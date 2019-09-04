Want to go?

What: N.C. Folk Festival

When: 5-10 p.m. Friday, 11:30 a.m.-10:15 p.m. Saturday, 11:30 a.m.-5:45 p.m. Sunday

Where: Downtown Greensboro

Admission: Free. A $10 suggested donation per day helps keep the festival free. Food, beverages, marketplace handcrafts and merchandise will be for sale.

Information: ncfolkfestival.com, facebook.com/NCFolkFestival, twitter.com/NCFolkFestival and instagram.com/ncfolkfestival. Download the festival's free mobile app onto cell phones from Google Play and Apple App Store. "Opt in” to push notifications in the settings section to receive weather and schedule updates.

Parking: Three parking garages will be open for a flat rate of $10 per day on a first-come, first-served basis. Because of street closures, check the festival website for specific instruction to access downtown decks.

Bellemeade Parking Garage, 220 N. Greene St.: vehicle height limit 7 feet.

Church Street Parking Garage, 215 N. Church St.: vehicle height limit 6 feet, 7 inches.

Greene Street Parking Garage, 211 S. Greene St.: vehicle height limit 6 feet, 8 inches.

Accessible parking spaces are available in parking garages and surface lots operated by the city of Greensboro. If traveling in a vehicle that exceeds the height limitations of the parking garages, three surface lots will be available for accessible parking: