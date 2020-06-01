[Editor’s Note: As we prepared this section for press, events were vetted multiple times for cancellations and postponements, however, many, if not all, are subject to change.]
june 1-30
Blood donation appointments.
The American Red Cross is seeking healthy individuals who are interested in scheduling an appointment to donate blood; social distancing practices are in place and appointments are now required. To find an available appointment near you, visit their website at redcrossblood.org.
W-S Rescue Mission donation drop-off.
The Winston-Salem Rescue Mission is currently accepting donation of items, including the following: bars of soap, vitamins, cough drops, Tylenol, canned vegetables, bottled water, potatoes, breakfast meats, and granola/granola bars. Free, contactless pick-up can be scheduled by calling 336-842-5322. wsrescue.org.
Goodwill Cares.
In an effort to better serve the community during this period of social distancing and shelter-in-place mandates, Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina has launched Goodwill Cares, a program that offers expanded virtual employment and training services like webinars and workshops, information about local resources, and personalized phone and online support. This is a free program offered by Goodwill to help serve the community during COVID-19. Visit goodwillnwnc.org/goodwill-cares for more information.
COVID-19 meals for Ronald McDonald House of Winston-Salem.
Ronald McDonald House of Winston-Salem (RMHWS) has temporarily suspended their volunteer program due to the COVID-19 pandemic for the health and safety of their families and staff. Doing so, though, presents a number of challenges, especially for daily family meals that have historically been provided by volunteers. RMHWS is seeking gift cards to area restaurants and grocery stores as a way to help provide for their visiting families. For more information on participating restaurants and other ways to help, visit rmhws.org/covid-meals.
Virtual a/perture.
a/perture is now offering a virtual cinema allowing patrons to rent select independent films directly through their website. For more information, visit aperturecinema.com.
Young Cardinal Grocery and takeout.
Tues-Sun, 8 a.m. –6 p.m. On top of a full menu with daily dinner specials, Young Cardinal has created a virtual grocery store. Everything must be prepaid online or via phone with pickup arranged. 424 Fourth St. 336-448-5188. youngcardinalws.com.
june 2-30
Seed 2 Seed Farmers Market.
Tues, 10 a.m. –2 p.m. This is a year-round specialty market focusing on sustainable, small scale, non-traditional, new, and beginning farmers. Offerings include vegetables, fruit, meat, eggs, mushrooms, flowers, herbs, plants, honey, and more. Farmers at this market don’t use chemical pesticides and fertilizers. Instead they focus on soil building, permaculture, and ecosystems; making their farms holistic places of feeding people real healthy foods that taste great and are safe to eat. Bailey Park, 445 Patterson Ave. Visit their website to read about the precautions the market is taking during the pandemic. seed2seed.org.
june 3
Virtual Bookmarks: Author talk with Ishmael Beah.
7 p.m. Join the folks at Bookmarks for a discussion with New York Times best-selling and award-winning author Ishmael Beah as he talks about his newest novel, “Little Family.” The novel tells about five young people, struggling to replace the homes they have lost with the one they have created together, which is a profound and tender portrayal of the connections we forge to survive the fate we’re dealt. For more information on registering, visit bookmarksnc.org.
june 3 & 10
Virtual: Reynolda Salon Series.
3–4 p.m. Inspired by Katharine Smith Reynolds’ “salons,” Reynolda House Museum of American Art is offering a weekly series for digital engagement — from their sofa to yours. Intentionally designed to stimulate conversations concerning themes of Reynolda’s history and the Museum’s collection of American Art, anyone who is naturally curious and has access to the internet can join. Like the intellectual gatherings of Katharine’s time, each meeting will offer opportunities for creativity and social engagement. Free. Register to receive a weekly invitation for a Zoom conference link. No more than 30 participants will be allowed. facebook.com/RHMAA
june 3-27
Cobblestone Farmers Market.
Wed, 4–6 p.m., Sat, 8:30 a.m.–noon. This all-local, producers-only market has relocated to 1001 Marshall Street as a COVID-19 precaution until further notice. On Wednesdays, folks can pre-pay an order and pickup curbside; vendors change weekly. On Saturdays, the first 30 minutes is reserved for seniors (65+) and high-risk customers; from 8:30–10:30 a.m., curbside pickup is available, and either those picking up prepaid orders or wanting to shop can do so from 9 a.m.–noon. cobblestonefarmersmarket.com.
june 5-28
Krankies Grocery Store and Family Meal.
Fri, Sat & Sun, 8 a.m. –3 p.m. Krankies has reopened with limited days and hours to accommodate a virtual grocery store and limited food menu. Everything must be prepaid online; Krankies is not accepting cash transactions at this time. Please place orders 48 hours in advance. Grocery orders can only be picked up on Saturdays. 211 E. Third St. krankiescoffee.com.
june 6
Virtual Relay For Life of Forsyth County.
6–8 p.m. The Relay For Life movement is American Cancer Society’s signature fundraiser dedicated to helping communities attack cancer. Join Relay for Life of Forsyth County as they host their first virtual relay this year on Facebook Live. Through funds donated, time given, or awareness raised, our communities are teaming up to make a difference. Keep an eye on their website, acsevents.org, for more information and updates. 404-775-7748.
june 6-27
Clemmons Village Farmers Market.
Sat, 8:30–11:30 a.m. Held Saturday mornings from May through October, this farmers market offers local fruits and veggies, plants and bulbs, relishes, jams, honey, eggs, baked goods, candy, and more. Most weeks feature a different special theme. COVID-19 precautions are explained on their website. Held at the Jerry Long Family YMCA, 1150 S. Peace Haven Road, Clemmons. clemmons.org.
W-S Fairgrounds Farmers Market.
6 a.m.–1 p.m. Held each Saturday at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, this year-round market is Forsyth County’s longest-running source for locally raised fruits, vegetables, and proteins. Market vendors also offer flowers, handmade baskets, breads, cakes, jams and jellies, honey, crafts, and more. Market-goers should use the parking area off 27th Street. For more on the market and how it’s handling COVID-19 precautions, go to wsfairgrounds.com.
june 7
Goat Yoga.
9 a.m. The Farm at Henley Hill is offering an hour-long goat yoga course with certified instructor Fontaine Gervasi; gentle goats will graze and hang with you during your workout. Bring a bottle of water, a yoga mat, and an open mind. $20. 6890 Henley Hill Dr., Pfafftown. thefarmathenleyhill.com.
june 7-13
Virtual Kaleidoscope Ball.
As the world starts reopening, museums where families can play, explore, and learn together will be even more important for our social and emotional well-being. As a precaution, Kaleideum is taking their Kaleidoscope Ball digital this year. This community-building event will include an online auction, raffle, and the Whiskey Wall. You can register online to participate in the auction or simply make a donation. For more information, visit bit.ly/KaleidoscopeBall2020.
june 9, 17 & 25
Fake News workshop series.
Noon–1 p.m. This three-part, one-hour lunch-n-learn series dives into the intricate world of fake news. Find out how fake news spreads, who spreads it, and why it matters. Throughout the series, presenters will teach attendees how to recognize and respond to fake news and accounts, trolls, and bots. Free. Registration is required to receive the Zoom meeting link. Visit pdc.wfu.edu/event/14452 for more information.
june 14
Love in Full Bloom wedding show.
12:30–3 p.m. Eat, drink, and learn more about local wedding goods and services or take a guided tour of the Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden while on site with a member of the garden’s rental staff. $10 at the door, $8 online. 215 S. Main St., Kernersville. cienerbotanicalgarden.org or 336-996-7888.
june 19
Blueberry Day.
11 a.m.–1 p.m. It’s Blueberry Day at the Robert G. Shaw Piedmont Triad Farmers Market, where blueberry ice cream will be available. The event is sponsored by the NC Blueberry Council and NC Dairy. 2914 Sandy Ridge Road, Colfax.ncagr.gov/markets/facilities/markets/triad.
june 20
Virtual Juneteenth Festival.
3–5 p.m. Juneteenth is a celebration of the country’s longest-running observance of the abolition of slavery. The festival is a time of reflection and celebrates the roles and contributions Black Americans have made to enrich our society. Because of COVID-19, this year’s event will be featured on Facebook Live. 336-757-8556. triadculturalarts.org.
june 21
Summer Parks Concert Series.
5 p.m. The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County has announced the lineup for the 2020 Summer Parks Concert Series with three performances at Tanglewood Park and two at Triad Park. West End Mambo, the popular, high-energy classic salsa and Latin jazz band, will kick off the series. The band, which has an enthusiastic following in the Triad, performs a fiery mix of classic salsa, from bolero and rumbas to guaracha and son montuno. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs. They may bring a picnic or patronize food trucks on site. Refreshments such as soda, water, beer, and wine are available, with all proceeds supporting The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County. No outside alcohol is permitted. Free. Tanglewood Park, 4061 Clemmons Road, Clemmons. 336-722-2585. intothearts.org/parks.
june 22-26
Young Naturalists Summer Day Camp.
9 a.m. –noon. This one-week day camp session is for children who have completed first grade through fifth grade. Young Naturalists spend the week exploring the Reynolda gardens, greenhouses, woodlands, meadows, and streams with expert naturalists and scientists. Students are accompanied by adult volunteers and student assistants. The week includes a swimming opportunity in the Reynolda House pool and culminates with a show for family and friends. $150. For more information, visit reynoldagardens.com.
june 27
Ultimate Runner.
Escape the ho-hum of ordinary races at this five-in-one event that includes a 100m, 400m, and 800m dash along with a 1-mile run and 5k. All races take place on the track at Hanes Park. All racers must register online before the race day (no day-of registration), as the field is limited to 108 runners and often fills up fast. For more info or to register, go to twincitytc.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.