Got a hankering for something but not entirely sure what it is? Don’t really want to cook tonight?
For a no-holds-barred type of night, head to Genghis Grill, where the meals are endless and completely customizable, regardless of whatever you’re craving.
“With a food bar of over 80 freshly prepared ingredients, we have endless options to satisfy any taste or craving you are looking for,” says Rob Manson, regional director of Genghis Grill. “Don’t think you’re limited to traditional Asian recipes, either. We have it all: beef, chicken, seafood, vegetables, and even tortillas for fajitas.”
Guests are invited to select a bowl size and head to an assembly line of sorts where they can curate the vegetables and meats that will customize their own Mongolian stir-fry bowl. When the bowl is full, bring it to one of the many chefs who will cook the food on a large, round grill according to the guest’s specifications.
In addition to stir-fry, the restaurant also serves mouthwatering desserts known as stacks. Don’t miss the chocolate peanut butter stack or lemon berry stack. Either will satisfy any sweet tooth.
Winston-Salem’s Genghis Grill was actually the first location in North Carolina, which opened in 2010 and has been satisfying locals ever since. But our location is one of over 50 throughout the country, and the franchise chain is celebrating their 21st birthday this year.
“Our founder wanted to give customers the opportunity to truly create their own meal, which resulted in the one-of-a-kind Genghis Grill concept,” Manson says. “Winston-Salem is a great city with a lot of personality, so it was a natural choice for a fast-casual restaurant that celebrates individuality.”
Manson loves Winston-Salem and all it has to offer both as a restaurant operator and a family man.
“The blend of customers is exactly what we look for. A mix of families, students, and local businesses is perfect for us as we can provide a great quick lunch or a party spot for that family event,” he says. “My wife and I, along with our kids, are big foodies. We love to eat out and socialize, so a couple of hot spots that we like are Camel City BBQ Factory and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar.”
The plaza that houses Genghis Grill is already abuzz with holiday shoppers, the perfect pit stop and watering hole for those in need of some renewed energy. Throughout the month of December, $5 Jack and Cokes will be available, and loyalty customers receive double points on Mondays. For those wanting to eat at home, don’t miss a 20-percent discount on takeout every Tuesday during the month.
The wide-range of offerings at Genghis Grill helps differentiate this eatery from any other in the city.
“Our ability to cater to the individual, to feed your creativity, and discover your inner chef — we have it all,” Manson says. “Best of all, we like to have fun. To me eating out should be an experience. Nothing adds value better than laughter and the ability to create great memories.”
Want to Go?
What: Genghis Grill
Where: 3298 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem
When: Sun-Sat, 11 a.m.–10 p.m.
More info: 336-774-2154
