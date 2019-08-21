aug. 21
Yoga in Bailey Park.
6 p.m. Bring your yoga mat to Bailey Park for this free community class led by Elliot Watlington of Wake Forest University. All ages and experience levels are welcome. Participants are advised to arrive 15 minutes early to set up. Parking is available in the Link Parking Deck at 530 N. Patterson Ave. In case of rain, check the event’s Facebook page for details: facebook.com/InnovationQuarter.
aug. 22
Newcomers and Neighbors of Greater Winston-Salem monthly meeting.
9:45 a.m. Newcomers and Neighbors will host their regular monthly meeting on the fourth Tuesday of each month. Coffee and social begins at 9:45 a.m. with a meeting to follow. Membership is open to women who are new or established residents of the Greater W-S area. Trinity Presbyterian Church, 1416 Bolton Street. For membership information, email wsnewcomers@gmail.com or visit online newcomers-Winston-Salem.com.
aug. 23
Cinema Under the Stars: "The Great Gatsby."
7–10 p.m. “The Great Gatsby” will be screened as part of the 13th summer of
Cinema Under the Stars at Reynolda. An adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s seminal novel, Nick Carraway (Tobey Maguire) is lured into the lavish world of his neighbor, Jay Gatsby (Leonardo DiCaprio). Soon enough, however, Carraway will see through the cracks of Gatsby’s nouveau riche existence, where obsession, madness, and tragedy await. Beer and wine are available for purchase and picnicking is welcomed. Well-behaved, leashed dogs are welcome. Gates open at 7 p.m. Film begins at dusk. Free. reynoldahouse.org.
aug. 24
Mercedes Auto Show at Shelton Vineyards.
10 a.m.–3 p.m. This annual Mercedes Benz Auto Show features vintage, modified, and newer models. Experts on hand will pick the top 12 cars and award the winners with a private-labeled wine bottle designed exclusively for the car show. Admission is free. Shelton Vineyards, 286 Cabernet Lane, Dobson. 336-366-4724. sheltonvineyards.com.
Goat yoga.
7 p.m. The Farm at Henley Hill is offering an hour-long goat yoga course with
certified instructor Fontaine Gervasi; gentle goats will graze and hang with you during your workout. Bring a bottle of water, a yoga mat, and an open mind. $20. 6890 Henley Hill Dr., Pfafftown. thefarmathenleyhill.com.
Phatt City at the Reeves Theater and Cafe.
8 p.m. Phatt City’s original influences came from groups like Chicago and Earth, Wind, & Fire, and they play the best of beach music, R&B, Motown, and dance music. Tickets $12–$19. Reeves Theater & Cafe, 129 W. Main St., Elkin. 336-258-8240. reevestheater.com.
aug. 25
Carolina Weddings Show.
11 a.m.–4 p.m. Held at the W-S Fairgrounds, the Piedmont’s longest-running bridal show brings the region’s top wedding vendors together under one roof, including caterers, bakeries, photographers, fashion experts, and more. Highlighting the event will be a runway fashion show held every hour. For ticket information, visit 33bride.com.
Summer Park Series concert.
5 p.m. The Art Council’s 2019 Summer Park Series concludes this month at Tanglewood Park with a free concert starring Charlie, a six-piece, Durham-based band. Gates open at 4 p.m. Food and beverages will be available for purchase; no outside alcohol permitted. Picnics welcome. intothearts.org.
aug. 30
Lewisville Starlight Movie Night: "Zootopia."
8–10 p.m. Lewisville’s outdoor movie series continues this month with a presentation of the 2016 Disney hit “Zootopia.” Concessions are available, and lawn chairs are encouraged. Admission is free. Movies begin at dark. Shallowford Square, 6555 Shallowford Road, Lewisville. lewisvillenc.net.