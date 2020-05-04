[Editor’s Note: As we prepared this section for press, events were vetted multiple times for cancellations and postponements, however, many, if not all, are subject to change.]
May 1
How to Begin: A Writing Workshop with Rebecca Davis.
3 p.m. via Zoom. Have you considered beginning a writing project, but don’t know where to start? Winston-Salem author Rebecca Davis is here to help. In this talk, she’ll discuss how to begin your short or long piece of fiction. Topics covered include the basics of plot structure, dynamic characterization, and other elements of crafting compelling fiction. This is a free event, but please consider purchasing a copy of Davis’ book, or making a donation to Bookmarks. You must register to attend by visiting bookmarksnc.org; Zoom link will be sent via email.
May 1-31
Blood donation appointments.
The American Red Cross is seeking healthy individuals who are interested in scheduling an appointment to donate blood; social distancing practices are in place and appointments are now required. To find an available appointment near you, visit redcrossblood.org.
W-S Rescue Mission donation drop-off.
The Winston-Salem Rescue Mission is currently accepting donations of items, including the following: bars of soap, vitamins, cough drops, Tylenol, canned vegetables, bottled water, potatoes, breakfast meats, and granola/granola bars. Free, contactless pick-up can be scheduled by calling 336-842-5322. wsrescue.org.
Goodwill Cares.
In an effort to better serve the community during this period of social distancing and shelter-in-place mandates, Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina has launched Goodwill Cares, a program that offers expanded virtual employment and training services like webinars and workshops, information about local resources, and personalized phone and online support. This is a free program offered by Goodwill to help serve the community during COVID-19. Visit goodwillnwnc.org/goodwill-cares for more information.
COVID-19 meals for Ronald McDonald House of Winston-Salem.
Ronald McDonald House of Winston-Salem (RMHWS) has temporarily suspended their volunteer program due to the COVID-19 pandemic for the health and safety of their families and staff. Doing so, though, presents a number of challenges, especially for daily family meals that have historically been provided by volunteers. RMHWS is seeking gift cards to area restaurants and grocery stores as a way to help provide for their visiting families. For more information on participating restaurants and other ways to help, visit rmhws.org/covid-meals.
Virtual a/perture.
a/perture is now offering a virtual cinema allowing patrons to rent select independent films directly through their website. For more information, visit aperturecinema.com.
Young Cardinal Grocery and takeout.
Tues-Sun, 8 a.m.–6 p.m. On top of a full menu with daily dinner specials, Young Cardinal has created a virtual grocery store. Everything must be pre-paid online or via phone with pickup arranged. 424 Fourth St. 336-448-5188. youngcardinalws.com.
May 2
Virtual Mutt Strut Walk & Run.
Join the Forsyth Humane Society (FHS) for the biggest dog walk and run in the Triad. This year, the fundraiser is going virtual, encouraging registered participants to sign up and complete a course of their choice in their neighborhood. All proceeds benefit FHS, who is committed to changing the future of animal welfare in the Forsyth County community. Fun run/$25; 5k/$35. 336-721-1303. forsythhumane.org/muttstrut.
May 2-30
Cobblestone Farmers Market.
Wed, 4–6 p.m., Sat, 8:30 a.m.–noon. This all-local, producers-only market has relocated to 1001 Marshall Street as a COVID-19 precaution until further notice. On Wednesdays, folks can pre-pay an order and pickup curbside; vendors change weekly. On Saturdays, the first 30 minutes is reserved for seniors (65+) and high-risk customers; from 8:30–10:30 a.m., curbside pickup is available, and either those picking up prepaid orders or want to shop can do so from 9 a.m.–noon. cobblestonefarmersmarket.com.
Krankies Grocery Store and Family Meal.
Tues & Sat, 8 a.m.–4 p.m. Krankies has reopened with limited days and hours to accommodate a virtual grocery store and limited food menu. Everything must be pre-paid online; Krankies is not accepting cash transactions at this time. Please place orders 48 hours in advance. 211 E. Third St. krankiescoffee.com.
May 4
Let’s Talk: Rare books with Charlie Lovett.
6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Join book collector and best-selling author Charlie Lovett as he discusses rare books. During this talk, Lovett will show you some of the books in his private collection, as well as answer questions. This is a pay-what-you-can event. If you are able to purchase a copy of one of Lovett’s books, that would be great. But if you’re not in a position to do so at the moment, feel free to pay what you can. You must register to attend by visiting bookmarksnc.org; Zoom link will be sent via email.
May 4-27
Virtual: Wake Forest University evening MBA information sessions.
Mondays. Are you a working professional and considering an MBA from the Wake Forest School of Business? Join them for a WebEx webinar to learn why Wake Forest may be a good fit for you. This 45-minute online session will provide the opportunity to meet the Wake Forest staff and learn more about their nationally ranked MBA. Get all of your questions answered about the program and application process during the live Q&A. Free. Visit events.wfu.edu for times.
May 5
#GivingTuesdayNow.
Normally held the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving, GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world. This year, as a response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19, a global day of unity will take place on May 5, lovingly branded #GivingTuesdayNow. Several organizations in Winston-Salem are seeking support, including Crisis Control Ministry and a/perture, to name a few. Visit givingtuesday.org to search.
May 5-6
Virtual: Hour of Empowerment with Mayor Allen Joines.
Tuesdays, 1 p.m. During this difficult time, the Entrepreneurial Ecosystem of Forsyth County is committed to supporting the entrepreneurs, innovators, and small businesses in the Winston-Salem community. Each week, this hour provides an opportunity to voice concerns, ask questions, receive the answers, and get connected directly to resources. Organizations in the Entrepreneurial Ecosystem will be present at each session to hear needs and connect attendees with the best resources. This is a free event. Visit venturecafewinstonsalem.org for more information and to receive the weekly Zoom link.
May 6-27
Virtual: Reynolda Salon Series.
Wednesdays, 3–4 p.m. Inspired by Katharine Smith Reynolds’ “salons,” Reynolda House Museum of American Art is offering a weekly series for digital engagement — from their sofa to yours. Intentionally designed to stimulate conversations concerning themes of Reynolda’s history and the Museum’s collection of American Art, anyone who is naturally curious and has access to the internet can join. Like the intellectual gatherings of Katharine’s time, each meeting will offer opportunities for creativity and social engagement. Free. Register to receive a weekly invitation for a Zoom conference link. No more than 30 participants will be allowed. facebook.com/RHMAA
May 12
Virtual: GRE & GMAT test prep.
6–9 p.m. It’s never too soon to start preparing for the GMAT or GRE. Join the Wake Forest University Admissions Office for a preparatory session to gain test insights, review GMAT/GRE questions, and learn test-taking tips. An entire quantitative section of the GMAT/GRE is covered during this three-hour session. These GMAT/GRE prep workshops are offered at no charge and are open to prospective students. Registration is required. events.wfu.edu.
May 14
Virtual Leadership Winston-Salem information session.
5:30 p.m. Leadership Winston-Salem will host a virtual information session for those interested in applying to become part of the Class of 2021. To register and receive the Zoom invitation, please email program director Katherine Perry at programdir@leadershipws.org.
May 15
Book Discussion: The Lost Book of the Grail by Charlie Lovett.
Noon via Zoom. Join Bookmarks to discuss “The Lost Book of the Grail” with author Charlie Lovett. Email info@bookmarksnc.org to register.
May 18
Virtual: Wake Forest University conferring of degrees.
9 a.m.–noon. Wake Forest University’s conferring of degrees will take place virtually. An in-person commencement ceremony when it’s safe to gather in large numbers will be planned by the undergraduate, graduate, and professional schools. Each will be tailored to meet the needs of their respective students. For more information, visit coronavirus.wfu.edu.
Book trivia.
7 p.m. via YouTube Live. Join Bookmarks for book trivia with inventory manager, Caleb Masters. Free. Visit bookmarksnc.org for more information.
