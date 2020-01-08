GIRLS BASKETBALL West Stokes 56, Reynolds 22
West Stokes;12;28;12;4;-;56
Reynolds;6;0;7;9;-;22
West Stokes (9-2): Emma Santoro 14, Haley Brewster 10, Sydney Cromer 8, Bree Spainhour 7, Hannah Spainhour 5, Hannah Davis 4, Allie Slate 4, Sydney Cockerham 2, Ava Santoro 2.
Reynolds (5-8): Abigail Rice 12, Rosabelle Milner 3, Ashleigh Williams 2, Olivia Kuhner 2, Helen Crowley 2, Murphy Andrews 1.
BOYS BASKETBALL Ledford 63, Randleman 60
Ledford;20;12;19;12;-;63
Randleman;12;11;22;15;-;60
Ledford: JJ Barker 24, Walker Lackey 18, Tyler Partee 10, Owen Finley 7, Brenner White 2, CJ Compton 2.
Randleman: Poole 21, Lilly 15, Cassidy 11, Mitchell 7, Green 6.
Mt. Airy 64, East Forsyth 56
East Forsyth;3;19;18;16;-;56
Mt. Airy;13;18;18;15;-;64
East Forsyth (3-8): Jordan Timmons 17, Will Rhodes 10, Thorns 9, Reeves 9, Jones 6, Leggett 3, T. Rhodes 2.
Mt. Airy (7-4): Brooks Sizemore 18, Caden Fitzgibbon 15, Peyton Harmon 12, Grant Routh 10, Hill 5, Newsom 4.
