247th Easter Sunrise Service

A woman walks through God's Acre as the sun rises during the 247th Easter Sunrise Service of The Moravian Church in Old Salem on Sunday, Apr. 21, 201., in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Winston-Salem Journal/Allison Lee Isley) 20190422w_nws_sunrise

 Allison Lee Isley/Journal

A woman walks through God’s Acre as the sun rises during the Easter Sunrise Service of Home Moravian Church in Old Salem. The 248th Easter Sunrise Service this year starts at 6 a.m. on Sunday, April 12.

Tags

Load comments