I buttoned up my jacket, slipped in my ear buds, and on a chilly February afternoon, got set for a history lesson.
A Siri-like voice was my companion as I weaved my way on foot around downtown Winston-Salem. On Main Street, Richard Joshua Reynolds sat on horseback looking toward the tobacco empire he founded. Art deco monuments and modernist monoliths rose up around me. Refurbished bars and hotels offered a refuge from the cold.
Unfortunately, though, I missed the basement miniature golf course by a few decades.
“The Talk of Winston,” an audio tour available online, offers up histories and a few fun facts about some of the main attractions downtown; among them the R.J. Reynolds Building, now the Kimpton Cardinal Hotel and once the tallest building in North Carolina; the old Beaux-Arts Forsyth County Courthouse, which has been converted into apartments; and the Nissen Building, which once had the miniature golf course.
“I think what makes us unique is that we still have a lot of the buildings from our heyday, the ’20s,” says Michelle McCullough, historic resource officer for Forsyth County (who is not affiliated with the audio tour). “Plus you get some juxtaposition with newer architecture, like the Winston Tower. We’re lucky to have that kind of stuff. That makes us different than, say, Charlotte. I like to say that Winston is a ‘big-small town.’ You have things like the theater, the arts, the Reynolds Building, but you can also get home in about 15 minutes.”
“The Talk of Winston” can be downloaded from YourAudioTour.com. The website, founded by Toronto-based accountant Stephen Canis in 2017, hosts a number of audio tours for cities, historic districts, and museums around North America.
“I’ve visited a lot of museums where they have one of those machines you grab, and you pick a number for the audio tours,” Canis said in a telephone interview. “I was thinking maybe there was an easier way to do that, a cheaper way to do that. And a lot of people have been using it for outdoor walks.”
The tour, which costs $3.95 to download, is broken up into 15 segments, each running about two to three minutes in length. The path runs roughly in an L-shape, concentrating on the area along Main and Fourth streets. The R.J. Reynolds Equestrian Memorial at the corner of Second and Main is the suggested starting point. The statue was sculpted by local artist Earline Heath King, who also created statues of businessman Bowman Gray and Winston-Salem State University founder Simon Atkins. It was dedicated in 1979.
The Kimpton Cardinal Hotel, once Reynolds’ headquarters, is located about two blocks north on Main Street, and is the highlight of the tour. The 22-story skyscraper was completed in 1929 and is said to have inspired the Empire State Building. The lobby, which is open to the public, is decked out in marble, brass, and gold leaf, and is considered by many to be a triumph of art deco design.
The tour also offers some information on the personalities behind the facades, giving a bit of background on, for example, the wagon business that built the Nissen fortune, or the theatrical producer after whom the Roger L. Stevens Center is named (who also happened to purchase the Empire State Building in the 1950s).
For those wanting to stray a bit further afield on a day when the weather is nice, McCullough also suggests the Innovation Quarter area.
“There’s a lot of African-American history through there,” she says. “The block around Krankies, those were African-American businesses during the tobacco reign. You had Depot Street School, which was for African-American students. There’s also Lloyd Presbyterian, the little Gothic revival church.”
The Talk of Winston audio tour can be purchased online at YourAudioTour.com.
