If you were to ask most people what goes great with a beer, they’d likely rattle off the usual suspects: wings, pizza, burgers, salty snacks, sports, and more beer. Some might say friends and family. A few particularly-enlightened individuals might add “work” to their lists.
But serving up a pint of science alongside those hops and barley? A happy hour with Bunsen burners? It’s probably not what most people expect to find on tap.
Luckily for Winston-Salem, Alana James isn’t most people. She’s the kind of bar-goer that brings the beaker with her.
“People have this thought process that a scientist looks a certain way, or only certain things qualify as science, but we participate in science every day,” she says.
James is the associate director of community engagement for Wake Downtown. In that role she leads Wake Downtown’s multifaceted science-meets-community efforts, an initiative called “The Science of Winston-Salem” that’s designed to make STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) topics less intimidating.
James describes herself as a conduit — she’s connecting community-based arts, sciences, and educational organizations here in Winston-Salem to the community at large, while also building the network and infrastructure to make these kinds of programs happen more easily and more frequently.
“Others in Innovation Quarter and the community are getting these same requests,” she says. “It’s a really great way to promote each other’s work and get emerging scientists involved.”
But of course the event that peaks everyone’s interest (at least if you’re over 21) is the one at the intersection of beer and STEM: Pint of Science.
What’s on tap?
Pint of Science is an international event in which citizens with little-to-no scientific expertise engage at a local level with scientific leaders from their community at a bar, pub, or other watering hole. By having a beer and mulling over lab experiments, the hope is to demystify complex processes we otherwise take for granted.
“We have some amazing research that goes on here [at Wake Forest],” says James. “But we don’t always have the most approachable way to communicate that research.”
Pint of Science takes place in over 300 cities each May, and 2019 was Winston-Salem’s first year participating in the event. She says they picked from six possible topics last year (as decided upon by Pint of Science), and looked for ones that would be “relevant” and “engaging” to Camel City’s citizens.
And fortunately, they ended up with some pretty well-attended events. One pint night on concussion studies was popular since people are more concerned about traumatic brain injuries than ever before. Wake Forest University professor of anthropology Ellen Miller, who heads fossil-hunting expeditions in Kenya, led a session called #meetAlesi about a 13-million-year-old fossil, and Lauren Lowman, a Wake Forest University assistant professor of engineering, discussed waterways in Winston-Salem from the perspective of an environmental engineer.
People also showed up for ‘The Dermatological Science of Tattooing,’ because everyone wants to know, “why isn’t yellow as long-lasting as other colors under the skin?” And WXII’s Laney Pope drew a big crowd of people likely hoping to better understand the inexact science that is weather forecasting.
But James also hopes to offer STEM engagement opportunities for those who’d typically need a chaperone for pint night.
“We’re looking at, how are we consistently providing opportunities for young peopleto look at the science that’s all around them?” she says.
So James has partnered with Wake Forest University chemistry professor Rebecca Alexander to create a new grant-funded program which trains students to conduct short and engaging science lessons at Title 1 schools and other sites throughout Winston-Salem. This STEM program is taught by Matt Brady, an Atkins High School science teacher and co-founder of TheScienceOf.org.
And James knows the real importance of a program like this.
“[It’s] just showing kids that they have a pathway to these emerging careers here in Winston; that they can see themselves in these labs, that they can see themselves in these classrooms,” she says. “We’ve got multiple higher-education opportunities in Winston-Salem; it’s great that we’re able to attract talent from across the world but it’s important that we make sure kids in our backyard get these opportunities, as well.”
Alexander, who also serves as the director of academic planning for Wake Downtown, echoes this sentiment: “We want to make STEM approachable and accessible to everyone.”
For Brady, he connects these STEM opportunities for kids back to Winston-Salem’s ongoing growth in the startup arena, and the importance of making sure underrepresented populations know they also have a place in those high-tech workplaces.
But Wake Downtown’s STEM efforts don’t end there.
Lager & life lessons
Daniel Oberti is a Wake Forest Fellow who helps coordinate Pint of Science each year. Oberti says he’s also been given plenty of resources to build other equally-important K-12 learning opportunities.
These include a family-friendly “Moment of Science” collaboration where a movie is shown and guest speakers would discuss the relevant science behind the production of each film. Last summer they showed “High Noon” and handed out sundial kits that explained the science behind clocks.
And right now, Oberti’s deeply involved in his own STEM outreach passion project, The Science Mile.
The Science Mile will run along the Long Branch Trail in April and invite the community to come out and learn about the STEM world from community partners like the High Point University Mobile Lab, The Olio glassblowing studio, Kaleideum, and Looking Glass VR Studios. In total, Oberti hopes to have 20 to 30 STEM and arts-based booths involved.
“What does it mean to get a STEM degree? What kind of jobs can you get?” he asks.
That’s the question he’s hoping The Science Mile will help answer for kids of every age, from every socio-economic background.
Oberti, a Marietta, Georgia, native and a 2019 Wake Forest graduate, thinks Winston-Salem is the perfect testing ground for these kinds of programs.
“It’s incredible how Innovation Quarter has been revitalized and used to engage all members of the community,” he says.
A studio art and biology double major himself, Oberti believes that the ultimate scientific result is being able to mix science, arts, and the community in a single test tube.
“We’re not the ‘City of Arts OR Innovation,’” says James. “We’re the ‘City of Arts AND Innovation,’ and they work beaut
