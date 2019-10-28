nov. 1
Rhett & Link tour.
6:30 & 8:30 p.m. Internet sensations Rhett and Link will speak about their new book, “The Lost Causes of Bleak Creek,” about a reformatory school in a North Carolina town. As North Carolina natives and proud grads of NC State, their hometown, Buies Creek, has made it into this book as the basis of the fictional town Bleak Creek. This is their only North Carolina stop on the tour. $35. Brendle Recital Hall, 1834 Wake Forest Road. 336-747-1471. bookmarksnc.org.
First Friday Gallery Hop.
7–10 p.m. The Downtown Arts District comes alive the first Friday of every month with a celebration of arts and culture. The streets are closed to make room for a mix of music, artist demonstrations, new exhibitions, and extended gallery hours. Admission is free. Trade and Liberty streets. dadaws.org.
Hannah Aldridge with James Vincent Carroll.
8 p.m. With every song she performs, Hannah Aldridge faces down demons of a life once lived from substance abuse to failed relationships and scars from the lashes of the Bible belt. James Vincent Carroll opens. Tickets start at $15. The Reeves Theater & Café, 129 W. Main St., Elkin. 336-258-8240. reevestheater.com.
nov. 1-3
Cone family art collection on display.
Fri & Sat, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.; Sun, noon–4 p.m. Wells Fargo presents “Modern Visions, Modern Art: The Cone Sisters in North Carolina,” a compelling selection of works on paper, paintings, and sculptures by artists in the collection who drew the admiration and attention of Claribel and Etta Cone. These works portray bodies in motion, women engaged in acts of self-expression, moments of daily life, and pastoral views of both real and imagined landscapes. Free. Blowing Rock Art & History Museum, 159 Chestnut Street, Blowing Rock. 828-295-9099. blowingrockmuseum.org.
nov. 1-3 & 7-10
The Crucible by Arthur Miller.
Fri & Sat, 7:30 p.m.; Sun, 2 p.m. “The Crucible” is a powerfully entertaining drama that resonates just as deeply now as it did in the 1950s. $15 adults, $12 senior citizens, $7 students. Wake Forest Scales Fine Arts Center, Tedford Stage, 1834 Wake Forest Road. 336-758-5295. events.wfu.edu.
nov. 1-17
Stained Glass Playhouse: Witness for the Prosecution.
Fri & Sat, 8 p.m.; Sun, 3 p.m. Stained Glass Playhouse presents “Witness for the Prosecution,” a show about Leonard Vole, a young war veteran, who stands accused of murdering Emily French, a rich elderly widow who recently redrafted her will to name him the principal heir to her estate. $17 adults, $14 seniors, $12 students. 4401 Indiana Ave. 336-499-1010. stainedglassplayhouse.org.
nov. 1-22
Wild Intimacy exhibit.
5:30–7:30 p.m. “Wild Intimacy” will give a glimpse at the intimate relationship between humans and nature through the watercolor and acrylic paintings of Carolina Corona. June Porter Johnson Gallery, Elberson Fine Art Center, Salem College. 601 S. Church St. salem.edu.
nov. 1–dec. 31
Reynolda House presents Leyendecker and the Golden Age of American Illustration.
Tues-Sat, 9:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m.; Sun, 1:30–4:30 p.m. Reynolda’s fall exhibit examines Joseph Christian Leyendecker, one of the most prolific and sought-after artists of the golden age of American illustration. With his instantly identifiable style — “The Leyendecker Look” — he helped shape the image of a nation, creating dozens of enduring icons and some of the earliest national advertising brands. His approach to his own career influenced an entire generation of younger artists, most notably Norman Rockwell. The exhibit is included with museum admission: $18 adults, free for students, children, military, WFU, and WFBMC employees. For details, go to reynoldahouse.org.
nov. 1-jan. 5
Furnished: A juried exhibition at SECCA.
Wed, Fri & Sat, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.; Thurs, 10 a.m.–8 p.m.; Sun, 1–5 p.m. From furniture-based sculpture to sculptures that function as furniture, “Furnished” presents over 50 works by 15 contemporary artists from North and South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. Throughout the exhibition, visitors will engage with themes of design, immersive environments, creative reuse, materiality and playfulness, furniture as sculpture, and sculpture made of furniture. Free. 750 Marguerite Drive. 336-725-1904. secca.org.
nov. 1-jan. 18
Delta Arts Center exhibition.
Tue, 2–5 p.m.; Wed & Thurs, 3–6 p.m.; Fri, 2–5 p.m. Delta Arts Center presents “Release of the Untamed Mind: Works by Hoyte Phifer, Visual Artist and Poet.” This exhibition features over 50 acrylic and mixed media paintings, and a selection of poems by Hoyte Phifer, a Greensboro-based artist who creates abstract images with relationships to the written word. Free. Delta Arts Center, 2611 New Walkertown Road. 336-722-2625. deltaartscenter.org.
nov. 1 & 22
Cast iron cooking demonstrations.
6:30 p.m. Chef Lisa will host two cast iron cooking demonstrations this month, including her Cast Iron Skillet Chicken recipe and various desserts; demonstrations includes three courses. Classes are approximately two hours and are hands-on. $49. The Stocked Pot, 381 Jonestown Road. thestockedpot.com.
nov. 2
Colfax Persimmon Festival.
10 a.m.–4 p.m. The 12th annual Colfax Persimmon Festival will be held at the Historic Stafford Farm, and the day’s activities include food and arts and crafts vendors, a market, the opportunity to learn about the history of persimmons, demonstrations, a car show, and more. A free shuttle bus will be provided from the parking area. No pets, coolers, or alcohol. All festival proceeds benefit the restoration and upkeep of Historic Stafford Farm. $10 for ages 12 and up, free for 11 and under. 588 N. Bunker Hill Road, Oak Ridge. colfaxpersimmonfest.com.
The Martha Bassett Show with Sam Baker.
8 p.m. The Martha Bassett Show welcomes singer and storyteller Sam Baker, whose songs tell of everyday people who survive life’s daily challenges; others are stories of growing up in a small Texas prairie town. North Carolina singer and songwriter Emily Scott Robinson also performs. Tickets start at $20. The Reeves Theater & Café, 129 W. Main St., Elkin. 336-258-8240. reevestheater.com.
nov. 2 & 9
WSSU football.
The Rams wrap up their 2019 regular season with two home games at Bowman Gray Stadium against Shaw (Nov. 2) and CIAA rival Fayetteville State (Nov. 9). Tickets are available at the WSSU Ticket Office (601 MLK Jr. Drive) or by calling 336-750-3220. For game times, visit wssurams.com.
nov. 2 & 16
Keto diet cooking demonstrations.
11 a.m. Chef Tyler will host two ketogenic, low-carb cooking demonstrations this month; demonstrations include several courses. Classes are approximately two hours and are hands-on. $59. The Stocked Pot, 381 Jonestown Road. thestockedpot.com.
Saturday Art Jam.
12:30–3 p.m. This monthly event encourages young artists to learn, play, and create. No registration required, just bring your imagination. Free. Parents and guardians must stay with children at all times. Unleashed Arts Center, Second Floor, AFAS Center for the Arts, 630 N. Liberty St. theafasgroup.com.
nov. 2 & 23
Wake Forest Football.
The Demon Deacons continue their football season with two home games at BB&T Field this month, including NC State (Nov. 2) and Duke (Nov. 23). Tickets are available by calling 336-758-3322 or at godeacs.com.
nov. 2-23
Old Salem Cobblestone Farmers Market.
9 a.m.–noon. This producers-only market is held on Saturdays in Old Salem, offering seasonal fruits, vegetables, herbs, meats, eggs, cheeses, breads, and other products from local farms and bakeries. cobblestonefarmersmarket.com.
Shows at The Ramkat.
The Ramkat will welcome a number of local, regional, and national musical acts this month. Highlights include Lee & Susan Terry (Nov. 14) and Scythian (Nov. 23). To see the full list of shows or to purchase tickets, go to theramkat.com.
nov. 3
Tea with author Sarah McCoy.
3–5 p.m. Celebrate the paperback release of “Marilla of Green Gables” with best-selling author Sarah McCoy. This work of historical fiction details life at Green Gables before Anne enters the picture. Tickets include an author talk, light tea, and a copy of the book. $36. Shaffner, 150 S. Marshall St. bpt.me/4333982
nov. 4
An Evening with Sarah Koenig.
6 p.m. Sarah Koenig is an American journalist, public radio personality, former producer of the television and radio program “This American Life,” and the host and executive producer of the podcast “Serial.” Free. Registration requested at humanitiesinstitute.wfu.edu/koenig. Wake Forest University, Wait Chapel, 1834 Wake Forest Road. 336-758-4028. events.wfu.edu.
nov. 5-7
NC Craft Brewers Guild Conference.
The Twin City Quarter will host this three-day conference that includes workshops, networking opportunities, a trade show, and plenty of beer samples. Benton Convention Center, 301 W. Fifth St. For more details, go to ncbeer.org.
nov. 7
Taste of the Twin City.
5–9 p.m. The inaugural Taste of the Twin City cooking event will feature Chef Brian Morris of Nashville’s Hattie B’s as he cooks for you live on stage. Attendees can peruse a holiday market and expo, sample food and drink from local restaurants, breweries, and wineries, and glean holiday hosting tips from a variety of experts. Chef Brian will take the stage at 7 p.m. and perform a live cooking demonstration. $25 regular, $75 VIP. Millennium Center, 101 W. Fifth St. tasteofthetwincity.com.
Plywood furniture workshop.
6–8 p.m. Learn the basics of using a computer-controlled router to create your own custom, snap-together plywood chair. As part of the workshop, each participant will receive the parts for a scale model of the full-sized chair cut from premium plywood using MIXXER’s powerful laser cutter. This workshop is presented in partnership with MIXXER Makerspace and SECCA’s latest exhibition, “Furnished.” $20. MIXXER, 1375 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. 336-725-1904. secca.org.
nov. 7-9
Gingerbread Craft Fair.
Thurs & Fri, 9 a.m.–7 p.m.; Sat, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Shop for handcrafted items created by over 50 artisans at this annual holiday event. Guests can enjoy freshly baked goods, craft giveaways, and food from the Gingerbread Cafe. Admission is free. Masonic Center, 4537 Country Club Road. facebook.com/gingerbreadcraftfair.
nov. 8
Chaplin Meets Sousa.
7:30 p.m. The Piedmont Wind Symphony will accompany two Charlie Chaplin films, “The Immigrant” and “The Adventurer,” and perform a selection of Sousa marches. Tickets start at $17. Reynolds Auditorium, 301 Hawthorne Road. 336-721-1945. piedmontwindsymphony.com.
Sierra Hull performs at the Reeves.
8 p.m. Sierra Hull has been recognized since age 11 as a virtuoso mandolin-player, astonishing audiences and fellow-musicians alike. Now a seasoned touring musician nearing her mid-20s, Hull has delivered her most inspired, accomplished, and mature recorded work to date. The show is sponsored by SHAC. Tickets start at $20. The Reeves Theater & Café, 129 W. Main St., Elkin. 336-258-8240. reevestheater.com.
nov. 8-10
Christmas Open House 2019.
Fri & Sat, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.; Sun, 1–5 p.m. A New Leaf Plants will hold their annual Christmas Open House with door prizes and refreshments. Free. 102 Bishop St. 336-765-3390. anewleafplants.com.
nov. 9
Miles for Meals 5k.
4:30–7:30 p.m. Run. Walk. Eat. Give. All this takes place under the Tanglewood Festival of Lights at the Miles for Meals 5k. There will be bounce houses, hayrides, face painting, and food trucks. All proceeds from the Miles for Meals 5k go toward providing food for families in need throughout Davie and Forsyth Counties. The 5k is $30 adults, $22 for children 12 and under. Tanglewood Park, 4061 Clemmons Road. facebook.com/HillsdaleChurch5k.
Chrysalis Fall Showcase.
7:30 p.m. The talented students of the Chrysalis Chamber Music Institute perform alongside faculty artist mentors in a program featuring Dutch composer Jan Koetsier’s Brass Symphony, Richard Strauss’ Metamorphosen, and Mozart’s Wind Serenade in E-flat Major. $20 regular, $15 student. Watson Hall, S. Main St. 336-721-1945. uncsa.edu/performances.
LoneHollow performs.
8 p.m. LoneHollow, consisting of Damon Atkins and Rylie Bourne, is a duo based out of Nashville, Tennessee. Atkins is from the Appalachian region of North Carolina and grew up constantly surrounded by blues and southern rock music. Bourne grew up in the heart of Illinois in a family of musicians. The two return to the Reeves with a full band. Tickets start at $15. The Reeves Theater & Café, 129 W. Main St., Elkin. 336-258-8240. reevestheater.com.
nov. 10
Third Annual Angelo’s Artisan Holiday Market.
11 a.m.–5 p.m. This pop-up market features over 40 local and regional vendors selling handmade arts and crafts, repurposed and vintage antiques, and food items. Free. Wise Man Brewing, 826 Angelo Bros. Ave. facebook.com/angelosartisanmarket.
Honoring North Carolina veterans.
4 p.m. Martin Tucker, a Vietnam-era U.S. Navy veteran and award-winning photojournalist and filmmaker, will speak about his book, “Vietnam Photographs from North Carolina Veterans.” Free. Bookmarks. 634 W. Fourth St. 336-747-1471. bookmarksnc.org.
nov. 12
Author Jennifer Teege at WFU.
7 p.m. Jennifer Teege’s maternal grandfather was Austrian Nazi concentration camp commander and war criminal Amon Göth. Her 2015 book, “My Grandfather Would Have Shot Me: A Black Woman Discovers Her Family’s Nazi Past,” was a New York Times best-seller. Free. Wake Forest Benson University Center, Pugh Auditorium, 1834 Wake Forest Road. 336-758-5806. events.wfu.edu.
nov. 13
Annual Women’s Fund Luncheon.
Noon–1:30 p.m. The Women’s Fund of Winston-Salem will celebrate the power of women’s philanthropy and award its 2019 grants during this special luncheon hosted by WXII’s Wanda Starke. Individual tickets are $25. Benton Convention Center, 301 W. Fifth St. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to womensfundws.org.
WFU Men’s Basketball season opener.
7 p.m. The Demon Deacons’ 2019 basketball season kicks off this month with a home game against UNC Asheville on Nov. 13. Other matchups this month include Charlotte (Nov. 17), Davidson (Nov. 22), Charleston (Nov. 28), and Wooden Legacy (Nov. 29). For tickets, call 336-758-3322 or go to godeacs.com.
nov. 14
WFU Secrest Series presents Mahan Esfahani.
7:30 p.m. Mahan Esfahani has made it his life’s mission to rehabilitate the harpsichord to the mainstream of concert instruments. Tickets are free for WFU students, faculty, staff, retirees; visit online for other ticket options. Brendle Recital Hall, 1834 Wake Forest Road. secrest.wfu.edu.
nov. 14-17 & 21-23
Spring Awakening.
Thurs, Fri & Sat, 7:30 p.m.; Sun, 2 p.m. Adapted from the German play by Frank Wedekind and directed by Gary Griffin, “Spring Awakening” is a powerful coming-of-age story played out in an electrifying fusion of adolescence and rock ‘n’ roll. This show is recommended for mature audiences. $20 regular admission; $15 students. Freedman Theatre, 1533 S. Main St. 336-721-1945. uncsa.edu/performances.
nov. 15
Town Mountain performs.
8 p.m. Raw, soulful, and with plenty of swagger, Town Mountain has earned raves for their hard-driving sound, in-house songwriting, and the honky-tonk edge that permeates their exhilarating live performances. The hearty base of Town Mountain’s music is the first and second generation of bluegrass spiced with country, old-school rock ‘n’ roll, and boogie-woogie. Tickets start at $20. The Reeves Theater & Café, 129 W. Main St., Elkin. 336-258-8240. reevestheater.com.
nov. 15-17
Friends of Central Library BIG Book Sale.
Fri, noon–5 p.m.; Sat, 10 a.m.–4:30 p.m.; Sun, 1–4 p.m. Peruse thousands of used and new books, magazines, CDs, records, and DVDs during this annual fundraiser for the Central Library. During the final weekend, remaining items will be half-price or $5 per bag. Forsyth County Central Library, 660 W. Fifth St. 336-327-7888. forsyth.cc/library.
nov. 15-jan. 1
Tanglewood Festival of Lights.
6–11 p.m. Now in its 28th year, this annual spectacle transforms Tanglewood Park into a winter wonderland with over one million twinkling lights. Rates are $15 for family vehicles, $35 for commercial vehicles. Cash and credit cards accepted. Discount $5 admission nights will be held Nov. 18, 19, 25, and 26. For more details, go to tanglewoodpark.org.
nov. 15-17 & 20-24
Tommy.
Wed-Sat, 8 p.m.; Sun, 2 p.m. The story of the pinball-playing, deaf, dumb, and blind boy who triumphs over his adversities has inspired, amazed, and puzzled audiences for over 40 years. Based on the iconic 1969 rock concept album, The Who’s “Tommy” is an exhilarating story of hope, healing, and the human spirit. $18 adults, $16 students and seniors. W-S Theatre Alliance Stage, 1047 W. Northwest Blvd. 336-723-7777. theatrealliance.ws.
nov. 16
JDRF One Walk.
9 a.m., registration; 10 a.m., walk begins. Start a team and help raise money to find a cure for Type 1 diabetes during this 2-mile walk at Wake Forest’s BB&T Field. 499 Deacon Boulevard. Get more details at triad.jdrf.org.
Opening day at the Kernersville Museum Ice Skating Rink.
10 a.m.–7 p.m. Truliant Federal Credit Union presents the annual ice skating rink at the Kernersville Museum. $7 admission includes 30 minutes of skate time and rentals. 127 W. Mountain St. 336-497-4869. kernersvillemuseum.org.
IFB Solutions Fireside Fundraiser.
6:30 p.m. Go “glamping” for a good cause. The annual fundraising gala hosted by IFB Solutions directly benefits programs and services for adults and children who are blind or visually impaired in our community. Enjoy the best parts of camping in the most glamorous way with a sophisticated s’mores station, music from the bluegrass-pop band Gipsy Danger, and cozy Adirondack chairs for late-night stargazing. Benton Convention Center, 301 W. Fifth St. $100. ifbsolutions.org/gala.
nov. 17 & 19
Rachmaninoff’s First Piano Concerto.
Sun, 3p.m.; Tues, 7:30 p.m. Rachmaninoff’s First Piano Concerto puts his youth and vigor on display, and 2019 Tchaikovsky Competition prize winner Kenneth Broberg will enchant you through this brilliant concerto. $24. Stevens Center, 405 W. Fifth St. 336-464-0145. wssymphony.org.
nov. 19
Annual Chamber Meeting.
11 a.m.–1 p.m. The Winston Salem Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Meeting is one of our area’s largest gatherings of business people each year, bringing the corporate community together to discuss Winston-Salem’s economic development accomplishments and plans for the future. David Mounts, chairman & CEO of Inmar, is the keynote speaker. Award winners will also be announced. Benton Convention Center, 301 W. Fifth St. $60 for Chamber members; $75 general admission. 336-728-9201. winstonsalem.com.
Book discussion.
7 p.m. Join Laurie Kaomie, Heather Webb, and Eliza Knight as they discuss their novel, “Ribbons of Scarlet: A Novel of the French Revolution’s Women,” which illuminates the hopes, desires, and destinies of seven unforgettable women whose paths cross during one of the most tumultuous and transformative events in history. Free. Bookmarks. 634 W. Fourth St. 336-747-1471. bookmarksnc.org.
nov. 21
Vesna Pavlovic’s Lost Art.
5:30 p.m. Wake Forest University’s Department of Art presents “Vesna Pavlovic’s Lost Art,” which contextualizes Pavlovic’s photographs and installations in relationship to art history, the legacy of the Cold War in Eastern Europe, and contemporary display practice through five essays by award-winning art historians and curators. The artist’s portfolio will also be displayed. A panel discussion with Pavlovic, Paul Bright, and Morna O’Neill will follow. Free. Bookmarks. 634 W. Fourth St. 336-747-1471. bookmarksnc.org.
Tenth Annual Taste of the South.
6–8:30 p.m. Authoring Action’s annual fundraising event will feature Southern treats from area restaurants, wineries, and breweries, along with live music, a silent auction, and a special performance by Authoring Actions teen authors. Tickets are $60 in advance, $70 at the door. Milton Rhodes Center, 251 N. Spruce St. For more info, call 336-749-1317 or go to authoringaction.org.
nov. 22-23 & 29-30
Tweetsie Christmas.
Celebrate the holiday season as Tweetsie Railroad transforms into a winter wonderland for Tweetsie Christmas. Enjoy a nighttime train ride among thousands of dazzling lights, meet Santa in his Gingerbread House, play in larger than life snow globes, enjoy a live Christmas show, and more. $44 adults, $38 children age 3-12, free for children under 2. Visit tweetsie.com for train ride times.
nov. 23
Mark Gibson conducts the UNCSA Symphony Orchestra.
7:30 p.m. Guest conductor Mark Gibson will conduct a program featuring Gustav Mahler’s epic First Symphony. The concert will also feature Gabriela Lena Frank’s “Peregrinos” (Pilgrims). This 21st-century work was inspired by the composer’s two-year residency with the Indianapolis Symphony and gives an inside glimpse of the city’s thriving and quickly-growing Latino community. $20 regular, $15 students. Stevens Center, 405 W. Fifth St. 336-721-1945. uncsa.edu/performances.
The Legacy Motown Revue performs.
8 p.m. Paying homage to the music that molded multiple generations — and gave Detroit a claim to fame other than cars — The Legacy Motown Revue takes audiences back to the days of The Drifters, The Coasters, The Jacksons, Earth Wind & Fire, The Temptations, and so many more legendary icons. Tickets start at $20. The Reeves Theater & Café, 129 W. Main St., Elkin. 336-258-8240. reevestheater.com.
nov. 23
Whimsical Women Fall Art Show.
10 a.m.–3 p.m. Whimsical Women is a diverse group of female artists who work in many different mediums to create a wide variety of artwork. The day of the show is a lively and spirited day filled with music, food, love, and laughter. Free. Crossnore School, 1001 Reynolda Road. whimsicalwomen.org.
nov. 23
EmiSunshine plays at the Reeves.
8 p.m. The exceptional talents of critically-acclaimed teen music prodigy, EmiSunshine has captured the nation’s attention. The singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist has been hailed by outlets such as No Depression, Billboard, and Rolling Stone. Tickets start at $18. The Reeves Theater & Café, 129 W. Main St., Elkin. 336-258-8240. reevestheater.com.
nov. 23-24
Piedmont Craftsmen’s Fair.
Sat, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; Sun, noon–5 p.m. This annual event brings over 100 artisans from across the Southeast to Benton Convention Center for a one-of-a-kind craft show. Visitors can meet the craftsmen, view demos, and purchase handmade works of art. $8 adults, $7 students/seniors, free for children under 12. For details, call 336-725-1516 or go to piedmontcraftsmen.org.
nov. 24
High Point Holiday Festival Parade.
3–6 p.m. This annual parade, produced by the Guilford Merchants Association, features over 100 entries including marching bands, beauty queens, floats, clowns, Santa Claus, and more. Held rain or shine, the parade begins at Green Drive and travels north on Main Street to Montlieu Ave. Free. Downtown High Point. highpointparade.com.
nov. 28
Turkey Strut 5k.
9 a.m. This annual Thanksgiving Day 5k will take place at the W-S Fairgrounds. Turkeys will be given to the Top 3 Overall Male & Female finishers. In addition to the 5k, a 1-mile fun run will also be held at 8:30 a.m. All participants are asked to bring at least three canned foods to donate to We Care House food bank. Registration is $30 for the 5k, $20 for the fun run; both include a free T-shirt. For details go to turkeystrut.com.
nov. 29
Black Friday Market at RayLen Vineyards.
11 a.m.–6 p.m. Over 50 local vendors will be at RayLen Vineyards & Winery selling unique items for the holidays. Tyler Millard and Emma Lee Music will perform from 1 to 4 p.m., and food will be available for purchase from Wicked Awesome Foods, LLC. Free. 3577 US-158, Mocksville. 336-477-3962. raylenvineyards.com.
Triad Stage: A Christmas Carol.
7:30 p.m. Triad Stage will once again bring new life to Charles Dickens’ classic holiday tale of miserly Ebenezer Scrooge and his life-changing ride through Christmases past, present, and future. Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St. For show times and ticket info, call 336-272-0160 or go to triadstage.org.
nov. 29-dec. 1
WrestleCade Weekend.
Over 100 of wrestling’s biggest stars from yesterday and today will be at the Benton Convention Center for this three-day extravaganza. In addition to wrestling action, the weekend will include a “Fanfest” event on Saturday where fans can meet the sport’s biggest stars while checking out wrestling memorabilia. Noted guests include The Great Muta, Dustin Rhodes, and Bully Ray. See the full schedule and purchase tickets at wrestlecade.com.
nov. 29-jan. 4
A Victorian Christmas at Körner’s Folly.
The 22 rooms inside Körner’s Folly are transformed to reflect the holiday season with spectacular décor. Self-guided holiday tours will be offered throughout the Christmas season. Tickets are $10 per person, $6 ages 6 to 18, free for kids under 6. Körner’s Folly, 413 S. Main St., Kernersville. For info, call 336-996-7922 or go to kornersfolly.org.
nov. 30
Fourth Annual Small Business Saturday Market.
12–5 p.m. Corks & Crafts will host their annual Small Business Saturday Market at Westbend Winery. This is a pop-up craft fair that features over 75 vendors selling handmade arts and crafts, repurposed and vintage antiques, and food items. Free. Westbend Winery, 5394 Williams Road, Lewisville.
A Carolina Christmas: The Gathering.
7:30 p.m. The Symphony kicks off the holiday with a celebration blending Appalachian harmonies with the sounds of the season. This joyful concert features North Carolina’s Laurelyn Dossett (Polecat Creek), Joe Newberry (Big Medicine), Mike Compton (“O Brother, Where Art Thou,” ) and April Verch (April Verch Band). $24. Reynolds Auditorium, 301 N. Hawthorne Road. 336-464-0145. wssymphony.org.
The Kruger Brothers at the Reeves.
7:30 p.m. Jens Kruger (banjo and vocals), Uwe Kruger (guitar and lead vocals), and Joel Landsberg (bass and vocals) personify the spirit of exploration and innovation that forms the core of the American musical tradition. Tickets start at $25. The Reeves Theater & Café, 129 W. Main St., Elkin. 336-258-8240. reevestheater.com.
