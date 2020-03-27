WATCH LIVE: N.C. Coronavirus update from Gov. Roy Cooper Mar 27, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper and members of the state's Coronavirus Task Force will brief the public on COVID-19 at 4p.m.Watch live here. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Roy Cooper N.c. Public Member Watch Brief State Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Mayor orders residents to stay home in light of COVID-19. Hospitals urge county to do the same. Man shot by deputies in Clemmons dies; body of missing woman who lived with him was found NC gyms, salons, barbershops and theaters ordered closed. Schools closed until May 15, governor says Winston-Salem based Hanesbrands to produce masks during COVID-19 shortage Wake Forest Baptist reports case of COVID-19 at High Point hospital as case numbers grow across NC and the Triad Promotions promotion Spring Sweepstakes promotion Summer Camp! promotion Readers Choice We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
