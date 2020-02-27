march 1-april 17
Public ice skating at the Annex.
With winter comes a full slate of public skate times at the W-S Fairgrounds Annex. Public skate times will be offered nearly every day. Admission is $7; skate rentals are $3 (free on Tuesday). Group discounts are available. For the full schedule, go to wsfairgrounds.com.
march 1-june 7
NC Fellows: Escapes and Revelations exhibit.
Wed & Fri-Sat, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.; Thurs, 10 a.m.–8 p.m.; Sun, 1–5 p.m. “NC Fellows: Escapes and Revelations” is an exhibition of the 21 different artists who received the 2018-2019 North Carolina Arts Council Artist Fellowship. This diverse group of visual artists, craftspeople, filmmakers, and choreographers represent a huge swath of artistic practices and viewpoints. This exhibition will allow visitors to explore a variety of media and discover new ways of experiencing art and technology, including immersive video, virtual reality goggles, and AI-generated gameplay. Free, although donations are encouraged. SECCA, 750 Marguerite Drive. 336-725-1904. secca.org.
march 5-26
Shows at The Ramkat.
The Ramkat will welcome a number of local, regional, and national acts this month including Mean Street with The Hooplas (March 13), Hackensaw Boys with Reed Turchi (March 20), and The Pharaoh Sisters (March 26). For a full list of performances, go to theramkat.com.
march 6
First Friday Gallery Hop.
7 p.m. The Downtown Arts District comes alive the First Friday of every month with a celebration of arts and culture. Each hop features a mix of music, demonstrations, new exhibitions, and extended gallery hours. Free. Parking is available for $2 at the Sixth and Cherry Street parking deck; free parking available on Liberty Street on a first come, first served basis. The event takes place on Sixth and Trade streets in Winston-Salem. For info, visit dadaws.net.
Fiddle & Bow concert.
8–10:30 p.m. Bib’s Downtown comes to life with live music from the Fiddle & Bow Society. The March concert includes Brooks Williams, a musician at the crossroads of blues and American roots. Tickets are $18–$20. Bib’s Downtown, 675 W. Fifth St. 336-923-8623. fiddleandbow.org.
march 6 & 7
Bowl for Kids’ Sake.
As the main fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters, Bowl for Kids’ Sake is a fun way for anyone to help the program, whether you’re involved with BBBS or not. AMF Bowling Lanes, 811 Jonestown Road. 336-765-8809. For more information or to register your team, go to bbbsnc.org.
march 6, 13 & 27
Taste of Art at Sawtooth.
6 p.m. Held on Fridays, these one-night classes let guests spend a few hours creating art to take home while sipping on libations. Courses are offered in a variety of mediums and taught by local artists. March classes include Textiles (March 6), Ceramics, Bead or Stone & Wire Pendant, and Wood (March 13), and Silver and Glass (March 27). Classes start at $35/person, which includes all materials. Class-goers can bring snacks, wine, and other beverages. Sawtooth School, 251 N. Spruce St. 336-723-7395. sawtooth.org.
march 6-29
Carolina Thunderbirds hockey.
The Carolina Thunderbirds continue their season of play with several home games against the Columbus River Dragons and the Danville Dashers at the W-S Fairground Annex. Game times vary by day. Tickets ($9–$24) are sold at the Annex box office before and during games, and are also available at carolinathunderbirds.com.
march 7
Garden Symposium.
8:30 a.m.–5 p.m. The Guilford Horticultural Society celebrates its 35th Symposium, “All You Need to Know,” with vendors, speakers, lunch, and door prizes. $55/non-members, $50/members. Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden, 215 S. Main St., Kernersville. guilfordhorticulturalsociety.org.
Tenth Anniversary Art Show & Sale.
10 a.m.–3 p.m. The Tenth Annual Art Show and Sale benefiting Meals-on-Wheels presents more than 55 well-known Piedmont-area artists who will be selling their work. All proceeds will go to providing nutritious meals for the community’s homebound elderly. Free. Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive. 336-725-0907. seniorservicesinc.org.
march 7 & 21
Saturday Art Jam.
12:30–3 p.m. This monthly event encourages young artists to learn, play, and create. No registration required, just bring your imagination. Free. Parents and guardians must stay with children at all times. Unleashed Arts Center, Second Floor, AFAS Center for the Arts, 630 N. Liberty St. theafasgroup.com.
march 7-21
Winter Cobblestone Farmers Market.
9:30–11 a.m. You don’t have to wait for spring to go to the farmers market. The Cobblestone Winter Farmers Market will be held at Wise Man Brewing. Shoppers can choose from a variety of local produce, meats, cheeses, baked goods, and more. Next month, the market will return to its spring and summer location at Old Salem. 826 Angelo Bros. Ave. cobblestonefarmersmarket.com.
march 7-28
W-S Fairgrounds Farmers Market.
6 a.m.–1 p.m. Held each Saturday at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, this year-round market is Forsyth County’s longest-running source for locally raised fruits, vegetables, and proteins. Market vendors also offer flowers, handmade baskets, breads, cakes, jams and jellies, honey, crafts, and more. Market-goers should use the parking area off 27th Street. For vendor info, special events, and more, go to wsfairgrounds.com.
march 11
Future of Sports chat: March Madness Edition.
6–7:30 p.m. The North Carolina Future of Sports presents “Inclusion and Diversity in Triad Basketball,” a free discussion featuring Toccara Tatum, Piedmont International University head women’s basketball coach, Jazmine Charles, director of marketing at CP3 Academy, and Alexis Austin, member sales specialist at CP3 Academy. Free. Central Library Auditorium, 660 W. Fifth St. ncfutureofsports.com.
march 12
Partners in Hope fundraiser.
Reception at 5:30 p.m.; dinner at 6:30 p.m. Now in its 17th year, this charitable event features dinner, inspiring guest speakers, and more. All proceeds benefit Catholic Charities of the Triad. Admission is free but attendees are asked to make a donation. Reservations required. Benton Convention Center, 301 W. Fifth St. 336-727-0705. ccdoc.org/partnersinhope.
march 14
Westbend’s St. Patrick’s Day Celebration.
Noon–8 p.m. Westbend Winery & Brewery’s third annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration will host James Vincent Carroll for a live show from 2–5 p.m., as well as an on-site food truck the entirety of the event. Newly brewed beers will be available. Free. 5394 Williams Road, Lewisville. 336-945-9999. westbendwineryandbrewery.com.
march 17
St. Patrick’s Day at Finnigan’s Wake.
7 a.m.–2 a.m. Downtown’s Irish pub will celebrate St. Paddy’s with a full day’s worth of activities. Guests can enjoy a traditional Irish breakfast and limited Irish lunch and dinner menu all day. There will also be Irish-themed music, dancers, drink specials, outdoor tents, and more surprises. Live music will be played indoors from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. and outdoors from 4–10 p.m. Finnigan’s Wake, 620 N. Trade St. For more details, call 336-723-0322 or go to finniganswake.com.
march 19
Diversity in GME presentation.
Noon–1:30 p.m. The Kennedy Hopkins Scholars mentor program was founded in 2018 at Wake Forest Baptist Health as a mechanism of support for underrepresented minority residents and fellows. Through the program, residents and fellows are able to self-select a faculty mentor, attend a quarterly lecture series, and participate in community engagement events. For their second anniversary, Dr. William McDade, Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education’s first appointed chief diversity & inclusion officer, will present and hold a Q&A. Free. Commons Conference Rooms 1-3, Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, Medical Center Blvd. 336-716-2011.
Shana Tucker to perform.
8 p.m. With a deep respect for lyrical storytelling, cellist and singer-songwriter Shana Tucker delivers a unique voice through her melodies, which weave strong hints of jazz, classical, soulful folk, acoustic pop, and a touch of R&B into a distinctive rhythmic tapestry. $25. The Barn at Reynolda Village, 2201 Reynolda Road. 336-758-5584. reynoldavillage.com/morebarn.
march 20
WFU’s Balinese Gamelan Ensemble to perform.
7:30 p.m. Gamelan Giri Murti (Gamelan of the Enchanted Forest), Wake Forest’s Balinese percussion and dance ensemble, will host a spring concert featuring guest director I Made Lasmawan and dancer Ni Ketut Marni. Wake Forest owns two types of gamelan, together consisting of approximately 45 instruments including gongs, keyed percussion instruments, drums, and flutes. About 20 to 25 people can play at once. The event will feature a new composition by Lasmawan, two classic dance pieces, and a new commission for the ensemble by Balinese composer I Wayan Sudirana. The event is free and open to the public. Brendle Recital Hall, 1834 Wake Forest Road. wfu.edu.
Piedmont Opera presents The King and I.
8–11 p.m. “The King and I” has captured the hearts and minds of millions with its charming story of the British governess brought into the court of Siam to tutor the King’s many children. Once within the splendor of the Royal Palace, Anna and the King grow to understand one another and learn about each other’s cultures. This unique love story is told with one of the most glorious and unforgettable scores ever written and is presented by the Piedmont Opera. Tickets start at $8. Stevens Center, 405 W. Fourth St. 336-721-1945. uncsa.edu/performances.
march 20 & 21
Cinch World’s Toughest Rodeo.
6 p.m. Cinch World’s Toughest Rodeo is a must attend show featuring rodeo entertainment like you’ve never seen before. Fans can expect the absolute best of the best in cowboy and animal athletes competing to be the “toughest in the world,” sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. A preshow is held from 6–7 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30. Tickets start at $20. 336-758-3322. ljvm.com.
march 20-22
The Little Theatre presents The Normal Heart.
Fri & Sat, 7:30 p.m.; Sun, 2 p.m. Set in the early 1980s, hot-tempered activist Ned Weeks joins forces with researcher Dr. Emma Brookner to raise desperately needed funding and awareness for a horrifying — and unidentified — disease that’s killing off a very specific group of people: gay men in New York City. “The Normal Heart” contains intense adult themes and strong language, so it’s recommended for ages 18+. Tickets start at $15. Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St. 336-725-4001. LTofWS.org.
march 21
Hope on the Half Shell.
2–6 p.m. The Second Annual Hope on the Half Shell Oyster Roast offers live music and local brews during a traditional oyster roast. Not an oyster fan? Tickets can be exchanged for a voucher to The Slanted Shed food truck on site. This fundraising event benefits local children in the community and is sponsored by The Parenting PATH. The ticket includes oysters, Brunswick stew, and a pint. Live music will be formed by Lisa and the Saints. $40. Fiddlin’ Fish Brewing Company, 772 N. Trade St. parentingpath.org.
Men Who Cook.
6:30–9:30 p.m. This fundraiser for the SECU Family House will feature local celebrity chefs cooking for guests at Bridger Field House at BB&T Field. Attendees can taste samples and vote for their favorite chefs through tips. Tickets start at $75 for one or $140 for two. For more info, go to familyhousews.org.
march 21-29
Forsyth Creek Week.
More than two dozen water-friendly events will be held across Forsyth County during the seventh annual Creek Week. Highlights include nature walks, creek crawls, stand-up paddleboard lessons, Segway rides on the Salem Creek Greenway, fishing events, and various community cleanups. There will also be films, trivia nights, lectures, and other indoor events. For more info, go to forsythcreekweek.org.
march 23
Creek Week Trivia.
6:30–9 p.m. In honor of Creek Week, Foothills Brewing will hold special water-themed trivia rounds and games with special Creek Week prizes. Free. 3800 Kimwell Drive. 336-997-9484. foothillsbrewing.com.
march 24
Nora Carpenter and The Edge of Anything.
7 p.m. The Bookmarks’ Teen Advisory Council presents Nora Carpenter and “The Edge of Anything.” Len is a loner teen photographer haunted by a past that’s stagnated her work and left her terrified she’s losing her mind. Sage is a high school volleyball star desperate to find a way around her medical disqualification. Set in the North Carolina mountains, this dynamic #ownvoices novel explores grief, mental health, and the transformative power of friendship. Free and open to the public. Recommended for ages 13+. Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St. 336-747-1471. bookmarksnc.org.
march 26
Secrest Artists Series presents A Far Cry.
7:30 p.m. The Grammy-nominated string orchestra A Far Cry has developed a distinct approach to music-making, with playing and programming that encourage risk-taking and exploration for both player and audience. Brendle Recital Hall. Tickets are free for WFU students, faculty, staff, retirees; visit online for other ticket options. secrest.wfu.edu.
march 26-april 4
The Odyssey.
Thurs, Fri & Sat, 7:30 p.m.; Sun, 2 p.m. “The Odyssey,” adapted by Mary Zimmerman and directed by UNCSA fourth-year directing student Carlo Feliciani Ojeda, will blur the modern and mythical and bring Odysseus to life through the eyes of the goddess of wisdom, Athena. This production will take audiences on a journey of monsters, people, and the haunts of the past. Tickets $20/regular, $15/student. UNCSA, Catawba Theatre, 1533 S. Main St. 336-721-1945. uncsa.edu/performances.
march 27
High Road Literary Festival author readings.
7 p.m. Press 53, located in Winston-Salem, has been finding and sharing remarkable voices since October 2005. Join them for an evening of readers from the High Road Literary Festival authors and teachers. This event is free and open to the public. Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St. 336-747-1471. press53.com.
march 28
Harlem Globetrotters.
2 p.m. The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters will bring their high-flying basketball antics to Joel Coliseum. After the show of ball-handling wizardry, trick shots, and hilarious comedy, players will sign autographs and take pictures with fans. Tickets start at $18. 336-758-3322. ljvm.com.
march 28 & 29
Winston-Salem Coin Club Show.
Sat, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.; Sun, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. This annual coin show hosted by the Winston-Salem Coin Club is a great opportunity to find rare coins and meet other individuals who love coins. Raffles for silver and gold coins will be offered. Free. Miller Park Recreation Center, 400 Leisure Lane. 336-406-2974. wscoin.club.
march 29
Quarry Lake Up Close.
1:30–4:30 p.m. Have you ever stood on the overlook at Quarry Park and wanted to get down to the water? Here’s your chance. During Creek Week, the gates leading down to the lake will be opened between 1:30 and 4:30 on Sunday, March 29. Brian Fannon, an aquatic biologist with Yadkin Riverkeeper, will be down at the water’s edge to explain the lake’s unique biology. Free. Quarry Park, 1790 Quarry Road.
march 31
Spring Bulbs and Beyond seminar.
12:30 & 6 p.m. Adrienne Roethling will teach attendees how to extend the spring bulb season by incorporating early, mid, and later varieties to create layers of color, size, and texture. Free for Friends of Reynolda Gardens; $5 for non-members. Reynolda Gardens Education Wing, 100 Reynolda Village. 336-758-5593. reynoldagardens
