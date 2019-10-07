oct. 7-nov. 3
Cone family art collection on display.
Tues-Sat, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.; Sun, noon–4 p.m. Wells Fargo presents “Modern Visions, Modern Art: The Cone Sisters in North Carolina,” a compelling selection of works on paper, paintings, and sculptures by artists in the collection who drew the admiration and attention of Claribel and Etta Cone. These works portray bodies in motion, women engaged in acts of self-expression, moments of daily life, and pastoral views of both real and imagined landscapes. Free. Blowing Rock Art & History Museum, 159 Chestnut Street, Blowing Rock. 828-295-9099. blowingrockmuseum.org.
oct. 7-dec. 31
Reynolda House presents Leyendecker and the Golden Age of American Illustration.
Reynolda’s fall exhibit examines Joseph Christian Leyendecker, one of the most prolific and sought-after artists of the golden age of American illustration. With his instantly identifiable style — “The Leyendecker Look” — he helped shape the image of a nation, creating dozens of enduring icons and some of the earliest national advertising brands. His approach to his own career influenced an entire generation of younger artists, most notably Norman Rockwell, who specifically emulated Leyendecker. The exhibit is included with museum admission: $18 adults; free for students, children, military, WFU, and WFBMC employees. For details, go to reynoldahouse.org.
oct. 7-jan. 5
"Furnished": A juried exhibition at SECCA.
Wed, Fri & Sat, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.; Thurs, 10 a.m.–8 p.m.; Sun, 1–5 p.m. From furniture-based sculpture to sculptures that function as furniture, “Furnished” presents more than 50 works by 15 contemporary artists from North and South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. Throughout the exhibition, visitors will engage with themes of design, immersive environments, creative reuse, materiality and playfulness, furniture as sculpture, and sculpture made of furniture. Free. 750 Marguerite Drive. 336-725-1904. secca.org.
oct. 7-25
Shows at The Ramkat.
The Ramkat will welcome a number of local, regional, and national musical acts this month. Highlights include ShinyRibs with Langhorne Slim and The Lost At Last Band (10/9) and JP Harris (10/22). To see the full list of shows or to purchase tickets, go to theramkat.com.
oct. 7-13
Dixie Classic Fair.
As the second-biggest fair in North Carolina, this festival will feature its customary mix of rides, exhibits, animals, crafts, entertainment, historic displays, and delicious food. For more on entertainment schedules, ticket prices, featured attractions, and special promotions, call 336-727-2236 or go to dcfair.com.
oct. 8
"The Empathy Gap."
6–8 p.m. Wake Forest University presents a free screening of “The Empathy Gap” followed by a Q&A session with the director, Dr. Thomas Keith. Wake Forest University, Annenburg Auditorium, 1834 Wake Forest Road.
oct. 10
BPI annual fundraiser.
5:30–7 p.m. The Black Philanthropy Initiative of The Winston-Salem Foundation is hosting its 10th annual fundraiser. The event will include food and drink and a short program highlighting the 2019 grantees and their projects working to advance equity in education in Forsyth County. Free and open to the public; RSVP by Sept. 30. Winston-Salem State University, 601 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. wsfoundation.com/r/BPI2019RSVP.
An evening with Nikole Hannah-Jones.
7:30–9:30 p.m. A coalition of community partners announces an evening with Nikole Hannah-Jones, nationally recognized author and recipient of a MacArthur Genius grant. Hannah-Jones covers racial injustice for The New York Times Magazine and has spent years chronicling the way official policy has created — and maintains — racial segregation in housing and schools. The event is free although registration is encouraged. Kenneth R. Williams Auditorium, 601 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. eventbrite.com.
oct. 11 & 12
Clemmons United Methodist Fall Bazaar.
Fri, 8 a.m.–7 p.m.; Sat, 8 a.m.–2 p.m. Shop for gently used items, baked goods, and more during this fall bazaar and yard sale at Clemmons United Methodist Church (3700 Clemmons Road). A silent auction will be held Friday until 7 p.m. Cash or checks only; no credit cards. clemmonsumc.org/bazaar.
oct. 11-13
Autumn Leaves Festival.
Fri & Sat, 9 a.m.–9 p.m.; Sun, noon–6 p.m. Mount Airy will host this 53rd annual event in its historic downtown streets. The event showcases the area’s musical heritage with live bands playing old-time, bluegrass, and gospel music. Highlights include 200 craftsmen and food vendors offering “Food for the Soul.” Free. 336-786-6116. autumnleavesfestival.com.
oct. 12-26
Old Salem Cobblestone Farmers Market.
9 a.m.–noon. This producers-only market is held on Saturdays in Old Salem through November, offering seasonal fruits, vegetables, herbs, meats, eggs, cheeses, breads, and other products from local farms and bakeries. cobblestonefarmersmarket.com.
oct. 12
Southern Charm at the Farm.
9 a.m.–5 p.m. Held at Tanglewood Park, this biannual event will feature more than 300 artisans, collectors, and upcyclers selling a huge variety of vintage, handcrafted, antique, and repurposed items. The event will also feature live music, a food truck court, and much more. Admission is free. For more details, go to southerncharmatthefarm.com.
City Beverage Tent Sale.
9 a.m.–6 p.m. City Beverage’s semi-annual tent sale lets shoppers choose from hundreds of cases of wine and beer that are marked down as much as 60 percent. Wine tastings and draft beer sales are also offered. City Beverage, 915 Burke St. 336-722-2774. citybeverage.com.
Second Saturday.
2–5 p.m. The Winston-Salem Ambassadors host Second Saturdays, a family-friendly block party held downtown. The event features a vendor fair, food trucks, beer, and games. Free. 1355 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. wsambassadors.org/secondsaturdays.
oct. 12 & 13
Harvest Festival at Shelton Vineyards.
Sat, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; Sun, noon–6 p.m. Shelton Vineyards will host its 14th Annual Harvest Festival with craft vendors, food trucks, hayrides, kids’ activities, live music, winery tours, and more. Admission is free, and food will be available for purchase onsite. Held rain or shine. Shelton Vineyards, 230 Cabernet Lane, Dobson. 336-366-4724. sheltonvineyards.com.
oct. 12 & 19
Wake Forest football.
The Demon Deacons continue their football season with two home games at BB&T Field this month, including Louisville (10/12) and NC State (10/19). Tickets are available by calling 336-758-3322 or at godeacs.com.
oct. 12-13 & 19-20
Fall Parade of Homes.
1–5 p.m. Visit the best home construction projects in the Triad and get inspired during this two-weekend event. Admission is free. Brought to you by the Home Builders Association of Winston-Salem. For more info, go to paradeofhomesws.com.
oct. 13
Barn quilt class.
12:30–4:30 p.m. The Stokes County Arts Council will host a barn quilt-making class at Arts Place of Stokes. Instructor Sarah Maddox will guide you through the painting process; no prior painting experience is needed. Two sizes are available: 2x2, $55; 3x3, $90. To select a design, email felicia@stokesarts.org. Registration is required by calling 336-593-8159 or by going online to squareup.com/store/StokesArts.
oct. 15
Emily Herring Wilson book launch.
7 p.m. Emily Herring Wilson’s latest book, “When I Go Back to my Home Country: A Remembrance of Archie Ammons,” explores the life and work of American poet A.R. Ammons. Free. Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth Street. 336-747-1471. bookmarksnc.org.
oct. 15-dec. 29
peter campus video ergo sum at SECCA.
6–8 p.m. A pioneer of video art, Peter Campus creates engaging installations that provide unique interactive experiences, leading the viewer on a journey of self-discovery and awareness. Related exhibitions are on display at the Hanes Gallery at Wake Forest University and Reynolda House Museum of American Art. Admission is free. SECCA, 750 Marguerite Drive. 336-725-1904. secca.org.
oct. 16
Sunset Salutations: Yoga in Bailey Park.
6–7 p.m. These free community yoga classes are held once a month at downtown’s Bailey Park (445 N. Patterson Ave.). All ages and experience levels are welcome. Class is taught this month by Lotus Yoga Academy. Participants are advised to bring their own mat and arrive 15 minutes early to set up. In case of rain, check the Innovation Quarter Facebook page for relocation info. facebook.com/InnovationQuarter.
oct. 17
Dark in the Park.
5–8 p.m. Historic Bethabara Park presents an evening of hay wagon rides, jack-o-lanterns, haunted tours, Halloween crafts, trick-or-treating, Halloween movies, and more. Rain date is Oct. 18. Free. Historic Bethabara Park, 2147 Bethabara Road. historicbethabara.org.
Modern Mrs. Darcy interviews Charlie Lovett.
7 p.m. Join Modern Mrs. Darcy, aka Anne Bogel, for a live interview with Charlie Lovett, the New York Times best-selling author of “The Bookman’s Tale.” In 2016, Bogel launched her podcast What Should I Read Next?, a popular show devoted to literary matchmaking, bibliotherapy, and all things books and reading. Her second podcast, One Great Book, launched in 2019. This is a free event, but registration is required through Brown Paper Tickets. Footnote, 634 W. Fourth Street. 336-747-1471. bookmarksnc.org.
oct. 18
Innovation in Cinema: "Coco."
6–10 p.m. This free monthly film series in Bailey Park concludes for the 2019 season with “Coco.” Food, beverages, and popcorn will be available for purchase. Leashed dogs are allowed, and guests are welcome to picnic before the film. innovationquarter.com.
oct. 18 & 19
Walkertown Fall Festival.
Fri, 5–9 p.m.; Sat, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. The community of Walkertown presents its annual fall festival featuring music, food, and more. Held at Walnut Pavilion at the intersection of Harley Drive and Sullivantown Road. For more info, call 336-479-0094 or go to townofwalkertown.us.
oct. 18-20
Carolina Balloonfest.
Fri, 3–8:30; Sat, 7 a.m.–8:30 p.m.; Sun, 7 a.m.–6 p.m. Carolina BalloonFest is a fun-filled weekend of live entertainment, attractions, and family activities. Bring lawn chairs and blankets, and bask in the beautiful autumn weather with the sights and sounds of more than 50 colorful hot air balloons, which are scheduled to launch twice daily. Admission is free for children 12 and under; visit online at carolinaballoonfest.com for ticket information and pricing.
oct. 18-20 & 24-27
"Wait Until Dark."
The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem continues their 85th season with the thriller “Wait Until Dark” by Frederick Knott. Tickets start at $24. For show times, visit ltofws.org. Reynolds Place Theatre, 251 N. Spruce St. 336-725-4001.
oct. 18-nov. 22
"Wild Intimacy" exhibit.
5:30–7:30 p.m. “Wild Intimacy” will give a glimpse at the intimate relationship between human and nature through watercolor and acrylic paintings by Carolina Corona. June Porter Johnson Gallery in the Elberson Fine Art Center, Salem College. 601 S. Church St. salem.edu.
oct. 19
Kernersville Pumpkin Run 5k.
7:30–11:30 a.m. All ages are invited to this festive 5k or 1-mile fun run at Kernersville’s Fourth of July Park (702 W Mountain St.). Participants can come in costume and enjoy a day of live entertainment, kids’ activities, prizes, and a costume contest. Registration is $25 adults, $20 kids age 12 and under. For more info, go to kvparks.com/event.
Ardmore RAH
8 a.m. This 17th annual 5k race winds through the Ardmore Historic District and helps raise money for Second Harvest Food Bank. The event includes a 1-mile fun run at 8 a.m., a 5k at 8:30, and a 10k run at 9:15. The starting point for all races will be Redeemer Presbyterian Church, 1946 Miller St. For registration info, go to ardmorerah.com.
Community Roots Day.
9 a.m.–noon. Keep Winston-Salem Beautiful coordinates this annual tree planting project with the WS/FC Community Appearance Commission and the Vegetation Management Division of the city. Bring your own shovel if you have one. Volunteers are needed for this effort. T-shirts and hats for the first 250 volunteers; free lunch for all volunteers. Sign up by visiting kwsb.cityofws.org.
Goat yoga.
9 a.m. The Farm at Henley Hill is offering an hour-long goat yoga course with certified instructor Fontaine Gervasi; gentle goats will graze and hang with you during your workout. Bring a bottle of water, a yoga mat, and an open mind. $20. 6890 Henley Hill Dr., Pfafftown. thefarmathenleyhill.com.
Yadkin Valley Grape Festival.
11 a.m.–5 p.m. Yadkin Valley Grape Festival will showcase the wonderful wines being poured by Yadkin Valley wineries along with entertainment, arts and crafts vendors, and food. Free admission; wristband for wine samples is $20 in advance, $25 day of. 205 S. Jackson Street, Yadkinville. 336-679-2200. yvgf.com.
Pride Festival.
10 a.m.–6 p.m. Pride Winston-Salem will host this annual street festival in the Downtown Arts District. The event will feature a food-truck rodeo, live entertainment, and a parade at 11 a.m. on Fourth Street. Admission is free. For more info, go to pridews.org.
Saturday Art Jam.
12:30–3 p.m. These monthly events encourage young artists to learn, play, and create. No registration required, just bring your imagination. Free. Parents and guardians must stay with children at all times. Unleashed Arts Center, Second Floor, AFAS Center for the Arts, 630 N. Liberty St. theafasgroup.com.
FemFest at Monstercade.
2 p.m. The sixth annual FemFest is a benefit show to raise awareness against domestic violence and sexual assault. All bands are fronted, supported, or dominated by women to showcase music as a healthy outlet. All of the proceeds go directly to the Winston-Salem battered women’s shelter via Family Services of Forsyth County. Lineup was not released as of deadline. Monstercade, 204 W. Acadia Street. facebook.com/FamilyServices.
Chicken Stew Fundraiser.
4–6 p.m. The Kernersville Museum will hold the second annual chicken stew fundraiser. The cost is $12 for a 16 oz. chicken stew, drink, and dessert. Music will be provided by The Blind Bear Band. Tickets will be available at the museum. 127 W. Mountain St. kernersvillemuseum.org.
oct. 20
CROP Hunger Walk.
1–4 p.m. The 38th annual CROP Hunger Walk helps end hunger in our community and the world. The proceeds are split between Church World Service, Crisis Control Ministry, and Sunnyside Ministry. The walk is 2.2 miles and will begin at Corpening Plaza. 231 W. First Street. Register online at cropwalkforsyth.org.
Truck & Treat BOOsted.
1–5 p.m. Trick-or-treat among more than 25 trucks and specialty vehicles, and experience spooky science, Halloween crafts, maker activities, Halloween laser shows in the Planetarium, face painting, a balloon artist, and a bounce house. The Peppercorn Theatre will present a special performance of “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” at 2 p.m. (included with admission; limited seating on a first-come basis). Costumes encouraged. Bring a bag for your treats. $7/person for members and non-members. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road. 336-767-6730. north.kaleideum.org.
Triad Fall Dessert Market.
1–5 p.m. The third annual Triad Dessert Market will offer desserts to eat and for purchase from local bakeries and dessert shops; gluten-free, vegan, and sugar-free desserts are available. Free. Foothills Brewing (Tasting Room), 3800 Kimwell Drive. 336-997-9484. foothillsbrewing.com.
oct. 22
Third Annual Crossnore Children’s Golf Classic.
9 a.m. The third annual Crossnore Children’s Golf Classic will support the children of Crossnore School & Children’s Home. Shotgun start at 10:15. Lunch to follow. Old Town Club, 2875 Old Town Club Road. For more information and to reserve your spot, contact Brandon Cathey, advancement officer, at 336-721-7600 or bcathey@crossnore.org.
oct. 23
"Private Violence."
6–8 p.m. a/perture presents a screening and panel discussion of Emmy award–winning documentary “Private Violence.” Kit Gruelle, an advocate from the film, will lead the discussion. a/perture, 311 W. Fourth Street. aperturecinema.com.
oct. 24
Newcomers and Neighbors of Greater Winston-Salem monthly meeting.
9:45 a.m. Newcomers and Neighbors will host their regular monthly meeting on the fourth Tuesday of each month. Coffee and social begins at 9:45 a.m. with a meeting to follow. Membership is open to women who are new or established residents of the Greater W-S area. Trinity Presbyterian Church, 1416 Bolton Street. For membership information, email wsnewcomers@gmail.com or visit online newcomers-Winston-Salem.com.
Chick Corea Trilogy to perform.
7:30 p.m. Twenty-two-time GRAMMY-winning Jazz legend, pianist, and composer Chick Corea performs in concert with Christian McBride, bass, and Brian Blade, percussion, as part of the annual Wake Forest University Secrest Series. The series, which was endowed in 1987 by Marion Secrest, presents, to the campus of Wake Forest and to the surrounding community, performing artists of national and international reputation. Wait Chapel. Tickets are free for WFU students, faculty, staff, retirees; visit online for other ticket options. secrest.wfu.edu.
oct. 24-26
W-S Festival Ballet presents "Dracula."
Thurs, 7:30 p.m.; Fri and Sat, 8 p.m. The classic story of “Dracula” gets a contemporary twist from the Winston-Salem Festival Ballet and director Gary Taylor during this annual show, which is told from the viewpoint of Count Dracula himself, focusing on his lost love, Mina. Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St. Tickets are $30–$34. 336-747-1414. winstonsalemfestivalballet.org.
oct. 25
Tongue & Groove Concert Series with Ben Folds.
7 p.m. Ben Folds will perform a solo piano concert at The Ramkat as part of the Tongue & Groove Concert Series presented by Texas Pete. Ben Folds has created an enormous body of genre-bending music that includes pop albums with Ben Folds Five, multiple solo albums, and numerous collaborative records. The Ramkat, 170 W. Ninth Street. 336-754-9714. theramkat.com.
Open mic for teens.
7 p.m. Teens are invited to sign up for a five minute spot on stage to share their talents or stories as part of the We Speak! Open Mic Series for Teens. This event is free and open to the public. Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth Street. 336-747-1471. bookmarksnc.org.
oct. 25-30
Old Salem Legends & Lanterns tours.
7–9 p.m. Experience the spooky side of Old Salem during these annual Halloween-themed walking tours. Tours are scheduled every 15 minutes and last nearly an hour. No tour will be held Oct. 28. All ages are welcome, but participation is limited. Guests are advised to buy tickets ($40) beforehand at oldsalem.org.
oct. 26
36th Annual Barbecue Festival.
8:30 a.m.–6 p.m. Lexington-style barbecue is celebrated during this annual street festival with eight stages of entertainment, more than 200 arts and crafts exhibitors, a wine garden, and plenty of family fun. Free. Parking is available in Uptown Lexington and a shuttle will leave from the Lexington Walmart Supercenter. 336-956-1880. barbecuefestival.com.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
9 a.m. Sponsored by the National Alzheimer’s Association, this event unites families, friends, caregivers, and the community for a walk around downtown’s Bailey Park. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the walk begins at 10:30. There is no fee to register, but participants are encouraged to raise funds to help advance research and enhance care for those affected by Alzheimer’s Disease. For more details on registering or starting a team, go to act.alz.org/WinstonSalem.
Bethabara Apple Festival.
10 a.m.–4 p.m. Visit local orchards and food trucks while savoring culinary treats celebrating the apple. Shop a craft vendor market, enjoy live music, and experience colonial demonstrations. The rain date will be Sunday, Oct. 27. Free. Historic Bethabara Park, 2147 Bethabara Road. historicbethabara.org.
Ghost stories for adults.
4 p.m. Charles F. Gritzner is the author of “North Carolina Ghost Lights and Legends,” a book about the unexplained luminous phenomena that North Carolina is notorious for. This event is free and open to the public. Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth Street. 336-747-1471. bookmarksnc.org.
Murder Mystery Dinner at RayLen.
6–10 p.m. RayLen Vineyards will host an interactive 1920s-themed murder mystery where guests attempt to figure out who committed a crime and why. The event also includes a dinner paired with wine. Reservations are required; $85, $70 for RayLen Club members. 336-998-3100. raylenvineyards.com.
oct. 26 & 27
C&E Gun Show.
Sat, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.; Sun, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. C&E Gun Shows Inc. is dedicated to producing the most professional, safest, and ethical gun shows in the country. Visitors will find a large selection of guns, ammo, knives, and more. $9 adults; children under 12 free. W-S Fairgrounds Education Building. cegunshows.com.
oct. 27
Trick-or-treat in Old Salem.
5–7 p.m. Old Salem’s annual trick-or-treat event lets children go door-to-door in Old Salem and collect candy. Volunteers will be stationed in historic buildings throughout the historic district, and many Old Salem residents will be participating. Children must be with a parent/guardian. No pets allowed. Free, although donations are encouraged. 336-721-7300. oldsalem.org.
oct. 29
RISE Against Domestic Violence.
5–7 p.m. Trouvaille hosts an evening for VIP certificate holders. The night includes appetizers provided by Mozelle’s, door prizes, and a grand prize drawing. Visit RISEforsyth.org to purchase five gift certificates or more to receive a VIP admission ticket. Trouvaille Home, 938 Burke Street. facebook.com/ FamilyServices.
