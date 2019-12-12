dec. 13
Moravian Candle Tea at Old Salem.
1–8:30 p.m. Guides wearing early Moravian period attire lead guests in a tour of the Single Brothers’ House on Salem Square in Old Salem for this annual Candle Tea. Guests sing carols accompanied by a restored 1797 Tannenburg organ, watch candle making, view the putz, and enjoy a warm mug of Moravian coffee. Single Brothers’ House, 600 Main St. $5 adults; $1 children 12 and under. Cash or check, no cards are accepted. 336-749-9463.
Festive Friday at Kaleideum North.
4:30–8:30 p.m. Head to Kaleideum North for this annual event. Explore the museum, listen to live music, enjoy holiday crafts, visit the Animal Zone, see a planetarium laser show, and meet special guests (including Santa). $3 per person. Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road. 336-767-6730. For more information, visit kaleideum.org.
dec. 13-14 & 20
Old Salem Candlelight Tours.
Take a guided tour by candlelight through Old Salem, where historic Christmas traditions will be brought to life. This year’s candlelight tours will be focused around crafts, as guests will help paint traditional Moravian house models. Tours happen nearly every Friday and Saturday starting Dec. 6, departing at 6:30, 7, 7:30, and 8 p.m. Pre-registration is required (walk-ups not accepted). $50 per person. 800-441-5305. oldsalem.org.
dec. 13-15
Gingerbread workshops.
Get in the holiday spirit by signing up for a gingerbread workshop with Gingerbread Manor, a charitable organization that’s hosting workshops each weekend at Merriwood Christian Camp in Clemmons. Gingerbread kits will also be available to purchase and take home. For pricing details and workshop dates, go to gingerbreadmanor.net.
dec. 13-22
UNCSA presents The Nutcracker.
Now in its 54th year, this beloved holiday show is presented by the talented students and staff from UNCSA, highlighted by magical sets, vibrant costumes, and the Triad’s largest Nutcracker orchestra. The Stevens Center comes alive with holiday magic during this Winston-Salem holiday tradition. Tickets are $20–$75. Stevens Center, 405 W. Fourth Street. For show times and ticket information, call 336-721-1945 or visit the website at uncsa.edu/performances.
Deck the Halls.
Mon-Fri, 9 a.m.–6:30 p.m.; Sat, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.; Sun, noon–4 p.m. Sawtooth’s signature fundraiser is back, featuring a variety of work from 100 local and regional artists including Sawtooth faculty and students. New this year, Deck the Halls will feature children’s artwork for sale — donated from several “Make One, Take One” youth classes. The proceeds of these donated items will benefit the new Warren Moyer Youth Scholarship Fund, dedicated to ensuring that all children are able to develop their love of the arts. A Preview Party ($25 in advance; $30 at the door) will be held Dec. 5 from 6–9 p.m. and provides attendees first dibs on the artwork. The month-long event is free and open to the public. Sawtooth School for Visual Arts, 251 N. Spruce St. 336-723-7395. sawtooth.org.
An Old Salem Christmas Carol.
Thurs-Sat, 7:30 p.m.; Sun, 2 p.m. Stephen P. Scott’s adaptation of Charles Dickens’ novel will return to The Little Theatre’s line-up for its second annual production. Tickets start at $24. SECCA, 750 Marguerite Dr. 336-725-4001. ltofws.org.
The Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical.
Fri & Sat, 8 p.m.; Sun, 2 p.m. The Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance presents “The Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical,” the tale of Armadillo Acres (North Florida’s premier mobile-living community) and the trailer park Scrooge, who is struck with a freak bout of amnesia. Tickets are $16–$18. Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 1047 W. Northwest Blvd. theatrealliance.ws.
dec. 13-24
Triad Stage: A Christmas Carol.
Fri & Sat, 7:30 p.m.; Sun, 2 p.m. Triad Stage will once again bring new life to Charles Dickens’ classic holiday tale of miserly Ebenezer Scrooge and his life-changing ride through Christmases past, present, and future. Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St. For showtimes and ticket info, call 336-272-0160 or go to triadstage.org.
dec. 13-27
Country Christmas Train.
The Handy Dandy Railroad is decorated for Christmas, and visitors can visit with Santa and explore the service station, gingerbread house, general store, doll museum, petting zoo, and more. Snacks are available for purchase, and the train runs several times throughout the evening. Admission is $16 for adults, $5 for kids ages 5–11. Please enter the park at 4259 Handy Road. For dates, times, and more details, call 336-859-2755 or go to dentonfarmpark.com.
dec. 13-28
Shows at The Ramkat.
The Ramkat will host several shows this month, some of which offer a holiday spin. Highlights include The Squirrel Nut Zippers’ Holiday Caravan Show (Dec. 13) and Carolina Crossing (Dec. 19). To see the full list of shows or to purchase tickets, go to theramkat.com.
Tweetsie Christmas.
Celebrate the holiday season as Tweetsie Railroad transforms into a winter wonderland for Tweetsie Christmas. Enjoy a nighttime train ride among thousands of dazzling lights, meet Santa in his gingerbread house, play in larger than life snow globes, enjoy a live Christmas show, and more. $44 adults; $38 children age 3-12; free for children under 2. For train ride times visit tweetsie.com.
Salem Saturdays at Christmas.
Sat, 9:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m. It’s time to slow down and take a stroll down Old Salem’s Main Street. Through a variety of activities, learn more about Moravian Christmas celebrations and how this remote part of Carolina created an environment of celebration and reflection. For ticket pricing, call 336-721-7300 or visit oldsalem.org.
dec. 13–31
Reynolda House presents Leyendecker and the Golden Age of American Illustration.
Reynolda’s fall exhibit examines Joseph Christian Leyendecker, one of the most prolific and sought-after artists of the golden age of American illustration. With his instantly identifiable style — “The Leyendecker Look” — he helped shape the image of a nation, creating dozens of enduring icons and some of the earliest national advertising brands. His approach to his career influenced an entire generation of artists. The exhibit is included with museum admission: $18 adults; free for students, children, military, WFU, and WFBMC employees. reynoldahouse.org.
Public ice skating at the Annex.
With winter comes a full slate of public skate times at the W-S Fairgrounds Annex. Public skate times will be offered nearly every day in December, including Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Admission is $7; skate rentals are $3 (free on Tuesday). Group discounts are available. For the full schedule, go to wsfairgrounds.com.
dec. 13-jan. 1
Tanglewood Festival of Lights.
6–11 p.m. Now in its 28th year, this annual spectacle transforms Tanglewood Park into a winter wonderland with more than one million twinkling lights. Rates are $15 for cars/trucks, $35 for commercial vehicles. Cash and credit cards accepted. For more details, go to tanglewoodpark.org.
dec. 13-jan. 4
A Victorian Christmas at Körner’s Folly.
The 22 rooms inside Körner’s Folly are transformed to reflect the holiday season with spectacular décor. Self-guided holiday tours will be offered throughout the Christmas season. $10 adults; $6 kids ages 6–18; free for kids under 6. Körner’s Folly, 413 S. Main St., Kernersville. For tour hours, special events, and additional info, call 336-996-7922 or go to kornersfolly.org.
dec. 13-jan. 5
Furnished: A juried exhibition at SECCA.
Wed, Fri & Sat, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.; Thurs, 10 a.m.–8 p.m.; Sun, 1–5 p.m. From furniture-based sculpture to sculptures that function as furniture, “Furnished” presents more than 50 works by 15 contemporary artists from the Carolinas, Tennessee, and Virginia. Throughout the exhibition, visitors will engage with themes of design, immersive environments, creative reuse, furniture as sculpture, and sculpture made of furniture. Free. 750 Marguerite Drive. 336-725-1904. secca.org.
dec. 13-jan. 18
Delta Arts Center exhibition.
Tue, 2–5 p.m.; Wed & Thurs, 3–6 p.m.; Fri, 2–5 p.m. Delta Arts Center presents “Release of the Untamed Mind: Works by Hoyte Phifer, Visual Artist and Poet.” This exhibition features over 50 acrylic and mixed media paintings, and a selection of poems by Hoyte Phifer, a Greensboro-based artist who creates abstract images with relationships to the written word. Free. Delta Arts Center, 2611 New Walkertown Road. 336-722-2625. deltaartscenter.org.
dec. 14
Murder at the Ugly Christmas Sweater Party.
6–9 p.m. The Snowflake Lodge is hosting an ugly Christmas sweater party again this year, but unfortunately, sparks have flown between some of the guests with rumors of blackmail, greed, and revenge. However, everyone has high hopes that the holiday spirit will be enough to quench the scandals — at least long enough for everybody to have a good time at the party. Join in on the murder-mystery fun and enjoy a full dinner menu and glass of wine. Old Homeplace Winery, 623 McGee Road. Tickets are $55. oldhomeplacevineyard.com.
dec. 14 & 21
Wake Forest men’s basketball.
The Demon Deacons will play a host of exciting games at Joel Coliseum this month, including matchups against NC State (Dec. 7), Xavier (Dec. 14), and North Carolina A&T (Dec. 21). For more info or to purchase tickets, visitgodeacs.com.
dec. 14-22
Breakfast with Santa at Graylyn.
Sat & Sun, 8–10:30 a.m. Graylyn Inn & Conference Center invites you to enjoy a morning meal followed by an opportunity to have your picture taken with Santa. $27 for adults; $17 kids (ages 5–12); free for ages 4 and under. Reservations recommended; call 800-472-9596 to reserve space. Graylyn, 1900 Reynolda Road. graylyn.com.
dec. 15
Shine a Light on Hunger.
4:45–6:45 p.m. The Washington Park neighborhood is lighting up the streets and hosting its annual food drive for Sunnyside Ministry. The event is at the corner of Doune Street and Cascade Avenue. Activities include carriage rides, singing, and refreshments, plus neighborhood homes will be lit up. The event is free, but attendees are encouraged to bring canned goods or nonperishable items for Sunnyside Ministry. washingtonparkneighbors.org.
dec. 16
Wake Forest women’s basketball.
11 a.m. The Demon Deacons will play Campbell during this School Day game. For more info or to purchase tickets, visit godeacs.com.
Yule Rock Out.
7:30 p.m. Join musicians Taylor Vaden and Amber Engel as they present a night full of song and merriment with hits of the past. Tickets are $10. Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 1047 W. Northwest Blvd. wstheatrealliance.ws.
dec. 17
W-S Symphony presents Handel’s Messiah.
7:30 p.m. Celebrate the season with this annual performance by the Winston-Salem Symphony. The beautiful sounds of Handel’s masterpiece will be complemented by a stellar chorus and soloists in a peaceful, candlelit setting. Centenary United Methodist, 646 W. Fifth Street. Tickets are $25–$47. 336-464-0145. wssymphony.org.
dec. 18
Young @ Heart presents White Christmas.
10 a.m. Young @ Heart is a one-of-a-kind film experience designed specifically for persons with dementia and their care partners. Sponsored by Arbor Acres, the film “White Christmas” will be aired for free. Following the film, a short discussion and reminiscence will be led by facilitators from the Memory Counseling Program. This program demonstrates how film and community spaces that are safe can help reduce or calm some of the symptoms associated with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementia. Free parking at First Presbyterian Church. a/perture cinema, 311 W. Fourth St. aperturecinema.com or 336-722-8148.
dec. 19
Christmas for the City.
4–9 p.m. Local churches, businesses, nonprofits, and members of the arts community will throw this citywide party that celebrates the diversity of our community. Highlights include live music, art performances, kids’ activities, a visit from Santa, and more. Benton Convention Center, 301 W. Fifth Street. The event is free and open to the public. For details, call 336-747-3067 or visit christmasforthecity.com.
dec. 20
Greater Winston-Salem Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day.
10:30–11 a.m. Citizens of the city of Winston-Salem and surrounding areas are invited to attend a memorial service for people who experience (or have experienced) homelessness. Hosted by Our Brother Legion. Free. Good Samaritan, 414 E. Northwest Blvd.
dec. 21
Saturday Art Jam.
12:30–3 p.m. These monthly events encourage young artists to learn, play, and create. No registration required, just bring your imagination. Free. Parents and guardians must stay with children at all times. Unleashed Arts Center, Second Floor, AFAS Center for the Arts, 630 N. Liberty St. theafasgroup.com.
Salem Night: Softly the Night is Sleeping.
1–7 p.m. This once-a-season special candlelight evening includes songs, baking, and other inviting Christmas experiences at historic Old Salem. An immersive experience allows visitors to participate in a variety of traditions and start Christmas week with a renewed presence of the holiday. For ticket pricing, call 336-721-7300 or visit oldsalem.org.
dec. 22
A Classique Christmas.
7:30 p.m. Musical treasures of the past and present will be performed by John Mochnick, piano; Matt Kendrick, bass; John Wilson, drums; and Roberto Orihuela, vibes. The concert will be held in Shirley Recital Hall at Salem College, 601 S. Church St. Tickets are $24 adults; $8 students/kids. musiccarolina.org.
dec. 22 & 29
Graylyn Tour Pour Du Jour.
4:30–6 p.m. Guests can see Graylyn Estate dressed in its holiday finest during this month’s Tour Pour Du Jour events. Each event includes a guided tour of the estate, samples of select house wines, and a wine and cheese reception. $20 per person. Graylyn, 1900 Reynolda Road. For tickets, call 800-472-9596 or go to graylyn.com.
dec. 26-29
Old Salem Winter Fair.
9:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m. Looking for some post-Christmas family fun? This annual event at Old Salem will feature hands-on workshops, cooking demonstrations, classes, and other family-friendly activities. You can purchase a daily ticket or save money by purchasing a weeklong ticket and come back each day for a new experience. For a look at the full week’s schedule or to purchase tickets, go to oldsalem.org.
dec. 28
Peter and the Wolf.
10 a.m. Enjoy this classic tale transformed into an engaging musical for the entire family. Tickets are $10 adults; $8 students/children. Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St. musiccarolina.org.
dec. 30
Old Dominion Freight Line & Fox 8 Holiday Concert.
7:30 p.m. This annual holiday concert returns again to the Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum for its 30th year. Doors are scheduled to open at 6 p.m. A pre-concert will be held by the WSS Youth Philharmonic. Admission and parking are free with donation of canned food items that will benefit The Salvation Army. This concert series serves as the single largest provider of food for the hungry in the Triad, and help stock the shelves of The Salvation Army for more than half the year. For more details, call 336-758-2410 or go to ljvm.com.
dec. 31
NYE Celebration at Shelton Vineyards.
5:30 p.m.–until. Dress to impress and celebrate 2019 in style at Shelton Vineyards. First enjoy the special menu at Shelton’s Harvest Grill, then head over to Hampton Inn via shuttle to dance the night away. Shelton Vineyards, 286 Cabernet Lane. For ticket prices and more information, visit sheltonvineyards.com.
New Year’s Eve at Clemmons Village Inn.
8 p.m.–1 a.m. This annual celebration will feature two bands, three DJs, hors d’oeuvres, party favors, a cash bar, and a champagne toast at midnight. Live music will be performed by Phase Band and Kids in America. $40 admission; $170 for a NYE room package for two. Village Inn & Events Center, 6205 Ramada Drive, Clemmons. 336-766-9121, thevillageinn.com.
The Plaids NYE Extravaganza.
8 p.m.–1:30 a.m. Come ring in 2020 with The Plaids. Party to all the hits from the ’60s through today. The Funky Duck will be serving their infamous fries. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the show starts at 9. Champagne toast at midnight. Tickets start at $25. ramkat.com.
Roaring ’20s New Year’s Eve Party.
8 p.m.–12:30 a.m. Dress up in your spats and flapper dress and come toast the decade that gave us Lindbergh, Chaplin, Capone, and Prohibition. Highlighting the party will be the music of Karon Click and the Hot Licks. Speakeasy cocktails, food specials, and a free champagne toast at midnight will be offered. Foothills Brewing, 638 W. Fourth St. foothillsbrewing.com.
Running of the Lights 5.5k.
Start 2020 on a healthy note with this annual run through the Tanglewood Festival of Lights. The run begins at midnight after a celebration of the New Year featuring a live feed from Times Square. Participants can stroll through the course at whatever pace they choose and enjoy a cup of hot chocolate at the finish line. The cost is $30 for the 5.5k; $10 for the fun run (begins at 11:45 p.m.). All proceeds benefit We Care House of Winston-Salem. For more info go to runningofthelights.com.
