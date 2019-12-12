Weather Alert

...FREEZING RAIN POSSIBLE EARLY FRIDAY MORNING... .PRECIPITATION WILL OVERSPREAD THE TRIAD TONIGHT THROUGH EARLY FRIDAY MORNING, WITH A PERIOD OF FREEZING RAIN LIKELY IN PORTIONS OF THE TRIAD BETWEEN MIDNIGHT AND DAYBREAK. THIS COULD LEAD TO HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DURING THE MORNING COMMUTE BEFORE TEMPERATURES RISE ABOVE FREEZING A FEW HOURS LATER. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...FREEZING RAIN EXPECTED. TOTAL ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF LESS THAN ONE TENTH OF AN INCH. * WHERE...FORSYTH, GUILFORD AND DAVIDSON COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON EST FRIDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...LIGHT ACCUMULATIONS OF ICE, WHILE SHORT LIVED, COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING, ESPECIALLY BEFORE DAYBREAK WHEN THE THREAT OF ICY CONDITIONS WILL BE GREATEST. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR NORTH CAROLINA CAN BE FOUND ONLINE AT DRIVENC.GOV. &&