What if we told you that you don’t have to stress about finding the perfect gifts this holiday season? What if we showed you dozens of options for local gifts that won’t break the bank?
If there’s any list worth keeping, this is the one. Happy shopping!
Art for all ages
1. Commission a painting of a favorite person or pet. Patrick Harris (represented in the Arts District) is one artist that accepts custom projects for $60 and up.
2. Give the gift of learning painting, photography, pottery, and more. Sawtooth School for Visual Art offers many one-day workshops or multi-week sessions. $35 and up.
3. Piedmont Craftsmen Gallery. With both high-end pieces and items like Shibori pillows, the Piedmont Craftsmen Gallery offers something for everyone. $50 and under.
4. Original photography by Winston-Salem’s own Bowman Gray IV. Gallery VI boasts tons of works by Bowman Gray IV, as well as originals by Beverly McIver, a widely acknowledged presence in contemporary American art. $400 and up.
5. Buy Some Cheer (and original art) at Gateway Gallery. Purchases here support student artists from The Enrichment Center. $10 and up.
Tasty bites
6. Visit Old Salem’s Winkler Bakery. You can find local favorites like sugar cake, Moravian sugar cookies, and fresh bread. $5 and up.
7. Sweet and savory. Candy, cakes, nuts, fruits, pasta, cheeses, and sauces from Piedmont Triad Farmer’s Market are easy hosting gifts and gift-basket goodies. $3 and up.
8. Give a comfort-food night out. Made to order, home-cooked Italian is on the menu at Di Lisio’s.
9. For those with food sensitivities. Gluten-free Gingerade or Chunky Monkey cakes, keto donuts, and paleo protein cookies address dietary needs in delicious ingredient combinations. $2 and up.
10. Hot & ready. Krispy Kreme is international with homegrown roots, and always an enticing “fresh, hot, now” experience for holiday noshing.
Morning mug & luxe libations
11. For the tea lover. Chad’s Chai Sampler includes Original Black, Red, Maté, and Chai Yai Yai. $23.
12. For the coffee lover. Krankies’ small-batch beans include Railhead Espresso, Mustafa, and Depot St. Decaf. $13.50.
13. For the wine lover. The Caviste offers a curated selection of wine focused on small, traditional producers; personal, sommelier-like services in shop; and quality reds, whites, and sparklings. For year-round enjoyment, there’s a wine-a-month club. $30–$50.
14. For the beer lover. Winston-Salem has a thriving craft brewery scene, and Stella Brew complements with a neighborhood address and long list of growler options. $10 and up.
15. While you’re out shopping. Cin Cin’s cocktails and boozy milkshakes keep the hangry tendencies at bay. Giggle Water, anyone? $10 and up.
Jewelry jam
16. Juanita Jennings. Her jewelry can be found at the Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden in Kernersville, joining other artisans who craft items like garden flags and signs, bird houses, garden art, and local honey. Prices vary.
17. Red Dog Gallery. Handcrafted jewelry by numerous artisans spans several price ranges here. Take time to browse for the perfect original that fits your budget.
18. Rolex to Roberto Coin. Windsor Jewelers is a local luxe jeweler where gift-giving becomes a memory-making experience. Prices vary.
19. Camel Pawn Shop Fine Jewelry. For budget-conscious buying, this business offers estate jewelry, engagement rings, and brand-name designers for a fraction of the original cost.
20. Gaia. International styles from a local source, jewelry from Gaia is for women who like to make a statement with their accessories. Prices from $148.
Sports savvy
21. Omega Sports. Gear, apparel, and footwear make one-stop shopping for the sports enthusiast a breeze at Omega Sports. $10 and up.
22. Fleet Feet. Learn and burn when you shop the latest gear, food, and electronics for fitness fans, and then sign up for 5k training at Fleet Feet. Prices vary.
23. Collectibles. Try Score More Sports for fan gear. Prices vary.
24. Support the hometown team. Official Wake Forest University apparel. $13.99 and up.
25. Panthers pride. The local affiliate of a national chain, Academy Sports + Outdoors has merch from N.C.’s favorite pro team, as well as equipment and gear. Prices from $10.
The gift of fit
26. Stretch, breathe, relax, grow. Give yourself or a favorite recipient a yoga experience with a gift certificate.
27. Get biking. Expert advice on the perfect bike — whether BMX, mountain, or road — can be found at Mock Orange Bikes. Prices vary.
28. Learn a new workout. Try fitness or martial arts classes for free for seven days at Kraze, where 24-hour access supports around-the-clock fitness goals.
29. Let there be light. Find headlamps for less than $20 to outdoor glasses in the $50 range, and more for hikers, bikers, and fishermen at Great Outdoor Provision Co.
30. The gift of well-being. Fight stress with salt and a gift certificate from the Himalayan Hideaway Salt Cave.
For everyone
31. Relief from aches & pains. Products from Hemp Healer Dispensary, including Charlotte’s Web oils, can help alleviate a variety of ailments. Prices from $39.99 and up.
32. Support a local organization. Samaritan Ministries makes Christmas gift bags full of items for guests, and these items can be donated through an Amazon wish-list. Prices vary.
33. Perfect for travel. American-built bags that are perfect for work, travel, and play are available at Hummingbird Designs. Prices vary.
34. Stay organized. There are so many types of journals to keep your loved ones on task and organized, and Bookmarks offers classes on different types of journaling. Prices vary.
35. Give the gift of good stories. A subscription to Winston-Salem Monthly is a great way to support the arts and local writers. $36.
