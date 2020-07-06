[Editor’s Note: As we prepared this section for press, events were vetted multiple times for cancellations and postponements, however, many, if not all, are subject to change.]
july 1-31
Blood donation appointments.
The American Red Cross is seeking healthy individuals who are interested in scheduling an appointment to donate blood; social distancing practices are in place and appointments are now required. To find an available appointment near you, visit redcrossblood.org.
W-S Rescue Mission donation drop-off.
The Winston-Salem Rescue Mission is currently accepting donation of items, including the following: bars of soap, vitamins, cough drops, Tylenol, canned vegetables, bottled water, potatoes, breakfast meats, and granola/granola bars. Free, contactless pick-up can be scheduled by calling 336-842-5322. wsrescue.org.
Goodwill Cares.
In an effort to better serve the community during this period of social distancing, Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina has launched Goodwill Cares, a program that offers expanded virtual employment and training services like webinars and workshops, information about local resources, and personalized phone and online support. This is a free program offered by Goodwill to help serve the community during COVID-19. Visit goodwillnwnc.org/goodwill-cares for more information.
COVID-19 meals for Ronald McDonald House of Winston-Salem.
Ronald McDonald House of Winston-Salem (RMHWS) has temporarily suspended their volunteer program due to the COVID-19 pandemic for the health and safety of their families and staff. Doing so, though, presents a number of challenges, especially for daily family meals that have historically been provided by volunteers. RMHWS is seeking gift cards to area restaurants and grocery stores as a way to help provide for their visiting families. For more information on participating restaurants and other ways to help, visit rmhws.org/covid-meals.
Virtual a/perture.
a/perture is now offering a virtual cinema allowing patrons to rent select independent films directly through their website. For more information, visit aperturecinema.com.
july 1-aug. 8
Summer Reading Program.
Bookmarks’ free Summer Reading Program invites young readers of all ages to celebrate the transformative power of reading. This year’s theme, “Adventures in Summer Reading,” offers readers a chance to read different genres, to create art in response to stories, and to experience reading with new friends and through the lens of a game. Readers ages four through high school can participate in the program, which will run through Aug. 8, 2020. All materials are available at bookmarksnc.org/summer-reading.
july 3
DADA First Friday Gallery Hop.
7 p.m. The Downtown Arts District Association presents its First Friday Gallery Hop. Stroll the sidewalks and enjoy artist demos, live music, and more. Parking is available for $2 at the Sixth and Cherry Street parking deck; free parking available on Liberty Street on a first come, first served basis. The event takes place on Sixth and Trade streets in Winston-Salem but the streets will not be blocked off to respect COVID-19 precautions. dadaws.net.
july 3-26
Krankies Grocery Store and Family Meal.
Fri, Sat & Sun, 8 a.m. –3 p.m. Krankies has reopened with limited days and hours to accommodate a virtual grocery store and limited food menu. Everything must be pre-paid online; Krankies is not accepting cash transactions at this time. Please place orders 48 hours in advance. Grocery orders can only be picked up on Saturdays. 211 E. Third St. krankiescoffee.com.
july 4
Hot Nights Hot Cars Cruise-In.
3–9:30 p.m. Held the first Saturday of the month from May to October, these popular family events include live beach music, food vendors, local wine, classic cars, and more. If you love classic cars or crave a good family outing, head down to Main Street in downtown Pilot Mountain. Free. hotnightshotcars.com
july 4-25
Clemmons Village Farmers Market.
Sat, 8:30–11:30 a.m. Held Saturday mornings from May through October, this farmers market offers local fruits and veggies, plants and bulbs, relishes, jams, honey, eggs, baked goods, candy, and more. Most weeks feature a different special theme. COVID-19 precautions are explained on their website. Held at the Jerry Long Family YMCA, 1150 S. Peace Haven Road, Clemmons. clemmons.org.
july 4-26
F-45 HIIT Workouts at Bailey Park.
Sat, 8:30 a.m. & Sun, 2 p.m. F-45 Winston-Salem is excited to announce free F-45 Track workouts to the public. Now you can get a functional full-body workout while following social distancing guidelines in beautiful Bailey Park. Participants must pre-register, sign a waiver, bring own water bottle, towel, and mat, and bring dumbbells on Sundays. COVID-19 precautions are in place, including 6 feet social distancing at all times, hand sanitizer on site, and trainers will use verbal cues. Register at innovationquarter.com. Bailey Power Plant Coal Pit, 445 Patterson Ave.
july 7-26
Young Cardinal Grocery and takeout.
Tues-Sun, 8 a.m. –6 p.m. On top of a full menu with daily dinner specials, Young Cardinal has created a virtual grocery store. Everything must be pre-paid online or via phone with pickup arranged. 424 Fourth St. 336-448-5188. youngcardinalws.com.
july 7-28
Seed 2 Seed Farmers Market.
Tues, 10 a.m. –2 p.m. This is a year-round specialty market focusing on sustainable, small scale, non-traditional, new, and beginning farmers. Offerings include vegetables, fruit, meat, eggs, mushrooms, flowers, herbs, plants, honey, and more. Farmers at this market don’t use chemical pesticides and fertilizers. Instead they focus on soil building, permaculture, and ecosystems; making their farms holistic places of feeding people real healthy foods that taste great and are safe to eat. Visit their website to read about the precautions the market is taking during the pandemic. seed2seed.org.Bailey Park, 445 Patterson Ave.
july 8-29
Cobblestone Farmers Market.
Wed, 4–6 p.m., Sat, 8:30 a.m.–noon. This all-local, producers-only market has relocated to 1001 Marshall Street as a COVID-19 precaution until further notice. On Wednesdays, folks can pre-pay an order and pickup curbside; vendors change weekly. On Saturdays, the first 30 minutes is reserved for seniors (65+) and high-risk customers; from 8:30–10:30 a.m., curbside pickup is available, and either those picking up prepaid orders or wanting to shop can do so from 9 a.m.–noon. cobblestonefarmersmarket.com.
july 11
Second Annual Battle of the Badges Softball Tournament.
8:30 a.m.–8:30 p.m. The Second Annual Battle of the Badges Softball tournament is a family-friendly sporting event where the city’s police and fire departments, as well as the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, compete to raise money for Crisis Control Ministry. Admission to the event is three donated items per person. Acceptable donations include non-perishable food, over-the-counter medications, cleaning products, or personal hygiene items. These items will go to support Crisis Control Ministry’s food pantries and its licensed free pharmacy. A silent auction will also be held, as well as a raffle. David Couch Ballpark, 401 Deacon Blvd. crisiscontrol.org.
july 11 & 23
Shows at the Ramkat.
The Ramkat will welcome two acts this July with respect to COVID-19 precautions. Among the concerts are Whitey Morgan with Ben Jarrell (July 11) and Zoso – The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience (July 23). For more information, go to theramkat.com.
july 18
Brave Space Level 1 Race & Gender Justice Training.
1–4 p.m. This is an introductory training for folks that are looking to engage in the work of racial justice and gender justice. There will be an introduction of terms, time for discussion and share out, and much more. Level 1 training is required before entering into Level 2. Please email bravespace.ws@gmail.com to pre-register and RSVP. Zoom information will be shared via email. There is no cost to attend, but you are welcome to donate for the emotional labor of the speaker(s). The six series training dates for this series are July 18, Aug. 15, Sept. 19, Oct. 17, Nov. 21, and Dec. 19. If you miss a date, please send an email to obtain materials from the previous class sessions. Anyone is welcome to attend. facebook.com/bravespacews.
july 24
Summer Parks Concert Series.
6 p.m. The Summer Parks Concert Series presented by the Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County continues this month. On July 24, The Plaids will play at Tanglewood Park. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs. They may bring a picnic or patronize food trucks on site. Refreshments such as soda, water, beer, and wine are available, with all proceeds supporting The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County. No outside alcohol is permitted. Free. Tanglewood Park, 4061 Clemmons Road, Clemmons. 336-722-2585. intothearts.org/parks.
