The Wake Forest women’s basketball team will host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in ACC play today.
Who: Georgia Tech (11-2; 2-0 ACC) vs. Wake Forest (8-5; 1-1 ACC)
When: Noon
Where: Joel Coliseum, Winston-Salem, N.C.
TV: ACC Network
At Stake: Wake Forest is coming off its first win in conference play this season, defeating Duke in the final seconds on a Gina Conti field goal. Should Wake win, it would have a 2-1 record in conference play, with every win crucial for ACC Tournament seeding.
Players to watch: Wake Forest — Gina Conti scored the game-winning bucket against Duke last time out and will be the go-to player for the Deacons again today. She enters the game needing just two assists to enter the top 10 in program history in total assists. Georgia Tech — Jasmine Carson led Georgia Tech to a win over 23rd-ranked Miami last time out and will be the focus of the defense for Wake Forest today. Carson is a great shooter from long range, meaning Wake will look to prevent her from heating up.
Tickets: $5-$10 on GoDeacs.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.