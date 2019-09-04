sept. 4-nov. 3
Cone family art collection on display.
Tues-Sat, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.; Sun, noon–4 p.m. Wells Fargo presents “Modern Visions, Modern Art: The Cone Sisters in North Carolina,” a compelling selection of works on paper, paintings, and sculptures by artists in the collection who drew the admiration and attention of Claribel and Etta Cone. These works portray bodies in motion, women engaged in acts of self-expression, moments of daily life, and pastoral views of both real and imagined landscapes. Free. Blowing Rock Art & History Museum, 159 Chestnut Street, Blowing Rock. 828-295-9099. blowingrockmuseum.org.
sept. 4-dec. 31
Reynolda House presents Leyendecker and the Golden Age of American Illustration.
Tues-Sat, 9:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m.; Sun, 1:30–4:30 p.m. Reynolda’s fall exhibit examines Joseph Christian Leyendecker, one of the most prolific and sought-after artists of the golden age of American illustration. With his instantly identifiable style — “The Leyendecker Look” — he helped shape the image of a nation, creating dozens of enduring icons and some of the earliest national advertising brands. His approach to his own career influenced an entire generation of younger artists, most notably Norman Rockwell, who specifically emulated Leyendecker. The exhibit is included with museum admission: $18 adults; free for students, children, military, WFU, and WFBMC employees. For details, go to reynoldahouse.org.
sept. 4-jan. 5
Furnished: A juried exhibition at SECCA.
Wed, Fri & Sat, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.; Thurs, 10 a.m.–8 p.m.; Sun, 1–5 p.m. From furniture-based sculpture to sculptures that function as furniture, “Furnished” presents more than 50 works by 15 contemporary artists from North and South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. Throughout the exhibition, visitors will engage with themes of design, immersive environments, creative reuse, materiality and playfulness, furniture as sculpture, and sculpture made of furniture. Free. 750 Marguerite Drive. 336-725-1904. secca.org.
sept. 5-8
Bookmarks Festival of Books.
Thurs-Sat, 10 a.m.–9 p.m.; Sun, noon–6 p.m. This event features readings, discussions, signings, workshops, storytelling, and more than 50 authors. In addition to the all-day festival on Saturday, Bookmarks will hold several events in conjunction with the festival, such as the keynote opening address with Casey Cep (Sept. 5). For more on events, participating authors, and more, go to bookmarksnc.org.
sept. 5-29
Shows at the Ramkat.
The Ramkat will welcome a number of local, regional, and national acts this September. Among the concerts are Crenshaw Pentecostal with The Hollow Roots (Sept. 5), Tinariwen with Lonnie Holley (Sept. 17), and The Way Down Wanderers (Sept. 29). To see the full list of shows, go to theramkat.com.
sept. 6-8
Forsyth Gem & Mineral Show.
Fri & Sat, 10 a.m.–7 p.m.; Sun, noon–5 p.m. Head to the W-S Fairgrounds Education Building for this annual show hosted by Forsyth Gem & Mineral Club. Feast your eyes on rare gems, pan for gold, watch as geodes are sliced, and shop for a mix of jewelry, fossils, and more. $3 for adults, free for children and students. 336-774-8868. forsythgemclub.com.
sept. 6
Bookmarks’ 15th Birthday Celebration.
6:30 p.m. Bookmarks is hosting a birthday celebration that will include an opportunity to meet Festival authors. Birthday cake by Dewey’s Bakery and wine from Raffaldini Vineyards will be available. Live music and games will be part of the fun. Tickets start at $60. The Ramkat, 170 W. Ninth Street. bookmarksnc.org.
DADA First Friday Gallery Hop.
7 p.m. The Downtown Arts District Association presents its First Friday Gallery Hop. Parking is available for $2 at the Sixth and Cherry Street parking deck; free parking available on Liberty Street on a first come, first served basis. The event takes place on Sixth and Trade streets in Winston-Salem. For info, visit dadaws.net.
sept. 7
Children’s Author Pancake Breakfast.
8 a.m. Kick off the annual Festival of Books and Authors with a pancake breakfast at Foothills. This event is geared toward children ages 8–12; all children must be accompanied by an adult. Middle-grade authors attending the Festival will mingle with attendees. Tickets start at $35 and include one child and one adult; additional tickets for children or adults are $10 each. bookmarksnc.org.
Athena’s Run.
8:30 a.m. Sponsored by Forsyth Regional Cancer Center, this annual 5k raises public awareness of gynecological cancers in the Triad. In addition to the 5k and 1-mile fun run, there will be a Warriors Wellness vendor expo held throughout the morning. Registration is $35–$40. Held at the Tanglewood Park amphitheater. Register, donate, or volunteer by visiting athenasrun-ws.org.
Book Trivia: Festival Edition.
7 p.m. Caleb Masters, assistant manager at Bookmarks, will host book trivia that includes questions relating to 2019 Festival authors and books. This is a free event but reservations are required. Teams are limited to groups of six. Footnote Coffee & Cocktails, 634 W. Fourth Street. For more information, call 336-747-1471 or visit bookmarksnc.org.
The Martha Bassett Show to perform.
8 p.m. The Martha Bassett Show welcomes Americana duo Our Band. Steeped in the tradition of great male and female duets such as Johnny Cash and June Carter and Gram Parsons and Emmylou Harris, Sasha Papernik and Justin Poindexter bring their own effervescent energy, gorgeous songwriting, and intimate harmonies to a rich Americana soundscape. North Carolina composer and songwriter Laurelyn Dossett also performs. Tickets are $20-$35. The Reeves Theater & Café, 129 W. Main Street, Elkin. 336-258-8240. reevestheater.com.
Martin Tucker book signing.
As part of Bookmarks’ Festival of Books, author and former Sawtooth School for Visual Art instructor Martin Tucker will sign copies of his new book, “Vietnam Photographs From Vietnam Veterans – The Memories They Brought Home.” The book is based on an exhibition that has traveled for 15 years and began as a class project in 2004 at Sawtooth in Winston-Salem; it’s now in the permanent collection of the North Carolina Museum of History. Find his booth on Spruce Street in front of the Milton Rhodes Center during the Festival of Books & Authors. martintuckerphotography.com.
sept. 7 & 21
Saturday Art Jam.
12:30–3 p.m. These monthly events encourage young artists to learn, play, and create. No registration required, just bring your imagination. Free. Parents and guardians must stay with children at all times. Unleashed Arts Center, Second Floor, AFAS Center for the Arts, 630 N. Liberty St. theafasgroup.com.
sept. 9
Chopin Meets the Beatles.
7:30–9 p.m. Pamela Howland plays Chopin and Beatles pairs, as well as her new work, “Three Scenes From Poland” in this concert to benefit The Michael Gilmor Fund for Leadership and Empowerment for the Polish Fulbright Commission. Supported by the WFU Music Department and WFU Scholarship Office. The concert is free but donations are welcome. Brendle Recital Hall, Wake Forest University, 1834 Wake Forest Road.
sept. 13
Innovation & Cinema: "Remember the Titans."
6:30–10 p.m. Held once a month, this free film series in Bailey Park explores the relationship between innovation and the world in which we live. This month’s movie will be “Remember the Titans.” Doors open at 6:30, activities will begin at 7:30 p.m. with the film starting around 8:30. Food, popcorn, and beverages will be available for purchase (including beer from Incendiary Brewing Company). innovationquarter.com.
Jacob Jolliff Band to perform at the Reeves.
8 p.m. An up-and-coming mandolinist best known for his work with Yonder Mountain String Band, Jacob Jolliff will perform at Reeves Theater. The group features a lot of Jacob’s original instrumentals, as well as showcasing his singing, which has been a big part of what he does in recent years. Tickets are $12-22; student and teacher discounts available. The Reeves Theater & Café, 129 W. Main Street, Elkin. 336-258-8240. reevestheater.com.
sept. 13 & 21
Wake Forest Football.
The Demon Deacons continue their football season with two home games at BB&T Field this month, including North Carolina (Sept. 13) and Elon (Sept. 21). Tickets are available by calling 336-758-3322 or at godeacs.com.
sept. 13-15 & 19-22
Theatre Alliance presents "The Legend of Georgia McBride."
Thurs, Fri & Sat, 8 p.m.; Sun, 2 p.m. The Theatre Alliance presents “The Legend of Georgia McBride,” the story of a young guy struggling to make ends meet. To make matters even more desperate, Casey is fired from his gig as an Elvis impersonator in a run-down, small-town Florida bar. When the bar owner brings in a B-level drag show to replace his act, Casey finds that he has a whole lot to learn about show business and himself. Tickets are $16-18. Theatre Alliance stage, 1047 Northwest Blvd. Call 800-838-3006 or go to wstheatrealliance.org.
sept. 13-15 & 20-22
KLT presents "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee."
Fri & Sat, 7:30 p.m.; Sun, 2 p.m. The Kernersville Little Theatre’s 43rd season kicks off with the comedy of a fictional spelling bee in which six quirky adolescents compete. $13-$15. Fitzpatrick Auditorium, 512 W. Mountain St., Kernersville. No reservations necessary. 336-993-6556. kltheatre.com.
sept. 14
NC’s Big Pour festival.
9 a.m.–6 p.m. NC’s Big Pour festival is the newest annual craft beverage festival. The event will feature a full day of free tastings, competitions, industry collaborations, community activities, workshops, live music, and arts and crafts vendors. Tickets start at $40. This is a rain or shine event. Tanglewood Park, Clemmons. bigpournc.com.
Stokes Stomp.
9 a.m.–7 p.m. The 45th annual Stokes Stomp will be held on the banks of the Dan River and feature a mix of bluegrass music, art exhibits, children’s activities, and more. Admission is free. Moratock Park, 1077 Sheppard Mill Road, Danbury. 336-593-8159. stokesarts.org.
8th Annual CBC Bluegrass Festival.
10:45 a.m.–6:30 p.m. Presented by Carolina Bible Camp and Retreat Center, the 8th Annual CBC Bluegrass Festival will host Dom Flemons, Terry Baucom’s Dukes of Drive, the Kevin Prater Band, Banjo Earth Band, and His & Hers for six hours of bluegrass and barbecue. In addition to live music, the festival will also offer free kids’ activities, a vendor fair, food, a classic car show, and auction. All proceeds benefit the CBC scholarship and development funds. Chairs and blankets are welcome, but no pets, coolers, or outside alcohol. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the gate; kids under 12 are free. Carolina Bible Camp, 1988 Jericho Church Road, Mocksville. cbcbluegrass.com.
Fiesta 2019.
11 a.m.–7 p.m. This annual celebration of Latin American culture features live entertainment, dancing, crafts, foods, children’s activities, a beer garden, margaritas, and much more. A Parade of Flags and Naturalization Ceremony will also highlight this year’s event, held in a four-block area around the Milton Rhodes Center (209 N. Spruce St.). Admission is free. 336-770-1228. hispanicleague.org.
Second Saturday.
2–5 p.m. The Winston-Salem Ambassadors host Second Saturdays, a family-friendly block party held downtown. The event features a vendor fair, food trucks, beer, and games. Free. 1355 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. wsambassadors.org/secondsaturdays.
Concert Under the Stars: Jukebox Rehab.
7 p.m. Lewisville’s outdoor concert series will conclude this month with Jukebox Rehab, a Winston-Salem–based country band. Admission is free, concessions are available, and lawn chairs are encouraged. Shallowford Square, Lewisville. lewsivillenc.net.
N.C. Brass Band presents Brass at the Opera.
7:30 p.m. The N.C. Brass Band will kick off its latest season with this high-energy concert. Tickets are $20 adults, $5 children and students. Held at Brendle Recital Hall on the WFU campus. ncbrassband.org.
sept. 15
Goat yoga.
5 p.m. The Farm at Henley Hill is offering an hour-long goat yoga course with certified instructor Fontaine Gervasi; gentle goats will graze and hang with you during your workout. Bring a bottle of water, a yoga mat, and an open mind. $20. 6890 Henley Hill Dr., Pfafftown. thefarmathenleyhill.com.
sept. 16
Bookmarks presents Mike Lupica.
6 p.m. Mike Lupica is one of the most prominent sports writers in America. His longevity at the top of his field is based on his experience and insider’s knowledge, coupled with a provocative presentation that takes an uncompromising look at the tumultuous world of professional sports. This is a family-friendly event that’s free to attend but pre-registration is required through Brown Paper Tickets. BB&T Ballpark, 951 Ballpark Way, Winston-Salem. Visit bookmarksnc.org for more information.
sept. 18
Yoga in Bailey Park.
6 p.m. Bring your yoga mat to Bailey Park for this free community class led by Ashley Robinson of 2B Yoga. All ages and experience levels are welcome. Participants are advised to arrive 15 minutes early to set up. Parking is available in the Link Parking Deck at 530 N. Patterson Ave. In case of rain, check the event’s Facebook page for details: facebook.com/InnovationQuarter.
sept. 19
Book discussion with Stuart Gibbs.
4:30 p.m. Stuart Gibbs visits Bookmarks to discuss “Charlie Thorne and the Last Equation,” the first novel in a new series about the world’s youngest and smartest genius who is forced to use her unbelievable code-breaking skills to outsmart Einstein and save the world. Free. Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth Street. bookmarksnc.org.
Poetry reading by Jacinta White.
6 p.m. Jacinta White will read from her collection of poems, “Resurrecting the Bones: Born from a Journey through African American Churches & Cemeteries of the Rural South.” A meet and greet with White will be held at Footnote before the reading is held at the bookstore. Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth Street. bookmarksnc.org.
Bethabara Concert Band & Family Evening.
6–8 p.m. Enjoy music from all eras, wagon rides, children’s activities, hot dogs, ice cream, and more during these free summertime concerts at Historic Bethabara Park, 2147 Bethabara Road. 336-924-8191. For more information visit their website at bethabarapark.org.
Take 6 performs as part of Secrest Series.
7:30 p.m. Take 6, heralded by Quincy Jones as the “baddest vocal cats on the planet,” is the quintessential a cappella group and model for vocal genius. Six virtuosic voices unite in crystal-clear harmony against a backdrop of syncopated rhythms, innovative arrangements, and funky grooves that bubble into an intoxicating brew of gospel, jazz, R&B, and pop. This is part of the annual Wake Forest University Secrest Series. Brendle Recital Hall. Tickets are free for WFU students, faculty, staff, retirees; visit online for other ticket options. secrest.wfu.edu.
sept. 19-21
Mainstream Boutique’s Seventh Birthday Party.
Thurs, 5–7:30 p.m.; Fri, 9:30 a.m.–6:30 p.m.; and Sat, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Mainstream Boutique is turning 7, and the public is invited to participate in a three-day celebration. On Thursday, the boutique will offer food, drinks, and giveaways; an artist from Summer Renee Jewelry will be on site. Guests are invited to enjoy cake by Lei Lei’s bakery and a champagne toast on Friday, and mimosas and snacks will be offered on Saturday. Visit them on Facebook for more information.
sept. 20
Kernersville Movie in the Park: "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World."
6–9 p.m. Bring your family out to Harmon Park for “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.” The evening will include movie games, food, and more. Admission is free. Activities start at 6 p.m. and the movie begins at dusk. Harmon Park, 152 S. Main St., Kernersville. kvparks.com.
Moonlight Madness 5k & Fun Run.
7:30–10 p.m. The Moonlight Madness 5k is what happens when a competitive 5k and a party get together and have a baby. There will be live music, pizza, beer, and fun. This event benefits United Way of Forsyth County. For registration information, visit moonlightmadness5k.com. Bailey Park, 455 N. Patterson Ave. 336-721-9377.
The Tim O’Brien Band plays in Elkin.
8 p.m. The Tim O’Brien Band features the five-piece acoustic lineup of Tim on vocals, guitar, mandolin and fiddle, Mike Bub on bass and vocals, Shad Cobb on fiddle, Jan Fabricius on vocals, and Patrick Sauber on banjo, guitar, and vocals. Tickets are $25-$32. The Reeves Theater & Café, 129 W. Main Street, Elkin. 336-258-8240. reevestheater.com.
sept. 20 & 21
Carolina in the Fall Music & Food Festival.
In historic downtown Wilkesboro, the Kruger Brothers will host some of North Carolina’s best folk/roots music bands during the Fifth Annual Carolina in the Fall Music and Food Festival. In addition to great music, those that attend will be treated to food trucks, wine, and beer. Performances include Chatham County Line, Balsam Range, Hawktail, and more. 100 East Main Street, Wilksboro. For ticket pricing and more information, visit online at carolinainthefall.org.
sept. 20-22 & 26-29
"Matilda: The Musical."
The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem kicks off its 85th season with a production of “Matilda: The Musical.” Based on the children’s novel by Roald Dahl and brought to the stage by Dennis Kelly and Tim Minchin, this Tony and Olivier Award-winning show features a precocious little girl who uses equal parts courage and cleverness to save the day for her mistreated classmates and herself. Tickets start at $24. For show times, visit ltofws.org. Reynolds Place Theatre, 251 N. Spruce St. 336-725-4001.
sept. 20-29
Winston-Salem Fashion Week.
This annual multicultural event brings together designers, boutique owners, artisans, models, stylists, and even a few celebrities for a week of fashion. Participants can showcase their creations in front of fashion enthusiasts, investors, media, and guests. This year’s event will be held in various venues downtown, primarily in the Innovation Quarter. For details on events, participating designers, or to purchase tickets, go to wsfashionweek.com.
sept. 21
Cricket Craft Festival.
9 a.m.–3p.m. Cricket’s Nest Craft Shop and the Winston-Salem Recreation and Parks Department will host their annual fall Cricket Craft Festival in South Fork Park. More than 50 craft vendors will feature hand-crafted selections of seasonal florals, pottery, wood crafts, soaps, jewelry, scarves and hats, woven baskets, Moravian art, and more. This is a free, family-friendly outdoor craft festival with free parking. A rain date of Sept. 28 is scheduled. 4401 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. Find the event on Facebook for more information.
Fall market.
11 a.m.–5 p.m. Usher in the autumn season with Raylen Vineyards’ Market. There will be more than 50 local vendors selling unique items, and food by Cousins Main Lobster will be available for purchase. Admission is free and open to the public. RayLen Vineyards, 3577 U.S. Highway 158, Mocksville. 336-477-3962. raylenvineyards.com.
Festa Italiana.
11 a.m.–5 p.m. Raffaldini Vineyards will host their 14th annual Festa Italiana, a day-long event celebrating Italian culture, food, art, music, and wine. Food vendors include Café Gelato, Barone Meatball Company, Gianno’s Brick Oven Pizza, Porchetta, Heritage Homestead goat cheese, and more. Tickets are $15 and include parking, admission, a commemorative wine glass, and either three wine samples or one glass of wine. 336-835-9463. raffaldini.com.
International Village Cultural Festival.
Noon–7 p.m. Held downtown at Corpening Plaza, this cultural celebration will feature global cuisine, cultural entertainment, international crafts for sale, and educational information about our international community. A few highlights for 2019 will include a youth art contest, international food contest, and a Naturalization Ceremony. For more info, go to cityofws.org/internationalvillage.
Oktoberfest at Wise Man.
Noon-midnight. Wise Man Brewing kicks off Oktoberfest with a big tent, live music, food trucks and vendors, games, and beer. Free. 826 Angelo Bros Ave., Winston-Salem. For more information, search the event on Facebook.
Winston-Salem author to discuss book.
4 p.m. Winston-Salem native Jelani Favors will discuss her new book, “Shelter in a Time of Storm: How Black Colleges Fostered Generations of Leadership and Activism.” The book offers a history of historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and how their nurturing environments not only provided educational advancement but also catalyzed the black freedom struggle, forever altering the political destiny of the United States. Free. Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth Street. bookmarksnc.org.
Come to the Table Tour.
6 p.m. Providing a night of nourishment for women at all stages of life, the popular Come to the Table Tour with Angie Smith, Danielle Walker, and Annie F. Downs will make its trek throughout the South this month with a pit stop in Kernersville. Tickets $15-$60. First Christian Church, 1130 N. Main St., Kernersville. For more information, visit compassionlive.com.
Sunset Concert Series at Shelton Vineyards.
6–9 p.m. Shelton Vineyards welcomes Band of Oz as part of its Sunset Concert Series. Tickets are $20 online and $25 at the gates. Food will be for sale from 13 Bones, or guests can bring their own. No outside alcohol is permitted, and coolers/containers will be checked. Shelton Vineyards, 286 Cabernet Lane, Dobson. 336-366-4724. sheltonvineyards.com.
sept. 22
Camel City Craft Fair’s fall market.
Noon–6 p.m. The Fourth Annual Fall Festival market will feature 75 local and regional vendors selling handmade arts and crafts, repurposed and vintage antiques, and food items. Free. Foothills Tasting Room, 3800 Kimwell Drive. facebook.com/camelcitycraftfair.
Sowing Seeds Children’s Festival & Food Drive.
1–5 p.m. Art for Art’s Sake will host and sponsor the Third Annual Sowing Seeds Children’s Festival and Food Drive. Youths under the age of 18 will have works for sale, and performances will be held by many local organizations. Non-perishable food donations will go toward the Forsyth County School Food Pantry. Free. A rain date of Oct. 13 is scheduled. Artivity on the Green Art Park, Liberty Street. afasgroup.com.
Andes Manta to perform in High Point.
2 p.m. Andes Manta performs the music of the Andes on more than 35 traditional instruments. From the lyrical sound of the quena (Andean flute) to the haunting tones of the six-foot pan pipes, the music of Andes Manta is an experience that never fails to bring audiences to their feet. This show is presented in conjunction with the HP Community Concert Association. Tickets are $10-$20. 336-887-3001. highpointtheatre.com.
sept. 26
Black Landscapes Matter lecture.
6:30–8 p.m. The discussion presented by Kofi Boone, “Black Landscapes Matter,” borrows language from the Black Lives Matter movement to frame three challenges for the future of including black landscapes into broader narratives; these landscapes stand as examples of what it meant “to be seen, to live with dignity, and to be connected.” Through research, case studies, and current work, Boone will explore these challenges and their implications for the future of landscape history. $10. James A. Gray Jr. Auditorium, Old Salem Visitor Center, 900 Old Salem Road. oldsalem.org
A Voice for Children birthday blast.
6:30–8:30 p.m. The Children’s Law Center of Central North Carolina will host the Fourth Annual Birthday Blast awards and celebration featuring a buffet dinner, wine, beer, and musical performance by Camel City Jazz Orchestra. The event recognizes remarkable members of the community and the work done every day by the Children’s Law Center as advocates for children experiencing high levels of family violence or conflict. This year’s honorees include Suzanne Reynolds and Pollyann Holthusen. Tickets begin at $70. The Millennium Center, 101 W. Fifth Street. 336-831-1909, ext. 108. childrenslawcenternc.org.
sept. 27
Lewisville Starlight Movie Night: "Hotel Transylvania 3 – Summer Vacation."
6:45–9 p.m. Lewisville’s final outdoor movie night is held this month with a presentation of the 2018 animated film, “Hotel Transylvania 3 – Summer Vacation.” Concessions are available, and lawn chairs are encouraged. Admission is free. Movies begin at dark. Shallowford Square, 6555 Shallowford Road, Lewisville. lewisvillenc.net.
sept. 28
Bethania’s Black Walnut Festival.
10 a.m.–4 p.m. This annual festival brings a full day of food, crafts, live music, vendors, and family fun to the historic town of Bethania. Admission is free. 5393 Ham Horton Lane, Bethania. 336-922-0434. townofbethania.org.
Körner’s Folly Family Revue Puppet Show.
10:30–11 a.m. This puppet Show provides a fun and interactive way to learn about the Körner family and the history of Körner’s Folly, and is followed by a make-and-take sock puppet craft. Children of all ages are welcome. $2. Körner’s Folly, 413 S. Main Street, Kernersville. kornersfolly.org.
Corks & Crafts Fall Market.
12–5 p.m. The fall market at Westbend Winery is a pop-up craft fair that features more than 75 local and regional vendors selling handmade arts and crafts, repurposed and vintage antiques, and food items. Free. Westbend Winery and Brewery, 5394 Williams Road, Lewisville. facebook.com/corksandcraftsatwestbend.
97.1 QMG presents Inspiration and Praise.
7 p.m. 97.1 QMG presents “Inspiration and Praise” featuring performances by three-time Grammy winner Donnie McClurkin and BET and Dove award-winner Marvin Sapp. Tickets start at $26.50. Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 2825 University Parkway. 800-745-3000.
Mickey Galyean & Cullen’s Bridge at the Reeves.
8 p.m. Son of legendary musician and songwriter Cullen Galyean, Mickey Galyean has a deep respect for traditional bluegrass. The band (Galyean, Rick Pardue, Brad Hiatt, and Billy Hawks) feature tight harmonies and play a mix of original songs, classic country, and old school bluegrass. Tickets are $10-$18. The Reeves Theater & Café, 129 W. Main Street, Elkin. 336-258-8240. reevestheater.com.
sept. 29
Screening of "Union Time."
3–5 p.m. The Forsyth Public Library and the Unheard Voice Project presents a screening of documentary film “Union Time.” The film tells the story of meatpacking workers who fought dangerous working conditions, intimidation, and abuse at the Smithfield Foods pork processing plant in Tar Heel, North Carolina. A Q&A session will follow with Matthew Barr, producer and director. Free and open to the public. Forsyth Central Library, 660 W. Fifth Street.
