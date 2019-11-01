The pews were packed one September Sunday inside the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church outside of Cincinnati, with everyone awaiting a surprise announcement from pastor Heidi Johns. The pastor stood in front of the congregation and asked everyone to send a family member up front to pick out a sealed envelope.
Inside each envelope was a check for $100, $250 or $500, with the “pay to the order of” section left blank.
“I want you to take these gifts of grace and go out and bless the world,” Johns recalled telling church members on Sept. 8. “Do something meaningful with these checks. If you can, multiply them — add some money of your own or put in some sweat equity. Think of ways that you can make the most impact.”
Johns said every person in the church, located in Kenwood, Ohio, was beaming with excitement.
“When they opened the envelopes and saw the checks, one man described it as a ‘happy burden,’” said Johns. “Everyone realized the seriousness of doing the very best they could with the money to make the most difference.”
In all, $60,000 was handed out to about 250 families that day to give to any needy person or charity they desired.
The money was a portion of a larger sum bequeathed to the Good Shepherd church by Ruth Grassman, a longtime parishioner with no children who had quietly built up her savings over the years. Grassman died in May 2018, just a few months shy of her 100th birthday, Johns said.
Johns recalled reading a story about a check giveaway project, in which the Preston Meadow Lutheran Church in Plano, Texas, gave away cash with instructions to go forth and do good with the money. She decided to do something similar.
After she encouraged parishioners to leave stories about their experiences on the church’s website, the results soon started flowing in.
“Some people gave their checks to hurricane relief, homeless shelters, care of the environment and animals or food pantries that feed hungry people,” Johns said. “Then there were people who know someone close to them who has gotten sick, lost a job or has medical bills they can’t pay, so they put their checks to use helping them.”
“It was a heartwarming experience to see what everyone came up with,” she said.
After drawing a check for $250, Rachel and David Bea decided to match it and spend $500 on toys, books, socks and snacks to create 20 “smile bags” for children in need. With help from their children, Arleigh, 5, and Jaren, 4, they put the bags together and handed them out to kids they spotted at their local park or food pantry who they thought might be able to use them, said Rachel Bea, 37.
“We wanted our kids to learn the impact of giving rather than receiving, and to experience how wonderful it feels to help others,” she said. “I had Arleigh make a little card to put in each bag that says, ‘Smile.’”
“One of the best things about this is that the kids didn’t ask once to keep any of the toys for themselves,” Rachel Bea said.
