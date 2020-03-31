Date night. Before or after a baseball or softball game. Family night on the town. Regardless of wherever you’re heading, be sure to detour to Silas Creek Plaza for dinner at Kickback Jack’s, which has something for everyone.
“Winston-Salem is a great place to run a Kickback Jack’s restaurant because the guest base here knows good quality food when they taste it,” says Rob Cox, managing partner. “Whether it’s our slow-cooked, fall off the bone ribs, our amazing wings, or a fresh baked pizza, quality drives our business.”
The menu includes items like the cheddar chicken sandwich and BBQ baby back ribs, while chocolate lovers will adore their brownie sundae and hot fudge cake dessert options. For those looking to save money, be sure to check out their early dine menu, available Monday through Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m.; entrées cost as low as $8.49.
Located at 3286 Silas Creek Parkway, Kickback Jack’s just celebrated their one year anniversary in the Twin City. The restaurant’s touting line — ‘Great Food and Great Fun’ — is an indicator of the various entertainment options you’ll find there. The Winston-Salem location has over 50 high-definition TVs, and oftentimes, games like corn hole or karaoke.
“All in all, I’ve always felt like Winston-Salem is a ‘destination city,’ just like Kickback Jack’s is the newest ‘destination restaurant’ in town,” he says.
When not managing Kickback Jack’s, Cox enjoys catching events at the LJVM Coliseum, which turns 30 years old this year.
“There is a special feel about that building. I’ve seen everything from great concerts, great basketball games, and even a wrestling match or two back when Ric Flair was in his prime,” Cox says. “Great memories there, and to this day it still electrifies.”
All of Cox’s employees work above and beyond to provide the best customer experience possible, and it’s just one of the many reasons the restaurant is so successful.
“We’re in the people business,” he says. “We just serve great food while we do it.”
