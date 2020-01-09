RALEIGH — Justin Williams took to the ice with the Carolina Hurricanes for the first time since May on Thursday, smiling, skating, chatty, pushing himself, happy to be back.
Williams jumped on to a line with Erik Haula and Martin Necas for a couple of line rushes, then later with Sebastian Aho and Nino Niederreiter. He battled Andrei Svechnikov for the puck behind the net, and later switched jerseys to help with the penalty killing.
“You ever not driven for a long time and then you get behind the wheel and it’s like, uh, it feels a little foreign,” Williams said Thursday at PNC Arena. “I know how to play the game. It’s just getting back and being like, ‘All right, I feel more comfortable.’ As the practices go on and the days go on I’ll feel more comfortable and I’ll be able to drive the speed limit.”
At any age, and Williams is 38, that’s the biggest challenge of jumping into a season.
It’s often compared to trying to hop on a speeding train, and getting accustomed to the speed of the game can take time.
It was big news when Williams, after sitting out the first half of the season in a hockey sabbatical, decided this week that he would return to the Canes. He’s under contract until the end of the 2019-20 season, with a base salary of $700,000 and a lot of performance-based bonuses.
For many months, the biggest question has been would William be back or retire. Now it’s when will Williams be back in the lineup and play?
“That’s a ways away,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said Thursday. “I’m looking at it like it’s day one for training camp for him. He looked good but we’ve got to make sure we give him enough time to get up to speed on the pace of practice and make sure he’s dialed in on everything we’re trying to do.”
That’s fine with Williams, who didn’t come back expecting to throw on a helmet and skates and be ready for game action.
“I’m a realist,” Williams said. “I’m not naive enough to (say) ‘Hey, Roddy, I’m ready to go, put me in now.’ You can’t do that. I need time and fortunately for us we have it. So whenever that time is I’m sure Roddy will let us know.”
Jordan Staal likes seeing Williams back. Like the rest of the players in the room, Staal realizes what Williams can offer — a veteran presence, a clutch player, a player who has seen and done it all in the sport. A winner.
“Obviously everyone knows as a player what he can bring to the table,” Staal said Thursday. “Smart, great shot, good vision, great work ethic. One of the best and he demands that from everyone else. He’s fun to be around and a good addition, for sure. We’re happy to have him. It’s awesome.”
Williams, once game-ready, will knock somebody out of the lineup, barring injuries.
But Brind’Amour didn’t want to dwell on that now. First things first. Williams has work to do.
“Whether it’s a week, two weeks, whenever I get to a point where I think he can play, then I’ll have to make some tough decisions, if that’s the case,” Brind’Amour said. “But it’s not around the corner for me.”
