect, soothing spot for weekend getaways and relaxation.
It’s what one might consider a personal retreat from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.
Into this seemingly endless sea of sparkling, frothy white, Ridenhour and the designers added their complementary splashes of color: a well-placed palm surrounded by a modest collection of art glass and touches of golden accents as if the décor itself had been sun kissed.
“Coral, greens, and teals were her favorite,” DeLugas says. “We mixed all those colors in the décor, fabrics, and custom art.”
That custom art came by way of Elon, North Carolina, artist Sherry McAdams’ — of whom Ridenhour is a big fan — and whose colorful canvases hang throughout the house. McAdams, who calls the Carolina coastal region her “happy place,” is a modernist painter with roots in abstract expressionism, which lends itself perfectly to the décor of Ridenhour’s island of repose.
Included in Ridenhour’s collection of McAdams canvases is a commissioned work hung on a wall in the den that overlooks a body of water where Ridenhour has often spotted the real life subject of McAdams’ talented brushstrokes.
A year later, Ridenhour and DeLugas remain fast friends, the designer always on the lookout for treasures her friend sometimes just can’t turn down.
For Ridenhour, creating an island retreat two doors down from her sister has created a sort of island escape of calm, peacefulness, unity, and a sense of general happiness and satisfaction with life in the moment. Like her travels to the Caribbean tropics, Ridenhour has created an escape just up the road, an island of tranquility where she can truly get away from it all.
