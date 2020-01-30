Temperatures in the South mean the white stuff doesn’t fall as freely as the Northeast, which makes the occurrence that much more special when it

does happen.

When snow falls in Winston-Salem, a joyous feeling of camaraderie encompasses city dwellers, and folks rush to don snow gear in hopes of hitting their favorite sledding hills before the fresh powder disappears. No matter your age, a feeling of nostalgia seems to hit; takes you back to simpler times and good memories.

As we enter 2020, we wanted to take our readers back to a place of pure, unadulterated bliss. So tell us: what’s your favorite snow memory?

