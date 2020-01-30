Site
Peterson Events Center (Pittsburgh, Pa.)
Why the Deacons lost
After leading for three quarters, Wake Forest’s defense collapsed, surrendering 20 points in the final quarter.
The Deacons couldn’t buy a shot for much of the night.
They finished the game shooting a gut-wrenching 26% from the floor, 21% from beyond the arc and 59% from the free-throw line.
Pitt went on an 11-2 run in the final 4:03 of the game to capture their first win in league play.
The win also snapped a 12-game losing skid for the Panthers.
Stars
Wake Forest: Alex Sharp 12 points, 11 rebounds; Christina Morra 10 points, 5 rebounds; Ivana Raca 9 points, 10 rebounds; Gina Conti 8 points, 7 assists.
Pitt: Dayshanette Harris 13 points, 7 rebounds; Gabbie Green 12 points, 7 rebounds;
Notable
- Wake Forest has now dropped three of its last four games.
Records
Wake Forest: 12-9, (5-5).
Pitt: 4-16, (1-8).
Up next
Wake Forest: at Boston College, Sunday, 1 p.m.
Pitt: vs Florida State, Saturday, 7 p.m.
