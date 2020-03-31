Opening a brewery had long been a dream for Aaron Wall and Aaron Sizemore, two friends and North Carolina natives who have known each other for some 35 years. Now, it’s a reality.
Together with Eric Peck, the director of retail operations, they are the owners of Radar Brewing Co., a new brewery nestled in Winston-Salem’s Industry Hill. Its first day of business was Jan. 1.
“In the late ’90s, early 2000s, [Sizemore and I] had really gotten involved in and interested in home brewing,” Wall says. “We fell absolutely in love with it.”
It started as a hobby, but as they learned more about the process and looked at the brewing landscape, soon the men started thinking about “how they might do things a little differently, and what it might be like if we were the actual people who could make all of the creative decisions.”
Today, “that’s what we’ve got,” Wall says with a laugh.
Prior to opening Radar, Wall brewed at Foothills Brewing in Winston-Salem and Wicked Weed in Asheville, while Sizemore did a stint at Natty Greene’s Brewing Co. in Greensboro. Both men also attended the brewing, distillation, and fermentation program at Rockingham Community College.
“We both agreed that the only way we’d ever be successful at this was if we had a depth of knowledge of how to do it on a commercial level,” Wall says. “We knew when we did take the leap it was going to be an all-or-nothing kind of thing, and it would be nice to have some substance to call upon.”
At Radar, Wall, Sizemore, and Peck have each carved out roles that play to their strengths and interests. Wall manages the brewing operations; Sizemore, a classically trained artist, serves as the creative director; and Peck, a New York transplant with management experience, handles retail and customer service.
Having the freedom to create their own environment was important, especially since, for them, aesthetics are as important as good beer.
“We wanted this space to be very pleasing to the eye,” Wall says of the brewery’s 4,000-square-foot production area, tasting room, and 3,000-square-foot outdoor area. “Modern design has been a huge element in this.”
Says Sizemore, who led the design effort: “We didn’t want to do anything a lot of people did as far as selection of furniture and surfaces, so it was really fun to be able to choose some of that stuff and see where we could take it.
“There were things that needed to be customized that we customized, and it was a great process all the way through,” he adds.
But the brewery’s sleek design isn’t the only thing that makes it stand out: Radar brews its beer using an open fermentation process; something Wall says is a “point of differentiation” for the company.
In open fermentation, the wort — that is, the liquid extracted during the mashing process — is fermented in a stainless-steel container, or vessel, without a lid. The open-top vessel gives the brewers more control over the fermentation process.
That means Radar can brew more interesting, vibrant beers.
“There are certain triggers that cause different flavor productions to happen,” Sizemore says. “You get fruitier flavors. There are some variables that can slightly change the end product.”
The brewery has a 10-foot by 10-foot open fermentation room that contains the vessel.
“What we love about it, and the reason it was designed this way, is that it’s visual,” Wall says. “If you look in there, you can see the yeast reacting on top of the actual beer. I think it’s a fun opportunity for our customers to have a little more understanding” about the brewing process.
There are currently 13 varieties of Radar’s own beer on tap, along with beers made by other brewers. A cider, a ginger beer, and a sparkling wine also are offered.
It’s clear that for Radar, success is by design.
“I don’t think it will be very long before we have to make hard decisions on if we want to keep other people’s beer on or have 20 of our own,” Wall says.
